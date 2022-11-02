China Covid: Area around world's biggest iPhone plant locked down

Annabelle Liang - Business reporter
·4 min read
A woman carrying an umbrella walks past the logo of Foxconn outside a company building.
A woman carrying an umbrella walks past the logo of Foxconn outside a company building.

Chinese authorities have locked down a district in Zhengzhou city - which is home to the world's largest iPhone factory - under the country's strict coronavirus measures.

The lockdown started on Wednesday and is set to last for seven days.

The move may have an impact on production of the new iPhone 14, which is made at Foxconn's plant in the city.

Chinese people and businesses are continuing to grapple with President Xi Jinping's rigid zero-Covid policy.

On Wednesday, local authorities said the lockdown of the Zhengzhou Airport Economy Zone would start immediately and end at midday local time on 9 November.

Public transport services have been suspended and people advised to work from home, according to an official notice on the WeChat social media platform.

Officials said they would "resolutely crack down on all kinds of violations of regulations".

Zhengzhou is the capital of Henan province in central China and is home to about 10 million people.

It reported 167 locally transmitted infections in the seven days to last Saturday - up from 97 in the previous week.

The lockdown comes at a key time for Apple, shortly after the launch of the iPhone 14 and ahead of the crucial Christmas and Lunar New Year shopping seasons.

Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant, which employs around 200,000 workers, produces the majority of Apple's new phones.

On Tuesday, Foxconn said it had quadrupled its daily bonuses at the manufacturing hub after a breakout by workers during a Covid lockdown.

The firm said bonuses for assembly line workers will be raised to 400 yuan ($55.02; £47.76) a day.

Foxconn also said that people who worked for more than 25 days a month at the factory would be awarded a maximum bonus of 5,000 yuan, up from 1,500 yuan.

It added that those who put in their "full effort" in November - without taking any leave - could be paid a total bonus of more than 15,000 yuan for the month.

The company said the bonuses were part of an effort to "gradually resume orderly production" and "thank our fellow employees' persistence".

It has not yet provided an official count of how many people had been infected by the coronavirus at the plant.

Foxconn employees take shuttle buses to head home in Zhengzhou in the Henan province of China.
Foxconn workers leaving the Zhengzhou plant on Sunday

Last Wednesday, Foxconn said a "small number of employees" in Zhengzhou had been "affected by the pandemic" and were being provided with "material supplies, psychological comfort and responsive feedback".

"At present, the epidemic prevention work in Zhengzhou is progressing steadily, and the impact on the group is controllable. The operating outlook for this quarter remains unchanged," it added.

However, footage shared on Chinese social media, and by the BBC's China correspondent Stephen McDonell, showed that workers were allegedly filmed escaping from the grounds to begin lengthy walks back to their hometowns, in a bid to avoid being caught on public transport.

One 22-year-old worker, surnamed Xia, told the Financial Times it was "total chaos in the dormitories" he and colleagues were being kept in.

Workers also claimed that the area surrounding the plant had been locked down for days, with Covid-positive workers being quarantined and tested daily to try to contain the outbreak.

On Sunday Foxconn said it would no longer require workers at the plant to eat meals in their rooms "to improve the convenience and satisfaction of employees' lives".

The firm added that it was working with the local government to provide a "point-to-point orderly return service" for workers who wanted to go home.

It is unclear how workers will now be able to return home after the district was locked down. Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Other businesses in China have been hit by coronavirus outbreaks in recent days.

Earlier on Wednesday Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio confirmed that it had suspended production at two of its factories in the eastern city of Hefei.

This week the firm reported that it had delivered more than 10,000 vehicles in October.

It said the figures were "constrained by operation challenges in our plants as well as supply chain volatilities due to the Covid-19 situations in certain regions in China".

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto Exchange Deribit Loses $28M in Hot Wallet Hack, Pauses Withdrawals

    Cryptocurrency options and futures exchange Deribit has been hacked, with $28 million being drained from its hot wallet.

  • Symptoms Of COVID-19 Usually Last Anywhere From 10 To 14 Days

    Doctors explain the incubation period of COVID-19, what the symptoms are, vaccination benefits, and when you stop being contagious if you're infected.

  • Who is having the most influence over your money in 2022? Meet the MarketWatch 50.

    The MarketWatch 50 lists the traders, corporate chiefs, crypto players and policymakers who are influencing the market moves hitting your pocketbook.

