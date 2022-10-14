China consumer inflation rises to two-year high

·1 min read

China's consumer inflation hit two-year high in September, official data showed Friday, fuelled by soaring pork prices and as extreme weather hit farmers.

Consumers in China have been largely spared the impact of a global surge in food and energy costs following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But data showed Friday that the country's consumer price index (CPI), the main gauge for retail inflation, hit 2.8 percent last month, up from 2.5 percent in August.

The reading is the highest since April 2020, when the country was emerging from its first wave of Covid-19 lockdowns.

It also follows weeks of record temperatures above 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit), China's hottest summer on record that caused a crippling drought in August.

"Impacted by high temperatures and low rainfall, fresh vegetable prices rose 6.5 percent" on-year, NBS senior statistician Dong Lijuan said in a statement.

The price of pork -- the country's favourite meat -- shot up 36 percent, according to the NBS.

"With bullish expectations, some pork farmers are reluctant to sell, and prices continued to rise," Dong said.

Chinese authorities have repeatedly dipped into pork reserves in recent weeks as soaring prices triggered inflation concerns.

Meanwhile, the country's factory-gate inflation dropped to 0.9 percent, its lowest in more than a year, data showed, on the back of falling raw material prices.

The figure was down from a 2.3 percent rise in August and the lowest since January 2021, according to official data.

"In September, the international prices of crude oil and other bulk commodities continued to decline," Dong said.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had expected consumer prices to rise by 2.9 percent and producer prices by one percent

tjx/oho/dan

Recommended Stories

  • China's Sept consumer prices rise at fastest pace since April 2020

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's consumer prices in September rose at the fastest pace since April 2020, driven largely by food costs, limiting the scope for more policy easing to prop up a faltering economy hit by COVID-19 restrictions and a property sector slump. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.8% from a year earlier, quickening from a 2.5% increase in August, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Friday, in line with forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts. Consumer inflation accelerated as food prices rose 8.8% on year from a 6.1% gain in August.

  • Data show stubbornly high U.S. inflation in September

    STORY: Troubling news for consumers worried about inflation: Data out Thursday from the U.S. Labor Department showed a measure called the Consumer Price Index or CPI rose more than expected in September.CPI rose 0.4 percent last month after ticking up 0.1 percent in August. Prices in September were 8.2 percent higher than they were a year earlier.While year-over-year inflation has dipped somewhat from a high in June, it remains at multi-decade highs, well above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.The Fed is aggressively raising interest rates in an effort to rein in soaring prices: From March, it's hiked its policy rate from near zero to the current range of between three and three-and-a-quarter percent. And there's no sign it might ease its current stance.Giving the Fed cover to continue: robust hiring. A separate report out Thursday showed new weekly claims for unemployment benefits rose somewhat, but the labor market remains tight, with more job openings than unemployed people, and relatively few layoffs.Weakness in the labor market might give the Fed pause, but until such weakness appears, the Fed appears likely to remain laser-focused on curbing inflation.CPI is being driven higher by a combination of rising rental costs, rebounding crude oil prices, and constricted global food supplies.The higher consumer prices prompted the U.S. Social Security Administration on Thursday to announce it would boost its retirement benefits by eight-point-seven percent next year, the largest annual increase in four decades.

  • Volkswagen to take 60% stake in $2 billion tech JV with China's Horizon Robotics

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen's software unit Cariad will spend more than $2 billion and take a 60% stake in a new venture with Chinese technology firm Horizon Robotics, it said on Thursday, tackling two big challenges: software and the Chinese market. The carmaker will invest $1 billion in Horizon Robotics and a further 1.3 billion euros ($1.26 billion) in the joint venture, with the transaction to be completed in the first half of 2023. The venture will mean Volkswagen has a supplier in each major region - North America, Europe and China - given its existing supply relationships with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm and Franco-Italian STMicrolectronics.

  • Covid protection may be boosted by genes, study shows

    Early study suggests our genes may play a part in how well protected we are after Covid jabs.

