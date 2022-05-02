China Contagion Threatens to Derail the World’s Emerging Markets

China Contagion Threatens to Derail the World’s Emerging Markets
Marcus Wong and Netty Ismail
·6 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A widespread selloff in China is rippling through emerging markets, threatening to snuff out growth and drag down everything from stocks to currencies and bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Fresh Covid outbreaks -- and the government’s stringent policy to contain them -- are spooking global investors who fear shutdowns in China will echo across the world by lowering demand and disrupting supply chains. That’s pushing them to sell not just China’s currency, bonds and stocks but the assets of any developing nation which relies heavily on trade with the second-biggest economy.

The result is the sharpest slide in emerging markets in two years, not unlike the meltdown in 2015 when China’s woes led to a rout in their bonds and currencies, besides wiping out $2 trillion from equity values. Since then, the country’s influence on the global economy has only grown: It’s now the largest buyer of commodities, meaning its slump may impact exporters of raw materials and their markets more than ever.

“Given China’s importance in global supply chains and importance to global growth prospects, further disappointments in the nation’s growth may lead to more contagion risk,” Johnny Chen and Clifford Lau, money managers at William Blair Investment Management in Singapore, wrote in an email. “We see countries with high trade linkages to China as being the most vulnerable.”

As armies of white-suited enforcers descended on Shanghai and Beijing in late April to oversee the mandatory testing of millions, the offshore yuan sank to the worst monthly loss in at least 12 years. The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index, with almost a 30% weight for the Chinese currency, tumbled in tandem. The yuan’s 30-day correlation to the index rose to the strongest level since September, underscoring the currency’s influence in the emerging-market selloff. After Shanghai reported its first deaths since the latest outbreak, panic selling spread to bonds and equities.

China’s Sudden Currency Plunge Raises Risk of a 2015-Style Panic

The scale of the losses prompted Chinese authorities to step in and assure markets they’ll support the economic recovery and boost infrastructure spending. They also signaled willingness to resolve regulatory issues in the technology sector. These pledges soothed investors’ nerves even though authorities didn’t abandon the stern Covid Zero policy that had sparked the panic in the first place. While the last trading day of April did see a rebound in the yuan, most analysts expect the currency to resume its slump.

The offshore yuan dropped 0.6% to 6.6827 per dollar on Monday. China’s local markets are shut for a holiday.

Beijing’s 2022 growth target of 5.5% is now in question, prompting analysts from Standard Chartered Plc to HSBC Holdings Plc to predict currency losses over the next three months. That, in turn, could lower growth rates in countries like South Africa and Brazil, just when they’re also buffeted by higher U.S. yields, an inflationary spiral and the war in Ukraine.

“If China’s economy slows significantly, emerging markets currencies as well as the yuan could experience a period of elevated and persistent volatility,” said Brendan McKenna, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

Commodity Pain

The rand erased four months worth of gains in just two weeks, while the Brazilian real, Colombian peso and the Chilean peso posted some of the sharpest declines among peers. Carry-trade losses ballooned, capping the worst showing since November.

Money managers quickly moved to downgrade their currency outlook for emerging markets. HSBC cut its forecast for nine Asian currencies, citing China’s economic travails. TD Securities and Neuberger Berman said South Korea’s won and Taiwan’s dollar will come under greater pressure.

“We continue to maintain a cautious stance on Asian currencies, and expect more volatility till the time some of these growth concerns abate,” Prashant Singh, senior portfolio manager for emerging-markets debt at Neuberger Berman in Singapore.

Multi-Asset Rout

Currency losses are also driving a selloff in local bonds, which sank to the worst first four months of a year on record, as performance in April alone was the worst since the peak of the pandemic in March 2020. The main drag here was China again, with a 41% weight in the Bloomberg index for the asset class. The nation’s bonds posted the biggest monthly retreat since the 2008 financial crisis, while sparking double-digit losses in countries as varied as South Africa, Poland and Chile.

Equities weren’t spared either. A rout in Chinese technology shares listed in Hong Kong echoed half a world away in Johannesburg. Naspers Ltd., which owns 28.8% in Tencent Holdings, plunged to a five-year low. A three-week slump partly fueled by panic over Covid cases in China (and partly by rising U.S. yields) led emerging-market stocks to erase $2.7 trillion in market value.

China’s economic activity contracted sharply in April as the lockdown of Shanghai escalated concerns about further disruption to global supply chains. Factory activity fell to the lowest level in more than two years, with the official manufacturing PMI dropping to 47.4 from 49.5 in March, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday.

“China’s slowdown will compound the challenging outlook for emerging economies facing soaring energy prices and tighter monetary policy from the major central banks,” said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at Bank of Singapore Ltd.

Xi’s Vow to Boost Growth While Locking Down Met With Skepticism

Here are the main things to watch in emerging markets in the week ahead:

  • South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan will be releasing latest inflation data for April, with March price growth having risen to at least a near-decade high across all three economies

  • Russia’s PMI survey will be one of the first glimpses of activity in April, the second full month of President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine

    • Bond investors will be on the lookout for coupon payments in dollars as the clock is ticking for the country’s 30-day grace period, which ends May 4

  • Turkey’s inflation is set to rise to 65% in April, the highest since 2002, but still unlikely to trigger a response from a politically-constrained central bank

  • In Brazil, the highlight of the coming week is the monetary policy meeting, where the yield curve shows investors believe the central bank will deliver on its pledge to raise the policy rate by 100 basis points

  • In Chile, the central bank is likely to continue its tightening cycle at a more moderate pace and increase the benchmark interest rate to 8%

(Updates with offshore yuan’s drop in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Uneven earnings season providing little fuel for volatile U.S. stock market

    Mixed financial results from U.S. megacap companies are dampening an otherwise better-than-expected first-quarter earnings season and so far failing to fuel stock performance in the face of U.S. Federal Reserve monetary tightening. A busy week of earnings that saw big swings in the equity market was capped off on Friday by a disappointing report from Amazon, whose shares tumbled 14% and dragged the S&P 500 down 3.6% on the day. "The reports from Q1 have for the most part come in better than expected although some megacaps have disappointed, and I think those disappointments have acted as an overhang to the market," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.

