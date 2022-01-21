China’s Country Garden Sells $500 Million Convertible Bond

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Country Garden Holdings Co. is raising HK$3.9 billion ($500 million) from the sale of convertible bonds, a show of strength by the embattled property giant after a report last week that it was struggling to issue debt.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The fundraising announcement from China’s largest developer by sales helped boost its dollar bonds on Friday, extending a massive rally that saw its 2024 note rise to 94 cents on the dollar from Monday’s record closing low of 70 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices. Country Garden, long considered one of China’s healthiest property companies, has become a proxy for financial contagion in an industry that accounts for about a quarter of the country’s gross domestic product.

Bonds and shares of the developer and its peers have swung wildly in recent weeks as investors reacted to sometimes conflicting reports about the industry’s access to funding and the government’s willingness to relax a long-running crackdown. While few anticipate a major policy reversal, people familiar with the matter have said authorities are considering steps to prevent a destabilizing liquidity crisis.

Read a spotlight on Country Garden

The Foshan-based company is selling the bond due 2026 with a 4.95% coupon, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing Friday. The proceeds will be used to refinance offshore debt that will become due within a year.

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:

“Country Garden’s successful issuance of HK$3.9 billion of convertible bonds due in 2026 may signal its access to funding alternatives, even if the 4.95% coupon is not low. The potential improvement in liquidity could enable the property developer to buy back more bonds to stem declining bond prices.”

-- Credit analyst Daniel Fan

Click here for the note

Country’s Garden’s 3.3% dollar note due 2031 climbed 2.2 cents to 80.3 cents, set for the highest in more than two weeks, Bloomberg-compiled prices showed. The shares fell as much as 5.2% following a three-day, 19% jump from their lowest level since 2017.

Country Garden set the initial conversion price at HK$8.10 per share, representing a premium of 16% to its Thursday close. Its shares dropped last week following an IFR report that the firm failed to win sufficient investor support for a possible convertible bond deal.

The developer also said its 7.125% note due Jan. 27 will be repaid at maturity with internal resources. Including that, it has $1.1 billion of dollar bonds due this year, compared with about $29 billion of available cash as of last June, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

(Updates with Bloomberg Intelligence reaction. An earlier version was corrected to remove an erroneous reference to yuan.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Standard Chartered names new chief operations, technology officer to turbocharge bank's digital transformation

    Standard Chartered has combined the leadership of its operations and technology divisions under one executive following the departure of its chief operating officer. Roel Louwhoff will take on the new role of chief technology, operations and transformation officer on April 1, the bank said on Thursday. He replaces David Whiteing, who is leaving the bank and relocating back to Australia. "With David's departure, I have decided to combine our operations and technology teams to enable us to move fa

  • Fintech Giant Kakao Soars After Three Top Execs Quit in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Pay Corp. jumped the most in almost two months after its three most senior executives handed in their resignations, appeasing investors incensed at the way management sold off shares after the company’s blockbuster debut last year.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Om

  • Global Bond Slump Reverses Amid Tech Selloff, Russia Tensions

    (Bloomberg) -- Global bonds rallied Friday with investors seeking havens from a tech stock sell-off and concern over increased U.S.-Russia tension.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesAustralian bonds led the c

  • China daily local confirmed COVID cases fall to nearly two-month low

    China reported on Friday the lowest daily tally of local confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly two months, after a national strategy to quickly curb flare-ups forced worst-hit cities to lock down affected communities and cut business activity. China reported 23 domestically transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms for Thursday, official data showed, down from 43 a day earlier. This marks the fourth consecutive day of decline in local symptomatic cases, with the lowest daily case load since Nov. 29.

  • Late Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The volatility that’s gripped financial markets this year tightened its hold on American stocks, with a late-session plunge sending the Nasdaq 100 Index into a correction.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism a

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 REITs to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    Dividends are a great reason to own real estate investment trusts (REITs). Dividends also add to a stock's stability in a lot of ways, helping to hold up the price in turbulent times, including in the inflation we're seeing now.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The stock market isn't the right place for New Year's resolutions. Always focus on the long term for the best results.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    These three stocks have proven to be wonderful compounders, and there's little reason to believe that will change anytime soon.

  • Are You Ready for AT&T's Dividend Cut in 2022?

    The cut doesn't mean the business is in trouble, and AT&T's payout will still provide a solid passive income. AT&T has a pending deal to spin off WarnerMedia, AT&T's streaming and entertainment assets, and merge them with Discovery to form a stand-alone, new streaming company. AT&T shareholders will receive 71% of the shares of this new business, and shareholders of Discovery (also the proposed name of the new company) will receive the other 29%.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • A Fintech Founder Goes on Leave After Alleged Abusive Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-founder of fintech unicorn BharatPe will go on a two-month leave of absence, a remarkable turn of events for an outspoken 39-year-old who several Indian media outlets in recent weeks had alleged having made an abusive phone call to a bank employee. Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedWhy Some Vaccinat

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped, Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq took off like a rocket this morning, and took semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) along for the ride. Just after noon ET, however, the rally started to sputter, and by the time trading for the day was done, not only had the Nasdaq given up all its gains, but Nvidia stock closed down 3.7% for the day. In the case of the Nasdaq as a whole, I fear that investors may have jumped the gun, presuming that after the Nasdaq met the definition for a stock market correction (down 10% from its high), the light would turn green for tech stocks to resume marching higher again.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.