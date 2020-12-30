China Covid-19: Nearly 500,000 in Wuhan may have had virus, says study

A waiter wears a protective mask while serving on the open platform of the Sheraton hotel on May 28.2020 in Wuhan, China.
The study suggests that almost 5% of Wuhan's population might have been infected

Almost 5% of the people in the Chinese city of Wuhan may have been infected with Covid-19, a study by researchers at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has shown.

Wuhan's population is estimated at 11 million, which suggests that almost 500,000 people may have had the virus.

If true, that is almost 10 times higher than Wuhan's officially recorded number of 50,354 cases.

Asymptomatic cases are not counted in China's official case tally.

The study, carried out early this year, took samples from 34,000 people in Wuhan, as well the broader Hubei province, Beijing, Shanghai and four other provinces, said China's CDC in a statement on WeChat.

Researchers found an antibody prevalence rate of 4.43% in Wuhan, and a prevalence rate of 0.44% in the broader Hubei province.

The study comes ahead of a visit by a team of international scientists to Wuhan to investigate the origins of the virus. They will visit next month, following months of negotiations with Beijing, who had been reluctant to agree to an independent inquiry.

China had earlier this year been accused of a lack of transparency over its virus figures, with critics casting doubt on the extent to which their numbers could be trusted.

The CDC statement added that only two people tested positive for the antibody among the 12,000 people tested outside Hubei.

The study was conducted one month after China "contained the first wave" of the pandemic

It concluded that the number of people infected outside Wuhan was low, saying that this suggested measures taken in Wuhan had prevented the virus from spreading on a larger scale.

Earlier this year, the virus was traced to a so-called "wet market" in Wuhan, and it was suggested that this was where it made the leap from animals to humans.

But experts now believe it may simply have been amplified there.

Latest Stories

  • On Jan. 6, one last chance for Trump to snatch away Biden's win

    Rep. Louie Gohmert and other Republicans have filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence, arguing that the 1887 Electoral Count Act is unconstitutional and that Pence should be authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6.

  • 7-year-old's shooting death fuels calls for private police in affluent Atlanta neighborhood

    Kennedy Maxie was shot while Christmas shopping in the upscale Buckhead area, prompting city leaders to renew efforts for a private security force.

  • Mnuchin says some Americans may receive stimulus payments tonight

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday evening that the second round of stimulus payments "may begin arriving as early as tonight" for Americans who have set up direct deposit with the Internal Revenue Service.The government will begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. In a statement, Mnuchin said the Treasury Department and IRS "are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families. These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time."Last week, Congress voted for $600 direct payments to Americans, down from the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out in the spring. On Monday, the House voted to increase the $600 payment to $2,000, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday blocked a vote from taking place in the Senate.Later, McConnell introduced a bill that would boost the checks to $2,000, while also repealing legal liability protections for tech companies and creating a commission to study election issues — two demands made by President Trump that are opposed by Democrats.More stories from theweek.com Congressman-elect from Louisiana dies of COVID-19 Republican David Perdue becomes 4th Georgia Senate candidate to endorse $2,000 stimulus checks $2,000 checks are good

  • Officials: Truck plunges off bridge into Chesapeake Bay

    Fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water, said Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent. Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift westward in the water, Coast Guard officials said. Coast Guard rescuers joined with the fire department, emergency medical services and police to search for the driver.

  • The Marine Corps Has Started Fielding 30,000 Rifle Suppressors to Combat Units

    Infantry weapons create an incredible amount of noise, but adding suppressors helps muffle their audible signature.

  • Trump rages at Melania’s Mar-a-Lago renovations as he mulls post-White House future, report says

    The president’s plans after leaving the White House aren’t clear, but he may be planning to change the decor

  • 'World will never forget me,' Nashville bomber told neighbour

    The man who blew himself up in the Nashville car-bombing on Christmas day told a neighbour the world would ‘never forget me’ in the days before the attack. Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, devastated a block of the city in Tennessee and injured three people when his mobile home exploded in the early hours of December 25th. When a neighbour asked him ‘if Santa is going to bring you anything good for Christmas?’, Warner replied ‘Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me,” the Associated Press reported. Rick Laude, the neighbour, said Warner was ‘just quiet’ and ‘nothing about him raised any red flags’ Warner left behind clues that suggest he planned the bombing and intended to kill himself but a clear motive remains elusive.

  • Inmate who survived execution attempt dies; COVID suspected

    An Ohio death row inmate who survived an attempt to execute him by lethal injection in 2009 died Monday of possible complications of COVID-19, the state prisons system said. At the time of the 2009 procedure, condemned prisoner Romell Broom was only the second inmate nationally to survive an execution after they began in modern times. One death row inmate currently has a positive COVID-19 test, and 55 death row inmates tested positive and then recovered, French said.