  • Xi's Next Power Play

    The 20th Chinese Communist Party National Congress that begins October 16th is perhaps the most important one in decades. President Xi Jinping undoubtedly will secure a precedence-defying third consecutive term as Communist Party General Secretary, but there's much more at stake for the next generation of Chinese leaders underneath Xi. Bloomberg's Chief North Asia Correspondent Stephen Engle with more.

  • Chinese Local Governments Buying Houses to Aid Property Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Some local governments in China are buying homes in bulk from developers or encouraging state-owned entities to do so in their latest efforts to prop up the real-estate market, the Securities Times reported Thursday. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesThe city gove

  • How Interest Rates Can Cool Inflation

    The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates in 2022 after more than two years of keeping rates steady, at a very low level. The Fed increased the interest rate by 0.5% in March 2022 and by another 0.5% in May … Continue reading → The post How Does Raising Interest Rates Help Curb Inflation? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Factbox-China's 20th Communist Party Congress: who could be in Xi's new team?

    China's Xi Jinping is widely expected to clinch a third five-year leadership at the upcoming congress of the ruling Communist Party, a mandate that would secure his stature as the country's most powerful ruler since founding leader Mao Zedong. Given China's extremely opaque politics, much less is known about who else will be promoted into key roles on the Politburo and its elite Standing Committee, which currently has seven members. It is also not known who will succeed Li Keqiang as premier, the country's No.2 post, when Li steps aside in March under rules that limit him to two five-year terms.

  • America's gun culture - in seven charts

    Charts explaining some of the key statistics behind gun ownership and attacks linked to guns in the US.

  • US opts to not rebuild renowned Puerto Rico telescope

    The National Science Foundation announced Thursday that it will not rebuild a renowned radio telescope in Puerto Rico, which was one of the world’s largest until it collapsed nearly two years ago. Instead, the agency issued a solicitation for the creation of a $5 million education center at the site that would promote programs and partnerships related to science, technology, engineering and math. It also seeks the implementation of a research and workforce development program, with the center slated to open next year in the northern mountain town of Arecibo where the telescope was once located.

  • China Virus Czar Joins Chorus Defending Covid Zero Despite Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- China has defended its controversial and costly Covid Zero policy for the fourth day in a row -- this time through one of the country’s top virus officials -- as authorities ramp up efforts to quell discontent ahead of the twice-a-decade Party Congress.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge Wit

  • Two Men Have Now Been Charged For Cheating During A Fishing Competition

    Tournament organizers knew something was fishy when they found weights inside the men's catch.View Entire Post ›

  • Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

    Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Core prices typically provide a clearer picture of underlying price trends. Overall prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year earlier, down slightly from August, the government said Thursday in its monthly inflation report.

  • Exclusive: 'Bachelor' Star Clayton Echard on Managing His Mental Health in the Mansion and Who Was Most Excited for Him to Join the Franchise

    His mom was 'absolutely blown away.'

  • Software stocks: Citi survey shows 'further signs of potential weakening demand'

    Pummeled software stocks may not get much of a reprieve as signs emerge on another leg down in demand from big corporations.

  • Japanese yen touches 32-year low against US dollar

    US currency jumped in value against major world currencies after higher-than-expected inflation data.

  • Is a Trip to Disney World Too Expensive and Too Complicated These Days?

    The queue-trimming Genie+ platform is shifting to variable pricing. Guests will probably continue to pay up -- for now.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Trump told Mark Meadows 'I don't want people to know that we lost' 2020 election court case

    "The president was just raging" about the Supreme Court's rejection of a lawsuit designed to overturn the 2020 election, Hutchinson testified.

  • Crisis-hit Sri Lanka — which ran out of fuel earlier this year — snaps up cheap Russian oil for the first time ever

    Since March, Sri Lanka has buying so much Russian oil that it now accounts for all the Asian country's monthly crude imports, Kpler's vessel-tracking data shows.

  • ‘A vile lie’: Friends can’t accept brilliant Mexican scientist was spy for Russia in Miami

    Before his June sentencing for helping Russia spy on the United States, Héctor Cabrera-Fuentes pleaded for leniency. His lawyers argued that he was a world-renowned researcher on cardiovascular disease, and a role model for his charitable work in the impoverished Mexican state of Oaxaca.