  • iPhone Factory Worker Walked 25 Miles to Escape Covid Lockdown in China

    (Bloomberg) -- It was Sunday when Dong Wanwan decided to give up her job at the world’s largest iPhone factory and walk home.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets WrapThe 20-year-old had been working for the

  • Workers Flee Foxconn’s Covid-Hit iPhone Factory, Disrupting Production

    Workers at the world’s biggest assembly site for Apple’s iPhones walked out as Foxconn has struggled to contain a Covid-19 outbreak. The chaos highlights the tension between Beijing’s rigid pandemic controls and the urge to keep production on track. Photo: Hangpai Xinyang/Associated Press

  • T-Mobile will start charging a $35 fee on all new activations and upgrades

    T-Mobile may be joining rivals Verizon and AT&T by introducing an $35 charge for all new postpaid activations and upgrades,

  • China closes zone around iPhone factory after virus cases

    Access to an industrial zone in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou was suspended Wednesday after the city reported 64 coronavirus cases and workers who assemble Apple Inc. iPhones left their factory in the zone following outbreaks. The announcement did not say whether the isolation of the Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone was related to cases at the Foxconn factory. Separately, the government reported 64 confirmed cases had been found in Zhengzhou over the past 24 hours.

  • Moments leading to attack on Paul Pelosi were caught on camera

    Police say suspect David DePape was on a mission to kill when he attacked Paul Pelosi. Now we're learning the moments leading to the attack were caught on camera.

  • College Football Schedule Predictions Scoreboard Lines TV Week 10

    College football schedule, predictions, game previews, lines, scoreboard, and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

  • Tesla closes its first showroom in China in retail strategy shift - sources

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Electric vehicle giant Tesla has closed what had been its flagship showroom in China as the company adjusts its sales and service strategy in its second-largest market, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Tesla shut the showroom in Beijing's Parkview Green, an upscale downtown shopping centre late last week, according to the people, who spoke on condition they not be named because they were not authorised to discuss the closure. A member of the mall's staff confirmed to Reuters during a visit to the site on Wednesday that Tesla had shut the showroom, whose windows are now plastered with posters belonging to the next tenant, a streetwear brand.

  • Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Prediction Game Preview

    Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Saturday, November 5

  • TIPOFF: NCAA records within reach for Detroit Mercy's Davis

    Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis has a chance to end his career as one of the most prolific scorers and 3-point shooters in college basketball history. Davis is more concerned with earning the NCAA Tournament berth that has eluded him thus far. Mike Davis took over Detroit Mercy after reaching the NCAA Tournament four of his six seasons at Texas State, but he still hasn't earned a bid at his current school.

  • Erik Karlsson's first career hat trick not enough in Sharks' loss to Ducks

    Erik Karlsson's first career hat trick performance was not enough to lift the Sharks past the Anaheim Ducks.

  • Western Michigan vs Bowling Green Prediction, Game Preview

    Western Michigan vs Bowling Green game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 10 game on Wednesday, November 2

  • Marketmind: Fed up waiting

    The would-they-won't-they saga of the Fed possibly hinting it will go slow with further rate rises is about to reach its climax on Wednesday. With several parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve pointing to a possible recession even as data continues to show a still-strong economy, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will take the spotlight. There is a chance, according to analysts, that the central bank may stick to its aggressive tightening path for rates as a result of the still-tight labour market and lack of any signs of an easing in core inflation.

  • Stocks Stage Cautious Rally Ahead of Fed Meeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities edged higher ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting Wednesday. A gauge of the dollar fell and gold rose. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Sputters: Markets WrapEuropean stocks and US futures

  • New York GOP gov. candidate Lee Zeldin says arrest made in shooting outside his Long Island home

    Rep. Lee Zeldin, the GOP nominee for New York governor, announced police arrested one suspect in the shooting outside his Long Island home last month.

  • Logan Square robbery leads to shootout with officers on mayor's security detail

    A grandfather picking up his grandson for school was held up at gunpoint in Logan Square. Officers spotted the robbery in progress, leading to a shootout between police and the robbers. It was a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's security detail who witnessed the robbery.

  • Ex-heavyweight boxer charged with trafficking over $1 billion of cocaine

    Prosecutors allege that Goran Gogic and others used "meticulous planning" to transport cocaine from Colombia to Europe through U.S. ports.

  • A woman is facing charges after a video showing her hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon circulated on social media

    The Grand Canyon National Park said the public helped identify the individual after a video showing her golfing into the Grand Canyon circulated online.