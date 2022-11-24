China Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai Outbreak

6
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s daily Covid infections climbed to a record high, exceeding the previous peak in April, as it battles an outbreak that has grown since the country adopted a more targeted approach to containing the virus.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The country reported 29,754 new cases for Wednesday, more than the 28,973 infections recorded in mid-April when the financial hub of Shanghai was in the midst of a grueling two-month lockdown that saw residents struggle to access food and medical services.

China’s official figures separately report symptomatic and asymptomatic patients, which can lead to inflated numbers when people are re-classified after developing symptoms. The Bloomberg News tally counts all local cases, regardless of symptoms, and removes the double-counting issue.

Explore Bloomberg’s Exclusive China Covid Dashboard on the Terminal

The recent surge comes at a critical moment for leaders, who have to decide whether to tolerate some spread of the virus or revert to strict Covid Zero curbs to halt the outbreak at the expense of the economy. Major cities ranging from Beijing to Chongqing and Guangzhou have largely come to a standstill as chains of transmission penetrate apartments, office buildings and shopping malls.

Cities are once again expanding their testing efforts and building makeshift hospitals to quarantine the growing number of people who are infected. Though no city-wide lockdowns have been announced, the widespread restrictions are increasingly paralyzing economic activities, even as authorities pledge to make their responses more targeted and less disruptive.

Zhengzhou, home to Apple Inc.’s largest iPhone manufacturing site, will be largely locked down for five days starting Friday. Residents in high-risk areas will have to stay home, while others are advised not to leave their residences or compounds unless necessary. The order came after hundreds of workers at the plant known as ‘iPhone City’ clashed with security personnel as tensions boiled over following almost a month under tough restrictions.

Read more: Violent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main IPhone Plant in China

Beijing has also escalated restrictions as its case tally swelled to 1,611 on Wednesday. More residential compounds across the capital have been temporarily locked down, and many office buildings, shops, and entertainment venues have closed. In Chaoyang, the district where infections are concentrated, schools have switched to online learning and dining-in services at restaurants are halted.

Elsewhere, Shanghai’s Disneyland will reopen on Friday, more than three weeks after it shut due to an infected person being traced to the theme park. The financial hub found 67 new Covid cases.

State media continued a run of commentaries on China’s Covid efforts. The latest, in the People’s Daily, said that pushing for quality growth is the country’s “foremost priority” while preventing the epidemic. At the same time, the nation must avoid excessive restrictions, the Communist Party’s flagship publication said.

(Updates to add details from sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Zero-Covid China asks: Is World Cup on another planet?

    Scenes of maskless crowds in Qatar anger viewers in China, where many face strict Covid measures.

  • Foxconn Offers Staff $1,400 to Leave After iPhone City Violence

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group has begun offering 10,000 yuan ($1,400) to any workers who choose to leave, an unusual decision intended to appease disgruntled new hires who played a central role in violent protests that rocked the world’s largest iPhone factory.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FT

  • Xi Jinping’s initial-public-offering boom

    China’s capital markets are complying with the Communist Party’s vision

  • A New Study Claims That Bruce Lee Died From Drinking Too Much Water

    On July 20, 1973 -- almost 50 years ago -- Bruce Lee suddenly died in Hong Kong, shocking fans all...

  • Oil Holds Decline as EU Wrangles Over Plan to Cap Russian Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held a drop as the European Union considered a higher-than-expected price cap on Russian crude and signs of a global slowdown increased.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesWest Texas Intermediate was steady below $78 a barrel after lo

  • China widens COVID curbs, Apple factory unrest adds to economy worries

    Chinese cities imposed more curbs on Wednesday to rein in rising coronavirus cases, adding to investor worries about the economy as fresh unrest at the world's largest iPhone plant highlighted the social and industrial toll of China's strict COVID-19 measures. In Beijing, malls and parks were shut and once-bustling areas of the capital resembled ghost towns as authorities urged people to stay home. The measures are darkening the outlook for the world's second-largest economy and dampening hopes that China would significantly ease its outlier COVID policy any time soon.

  • Fed Staff Warn Chance of Recession in Next Year Is Now Near 50%

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve staff economists briefed policymakers this month that the chances of a US recession in the next year had risen to almost 50% on risks of slower consumer spending, global economic risks and further interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters

  • World Cup gatherings may fuel Brazil's latest COVID wave, experts warn

    Brazil faces a new wave of COVID cases just as the soccer-crazed nation is gathering en masse to follow the World Cup, with new coronavirus sub-variants and delayed vaccine boosters raising alarms among public health specialists. On World Cup game days, many Brazilians get time off work to pack into bars and restaurants or gather for home barbecues to watch the games, rooting for a national team seeking its sixth world champion title in Qatar. New COVID cases in Brazil jumped last week by 230% from early November to a level not seen since August, according to official figures.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    Some Wall Street analysts are forecasting triple-digit returns for shareholders of these growth stocks.

