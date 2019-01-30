A China-controlled internet? Why tech giant Huawei roils Western fears.

Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecommunications equipment, has been in the headlines as the United States proceeds with a case against one of its executives. Here’s a look at the case, the company, and the global issues at stake.

Q: WHO IS MENG WANZHOU AND WHY WAS SHE ARRESTED?

Ms. Meng, who is also known as Sabrina Meng, is the daughter of the founder of Huawei, the Chinese tech giant. She is also the company’s chief financial officer.

The US Justice Department issued an arrest warrant for Meng late last year, charging her with violating US sanctions against Iran by doing business through a hidden subsidiary.

Recommended: Connection or control? On the new Silk Road, two tales of China compete

So when, last December, she flew into Vancouver, British Columbia, where she owns two luxury homes, Canadian authorities detained her under the terms of Canada’s extradition treaty with the US. She is under house arrest on $7.5 million bail, wearing an electronic ankle bracelet.

In the teeth of furious objections from Beijing, Washington formally requested Meng’s extradition on Monday. The Canadian Justice Department must decide within 30 days whether to proceed; if it does proceed, a judge will hold an extradition hearing. Meng can appeal any move to expel her to the US; legal procedures are likely to drag on for several months at least.

If she is tried in the US and found guilty, she faces a jail sentence of as many as 30 years.

Q: WHY HAS THE CASE ATTRACTED SO MUCH GLOBAL ATTENTION?

Huawei is a flashpoint in what is arguably the biggest current threat to the global economy – a looming trade war between the US and China. The US unsealed fraud and corporate espionage indictments against Meng and Huawei on Monday, just as a top Chinese official arrived in Washington for talks to try to defuse the trade crisis.

US officials say that Huawei has close ties to the Chinese government and cannot be trusted to build securely the next set of wireless networks – fifth generation, or 5G – in the US or anywhere else. Washington has led a drive to dissuade allied nations from incorporating Huawei equipment in their 5G networks.

China believes the US is trying to block Beijing’s emergence as a top-flight technological power out of fear of competition. It sees Washington’s campaign against Huawei as a political ploy with protectionist purposes, and the case against Meng as a leverage tool in trade talks.

President Trump fed that impression when he said in December that he might intervene with the Justice Department in Meng’s case if that would help close a trade agreement with China or serve US national security interests.

China is going head-to-head with the US over Meng. “Beijing’s reaction will shape the world’s understanding of China’s national strength and will,” according to a Jan. 23 editorial in the Global Times, a Chinese Communist Party-owned daily in Beijing.

Q: WHAT IS HUAWEI KNOWN FOR?

Huawei makes reasonably priced, advanced wireless network equipment, mobile phones, and laptops, which it sells all over the world. The company is China’s international flagship, a shining symbol of its global reach and technological prowess.

Huawei was founded in 1987 by Ren Zhengfei, a former engineer in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army. Mr. Ren’s background is one reason that some Western governments suspect that Huawei takes orders from the Chinese government. (Indeed, all Chinese companies take orders from their government if push comes to shove.)

This has sparked fears that Huawei might build hard-to-detect “back doors” into its equipment, giving Chinese intelligence services unparalleled access to – and possibly control over – all manner of devices worldwide that depend on wireless communications.

Huawei has repeatedly denied such suggestions, insisting that it is a private, employee-owned company that has never done anything underhanded.

But experts, including the European Union’s technology chief and the head of Britain’s counter-espionage agency, have recently voiced doubts about Huawei’s trustworthiness. FBI Director Christopher Wray warned on Monday that “we should all be concerned by the potential for any company beholden to a foreign government – especially one that doesn’t share our values – to burrow into the American telecommunications market.”