China’s Consumer Inflation Slows as Demand Eases Post-Holiday

1
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer inflation slowed sharply in February as economic activity let up following the end of Lunar New Year, while factory prices continued to decline.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The consumer price index rose 1% last month from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Thursday, down from 2.1% in January and well below the median estimate of 1.9% in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Core inflation, which doesn’t include volatile food and energy prices, ease to 0.6% from 1%.

Producer prices dropped 1.4% last month, following a 0.8% fall in January. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a 1.3% decline.

Chinese authorities expect consumer inflation to remain mild this year compared to other economies that reopened after the pandemic and saw skyrocketing prices. The National Development and Reform Commission has said they’re confident CPI will stay within the target of “around 3%” this year.

“Inflationary pressures are generally controllable,” Liu Guoqiang, vice governor of the central bank, said at a press conference last week. He added, though, that it’s still necessary to “remain vigilant against inflation” given the unpredictability of external factors.

Muted inflation would also leave the People’s Bank of China some room to ease monetary policy to support the economy’s recovery — though the governor has so far suggested interest rates are appropriate.

The rebound has progressed rapidly, with demand for services jumping and home sales showing some signs of stabilization. China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang on Friday said that inflation would remain under control.

Factory prices, meanwhile, are expected to remain muted, given last year’s high base of comparison. A push by the central government to boost investment, along with the housing market recovery, may led to rising demand for industrial products, though.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China consumer inflation slowest in a year; producer deflation deepens

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual consumer inflation slowed down in February as consumers remained cautious despite the abandonment of strong pandemic controls late last year, official data showed on Thursday. The consumer price index (CPI) for the month was 1.0% higher than a year earlier, rising at the slowest pace since February 2022 and compared with the 2.1% annual rise seen in January, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The CPI, which is seasonally adjusted, fell 0.5% from a month earlier, missing the forecast of 0.2% gain.

  • Japan revises GDP to nearly flat, showing fragile recovery

    Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 0.1% in October-December, in a downgrade from an earlier 0.6% increase, showing how the world’s third-largest economy was barely eking out growth. The Cabinet Office’s revised figure for seasonally adjusted gross domestic product, or GDP, for the last three months of 2022 showed growth on quarter was flat, down from an earlier estimate given in February at 0.2% growth. Domestic demand shrank 0.3%, worse than the earlier release, showing a 0.2% decline, according to the data released Thursday.

  • Organ Mountain boys advance to state basketball tournament semifinals

    The Organ Mountain boys basketball team advanced to the New Mexico state tournament semifinals for the first time since 2016.

  • Woodward-Granger recap: Taylor headlines boys’ season

    The Hawks left no doubt on the floor this season: Woodward-Granger improved by virtually every measurable — and perhaps the unseen moments — this season than last year. Jumping from one win to compet…

  • Biden administration considers vaccinating poultry against bird flu

    Is there a vaccine for bird flu? The Biden administration is considering a vaccine for poultry amid avian flu outbreak. Can humans get bird flu?

  • Russian Oil Gets More Pricey as Pool of Asian Buyers Expands

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of Russian crude and fuel is rising for buyers in Asia as a pool of bigger customers from China and India expands, putting pressure on smaller refiners that have eagerly consumed the cheap oil.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallo

  • Chilean President Boric’s Reforms in Trouble After Tax Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- With three years left in his term, Chilean President Gabriel Boric is already facing doubts on whether he’ll be able to advance on any key reforms after receiving a crushing blow near his first anniversary as the world’s youngest leader.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard Landing

  • Bank of Canada’s Break With Fed Invites Bearish Bets on Loonie

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian dollar is falling under pressure as the Bank of Canada’s expected decision to keep its key policy rate steady contrasts with the Federal Reserve’s aggressive fight against inflation. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests Hard LandingGlobal Investors Contemplate Fallout From

  • "On the brink of extinction," rare West African lion cubs caught on video

    Video footage shows a lioness named Florence eating an animal carcass while her 3-month-old cubs try to imitate.

  • ‘Scream VI’ Review: Once More Unto the Mask, as Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega Battle Ghostface in New York

    It’s a homicidal shell game that‘s clever in the right ways, staged and shot more forcefully than the previous film, eager to take advantage of its more sprawling but enclosed cosmopolitan setting.

  • Factbox-Biden budget to target U.S. fossil fuel subsidies

    U.S. President Joe Biden will propose a budget that would scrap oil and gas industry subsidies, according to a document seen by Reuters, reviving a perennial debate about whether fossil fuel companies should be receiving lucrative tax breaks. While the proposal has little chance of making it through a divided Congress, it represents a political signal from the White House, which has repeatedly criticized Big Oil for raking in record profits at a time of high consumer energy costs since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Calculating the cost of U.S. subsidies for the fossil fuel industry is complex because the incentives stretch across the U.S. tax code, but estimates range from $10 to $50 billion per year.

  • Home of the Week: Inside Brooklyn Nets Star Ben Simmons’s $20 Million Modern L.A. Mansion

    The secluded property, built in 2021, also has a detached guest house, a home theater and a custom-made fixtures.

  • JPMorgan sues former exec over ties to Epstein sex abuse

    JPMorgan Chase sued its former executive Jes Staley on Wednesday, alleging that he aided in hiding Jeffrey Epstein’s yearslong sex abuse and trafficking in order to keep the financier as a client. The New York bank seeks to hold Staley personally liable for any financial penalties that JPMorgan may have to pay in two related cases. It is also seeking to force Staley to pay back wages he earned during the time he allegedly was aware of the abuse and “personally observed” Epstein's behavior on multiple occasions.

  • This is the only way Russia can make big territorial gains in Ukraine, says US intelligence agency

    Russia will need to begin a mandatory mobilisation and receive a flood of weapons from China if it is to make any major territorial gains in Ukraine this year, according to a new US intelligence assessment.

  • Where’s my tax refund? Five reasons your payment is delayed

    A handful of reasons can hold up your tax refund.

  • Donald Trump Jr.'s Question About Fox News 'Truth' Gets Brutally Honest Answers

    The son of the ex-president got some not-so-subtle reminders of the right-wing network's recent history.

  • Wall Street’s most successful hedge fund just politely told Fed Chair Jay Powell to shut up

    Citadel’s Ken Griffin said the Fed cannot work magic, so it must avoid making its job of tackling inflation harder by confusing markets.

  • This Indicator Has Called Every Bull Market Since 1960: Here's What It's Saying Stocks Will Do Now

    What will the stock market do next? That's the question every investor would love to be able to answer correctly. Unfortunately, there's no way to know what stocks will do. Or is there? Many investors like to look at indicators that have been reliable in the past to get a feel for which direction the market could move.

  • Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin Have One Thing in Common: They Both Bet on These Stocks

    In 2022, Cathie Wood and Ken Griffin’s paths couldn’t have diverged any more sharply. While Wood’s bet on innovative growth-flavored stocks proved disastrous with her flagship ARKK fund posting huge losses, Griffin’s Citadel hedge fund notched profits of $16 billion – the most Wall Street had ever seen. But while the two famous investors’ fortunes differed dramatically last year, the pair have some things in common; both try to beat the market using singular techniques whether it’s Wood’s pencha

  • 1 Top Semiconductor Stock to Buy Now Before an Epic Rebound Later In 2023

    Universal Display is suffering from a depressed smartphone market, but the pain won't last forever.