  • End of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- The global shift away from easy money is poised to accelerate as a pandemic bond-buying blitz by central banks swings into reverse, threatening another shock to the world’s economies and financial markets.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit In

  • Asian markets fall in thin trading after last week’s rout on Wall Street

    Asian shares slipped Monday lower following a sell-off last week on Wall Street as investors fretted over the impact on regional economies from inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Buffett Lures Omaha Disciples With Stock Buys, Inflation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- As war broke out in Europe and U.S. inflation soared, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Warren Buffett was doubling down on a tried-and-trusted strategy to navigate the fallout.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over Sanct

  • China Lockdowns Wreak Havoc on Economy as Xi Pledges Support

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s stringent lockdowns to curb Covid-19 infections are taking a significant toll on the economy and roiling global supply chains, with President Xi Jinping under pressure to deliver on pledges to support growth.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia W

  • Fintech Stocks To Buy And Watch As Apple, Amazon Expand Financial Products

    Many fintech stocks have been clobbered as Covid pandemic driven growth slows. Sector rotations and rising interest have pressured payment stocks.

  • First Mover Asia: Singapore’s Distaste for Retail Crypto Is Spooking Institutional Money

    Three Arrows Capital's decision last week to move its headquarters to Dubai reflects growing concerns about Singapore's increasing regulatory scrutiny of crypto; bitcoin returns to where it started the weekend.

  • Why REITs Can Help You Win—or Lose Less—Right Now

    Although real estate investment trusts are down as a whole, they’ve outperformed stocks this year, and certain segments with pricing power have turned in gains as investors look to hedge against inflation.

  • Taiwan ‘can learn from Ukraine’ in face of China threat: foreign minister

    Taiwan’s foreign minister on Sunday said the country could learn from Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion amid fears that China could launch a similar attack on the island nation. “We try to see what we can learn from Ukraine in defending ourselves,” Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Sunday during an interview on CNN’s…

  • IBM, Apple, and 14 More Companies That Raised Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Apple, IBM, and Discover Financial Services were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this week.

  • Buffett Blasts Wall Street as a Casino; Munger Attacks Robinhood

    Wall Street's encouragement of investors taking speculative and highly risky moves in their investments have made it more of a "gambling parlor," Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett said Saturday at their annual shareholder meeting. Buffett, 91, lambasted Wall Street's investment banks and brokerages and criticized how they generate revenue. "Wall Street makes money, one way or another, catching the crumbs that fall off the table of capitalism," he said.

  • Ukraine Latest: Pelosi in Kyiv; Moscow Tightens Grip on Kherson

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsSanctions against Russia can only be lifted after its forces leave Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding this includes Crimea, which Moscow

  • Gold dips as bond yields rise before Fed meeting

    Gold prices fell on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures. The market is concerned that the Fed could be quite hawkish, pricing in a 50 basis point hike, and it could be 75 basis points in July, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Almost Half of Brits Find It Hard to Pay Their Energy Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsAbout 40% of U.K. adults said that they’re finding it either somewhat or very difficult to afford their energy bills, according to a survey by the country’s Office f

  • China's Xi vows stronger antimonopoly efforts, healthy capital market

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping said the nation should strengthen its antimonopoly efforts and prevent a disorderly expansion of capital, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. Xi called on Friday for a healthy development of China's capital markets, preventing financial risks and focussing on tackling risks from non-performing assets and bubbles, Xinhua said. "Capital is an important force to promote social productive forces," Xi was quoted as saying as he chaired a study session after a Politburo meeting.

  • Hope fizzles for Japan's 'revenge spending' splurge as inflation looms

    Japanese mother of three Maiko Takahashi was never one to pinch pennies or accept hand-me-downs for her children even though circumstances for her single-income family have always been fairly modest. Takahashi's behaviour is mirrored by a growing number of consumers and underlines a worrying trend for Japan. Facing the prospect of struggling with rising prices, Japan's famously thrifty consumers are tightening their belts even as they sit on the remains of an estimated 50 trillion yen ($383 billion) - equivalent to 9% of the economy - in "forced savings", as the Bank of Japan calls it, accrued during the pandemic.

  • Allen Lazard has become a wild-card in the Green Bay receiver room

    When rattling off the pass-catching options for the Green Bay Packers, Allen Lazard always gets mentioned. Technically, he shouldn’t. Lazard is unsigned. Yes, he’s a restricted free agent and the window for another team trying to sign him has closed. But he has no contract, so he’s breaking no rules nor incurring any potential fines [more]

  • Want to invest in $100 oil? Read these tips and warnings from commodities legend Rick Rule before you dive in

    Commodity prices are white-hot. Use this advice so you don't get burned.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • Zelensky says civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

    More than 100 civilians have been evacuated from a besieged steel plant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.