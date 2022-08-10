China’s Consumer Prices Jump, Adding to Inflation Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- China’s consumer inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in two years, complicating Beijing’s efforts to get its Covid-hit economy back on track with more stimulus.

The consumer price index rose 2.7% last month from a year earlier, missing economists’ expectations of a 2.9% gain, National Bureau of Statistics data showed Wednesday. That is the strongest pace since July 2020 and compares with 2.5% growth in June.

The producer price index, meanwhile, increased 4.2%, below the median forecast of a 4.9% increase in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and lower than June’s 6.1% rise.

In contrast to other major economies, consumer inflation in China has been relatively subdued this year as strict Covid control policies and sporadic outbreaks curbed consumer and business spending. Those virus flare-ups -- along with global headwinds and an ongoing real estate crisis -- have kept China’s economic recovery fragile, with factory activity unexpectedly contracting last month and property sales continuing to shrink.

Rising pork prices and an improving economic picture, though, are expected to push up CPI this year, and may test the government’s ability to deliver more stimulus. Analysts at China International Capital Corp said ahead of the CPI release that consumer inflation could breach the government’s target outlined earlier this year of about 3%.

Even if CPI were to exceed the ceiling, the analysts said, policy makers will likely tolerate higher inflation for the sake of stronger economic growth.

Chinese authorities have already signaled a willingness to let CPI creep somewhat higher.

“If we can keep the unemployment rate below 5.5% and the CPI rise stays under 3.5% for the whole year, we can live with a growth rate that is slightly higher or lower than the target, not too low of course,” Premier Li Keqiang said at an event with business leaders hosted by the World Economic Forum last month.