  • What is 'Black Flag?' Inside the Air Force's Newest Major Exercise

    The Air Force has just signed off on a new flag exercise that brings together large weapons and capabilities under one event.

  • Anger as conservative pollster Rasmussen appears to back overturning election result

    It’s the latest appeal from conservatives to nullify November’s legitimate election results

  • 'People are looking for their loved ones': Croatia rocked by powerful 6.4 earthquake

    A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the western Balkans and collapsed buildings in central Croatia on Tuesday, leaving rescue teams combing through the rubble in the hard-hit town of Petrinja, about 30 miles south of the capital Zagreb. The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at around 1130 GMT near Petrinja, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The number of injured is not yet known. In Zagreb, panicked residents raced onto the streets. Pulitzer-prize winning New York writer Tim Page told the Telegraph: “We felt it good and hard here.” “I taught at USC in California for a number of years, so am quite accustomed to earthquakes, but this is the first time I have actually ever hidden myself under something.” In hard-hit Petrinja, which is home to around 20,000 people, images from the Croatian Red Cross showed collapsed buildings and streets strewn with rubble as residents desperately dug for survivors with their bare hands. "We are pulling people from cars, we don't know if there are dead or injured," the mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic told regional broadcaster N1. "There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones."

  • Court: Parents of child who killed himself can sue educators

    The parents of an 8-year-old student who killed himself after being persistently bullied can move forward with a lawsuit against the Cincinnati school district that alleges wrongful death and other charges, a federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday. The three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court Appeals said Gabriel Taye's parents had established “reckless behavior” that prevents school officials from receiving governmental immunity for their handling of the case. The lawsuit's allegations also charge school officials with intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and failure to report child abuse.

  • American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

    Boeing's 737 MAX resumed passenger flights in the United States for the first time on Tuesday after a 20-month safety ban was lifted last month. American Airlines Flight 718 landed at New York's LaGuardia Airport around 1:08 p.m after departing Miami about two-and-a-half hours earlier. American and planemaker Boeing have sought to reassure the public over the plane's safety after it was cleared by U.S. regulators in November to resume flights.

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump news – live: President files Supreme Court election challenge, and says GOP has ‘death wish’ to defy him

    Live updates from the White House and beyond

  • POLL: Warnock, Ossoff Close Gap on Republicans after Stimulus Bill Holdup

    Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff overtook their Republican opponents in Georgia in a new poll by Trafalgar Group, conducted after the passage of the latest coronavirus relief bill was delayed.Voters in the Georgia runoff elections will decide whether Republicans retain control of the Senate. If both Warnock and Ossoff win the runoffs, the Senate will be tied 50-50 with incoming vice president Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.Ossoff leads incumbent Senator David Perdue 50.4 to 47.7 percentage points, according to the poll taken on December 27. Almost two percent of respondents said they were undecided in the race. Warnock narrowly pulled ahead of Senator Kelly Loeffler in the poll, with respondents favoring Warnock 47.1 to 46.8 points and 1.6 percent undecided.The poll has a 2.99 percent margin of error, meaning that the candidates in each race are in a virtual tie.The same survey taken on December 18 showed Perdue with a 2.7 point lead over Ossoff and Loeffler with a 6.7 point lead over Warnock.The polling swing came after President Trump slammed the coronavirus relief bill negotiated by House and Senate leadership, which provides relief for businesses as well as $600 checks to most Americans. Trump called for Congress to eliminate "wasteful" items in the government funding legislation, which was attached to COVID relief, and to raise the value of the stimulus checks to $2,000.House Democrats and a number of Republicans passed legislation on Monday to increase the checks, and the Senate is currently debating the initiative. Senate Republicans have generally been wary of a high price tag for the latest round of coronavirus relief, however some in the GOP caucus have backed higher checks, including Senators Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida.

  • What my grandfather's life taught me about China and America

    Vincent Ni reflects on the long life of his grandfather and a crucial choice he made as a young man.

  • Democrats aim for higher relief checks after Trump reversal on stimulus bill

    Democrats are pushing for higher pandemic relief payments after President Trump backed down from his threats to block the coronavirus aid package.

  • Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.

  • Federal judge in Iowa ridicules Trump's pardons

    A federal judge in Iowa who has warned against political corruption is ridiculing President Donald Trump’s pardons, including those issued to convicted Republican campaign operatives and former members of Congress. “It’s not surprising that a criminal like Trump pardons other criminals,” senior U.S. District Judge Robert Pratt of the Southern District of Iowa told The Associated Press in a brief phone interview Monday. In a bit of humor, he said: “But apparently to get a pardon, one has to be either a Republican, a convicted child murderer or a turkey.”