  • Analysis-Trump lesson on U.S. protectionism guides Canadian foreign policy

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government learned a lesson when former U.S. President Donald Trump forced the renegotiation of the North American trade pact five years ago: never underestimate U.S. protectionism. Taking that lesson to heart has prompted Canada to mirror U.S. strategy in the Pacific and tout itself as an alternative to China for vital clean technology materials in the hope that becoming a long-term strategic partner of the United States will insulate it from protectionist impulses in the future. In recent speeches to Washington policymakers and in its foreign policy alignment with the United States over China, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on Arctic defenses, Canadian officials are trying to ensure their country's powerful southern neighbor recognizes the value of its friendship.

  • China’s JD.com to cut executive salaries by 10%-20%

    The cuts, expected to take affect from 2023, would "improve ground-level employees' benefits" and "alleviate pressure on the company," JD said in an internal letter

  • Bill Ackman Says Pershing Has Large Notional Short Position Against HK Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Ackman, founder of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management LP, said he’s betting against the Hong Kong dollar and its peg with the greenback.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesPershing owns a “large notional position” in Hong

  • Germany must trade with China warily, economy minister says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -No one is suggesting Germany should stop trading with China, but Beijing's investments in critical sectors must be examined closely, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday. "Nothing speaks against continuing to maintain economic relations with China," Habeck said at a conference organised by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper in Berlin. "It is completely impossible for the German economy, to now quickly say goodbye to it, but everything speaks against closing your eyes and hoping the situation doesn't get difficult."

  • 12-foot edible 'Sugar Castle' returns to San Francisco

    A 12-foot-tall edible ‘Sugar Castle’, weighing more than 1,200 lbs. is back on display in San Francisco for the first time in three years. The elaborate work of art can be seen at Westin St. Francis Hotel.

  • Exclusive-U.S. aims to sanction Brazil deforesters, adding bite to climate fight

    The United States is looking to crack down on environmental criminals behind surging deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon, using penalties such as Magnitsky sanctions to tackle climate change more aggressively, U.S. sources and officials told Reuters. The plan represents a major shift in Washington's strategy to combat global warming, adding the bite of direct sanctions to its toolkit of tax incentives, diplomatic nudges and complex, slow-moving multilateral accords. Deforestation in Brazil hit a 15-year high under outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro, who rolled back environmental protections and pushed for more mining and commercial farming in the Amazon, a crucial buffer against climate change.

  • Crypto brokerage Genesis is reportedly warning of bankruptcy without new funding, following liquidity crunch triggered by FTX collapse

    Genesis was seeking at least $1 billion in fresh capital, Bloomberg reported, with the race for cash for its lending unit set off after FTX imploded.

  • Putin turned down negotiation offer during G20 summit, reports Ukrainska Pravda

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin turned down an offer that would have ended the war and postponed deliberations over the status of the Crimean peninsula for seven years, independent Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported on Nov. 22, citing a U.S. security official.

  • Bitcoin could fall 13% to 2019 levels after confirmed breakdown amid the FTX fallout, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says

    "The breakdown reaffirms bitcoin's long-term downtrend, with our monthly gauges supporting a continued bearish bias," Stockton said.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn apologises for hiring blunder at COVID-hit China plant

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Apple's major supplier Foxconn said on Thursday a "technical error" occurred when hiring new recruits at a COVID-hit iPhone factory in China and apologised to workers after the company was rocked by fresh labour unrest. Men smashed surveillance cameras and clashed with police as hundreds of workers protested at the world's biggest iPhone plant in Zhengzhou city on Wednesday, in rare scenes of open dissent in China sparked by claims of overdue pay and frustration over severe COVID-19 restrictions. Workers said on videos circulated on social media that they had been informed that Foxconn intended to delay bonus payments.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims at 3-month high; equipment spending resilient

    The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits increased to a three-month high last week amid rising layoffs in the technology sector, but that likely does not suggest a material shift in labor market conditions, which remain tight. Economists urged against reading too much into the rise in weekly unemployment benefit claims reported by the Labor Department on Wednesday, noting the data tend to be volatile at the start of the holiday season as companies temporarily close or slow hiring. "It's certainly possible that layoffs are helping to boost increases in claims filings," said Isfar Munir, an economist at Citigroup in New York.