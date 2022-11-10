China COVID cases rise, with city of Guangzhou on edge

1
·3 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's COVID outbreak continued to widen on Thursday, with new case numbers at their highest since April and authorities in the hard-hit southern metropolis of Guangzhou urging residents to work from home but stopping short of a city-wide lockdown.

Rebounding COVID infections and China's aggressive response to them are causing disruption for residents and businesses in cities across the country and weighing on financial markets, including for global commodities.

In Beijing, organisers of China's flagship auto show said the event, already postponed, will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the capital, which reported 95 new infections for the previous day, up from 80 a day earlier.

While China's infection numbers are low by global standards - new domestic cases rose to 8,824 on Wednesday - the country continues to stick with its outlier zero-COVID approach, fuelling widespread public frustration and inflicting damage on the world's second-largest economy.

In Guangzhou, home to about 19 million people, cases hit more than 2,000 for a third straight day and officials have launched mass testing, resisting for the time being a city-wide lockdown of the type that paralysed Shanghai for two months earlier this year.

"As things stand, it is hard to tell whether Guangzhou will repeat the experience of Shanghai in spring this year. If Guangzhou repeats what Shanghai did in spring, it will lead to a new round of pessimism on China," Nomura analysts wrote in a Thursday note.

Mason Long, who works for a Guangzhou gaming company, said some residents are bracing for a lockdown, with many leaving the city or planning to.

Most of Guangzhou's 11 districts are under some form of COVID restriction.

"Panyu district just announced that it's restricting travel in and out, so that's three districts to announce that," Long said. "The rest of us in other districts are super worried this will be applied to the entire city and we'll be facing a Shanghai-style lockdown."

Last week, Chinese share prices soared on hopes that China would begin easing COVID curbs, but Beijing continues to reiterate its commitment to what is a signature policy of President Xi Jinping that authorities argue saves lives.

China has yet to spell out an easing strategy or mount the sort of massive new vaccine campaign that experts say is needed before it can begin to open up, with many saying China is unlikely to begin easing until the spring, at the earliest.

BE MORE TARGETED

In Beijing, residents of some areas have been asked to get COVID tests every day this week.

Outside one residential compound in the Chaoyang district, a loud-hailer repeatedly squawked: "During this time of large-scale testing, no one is to be left out. Do your COVID test each day."

A Thursday commentary in the official Xinhua news agency urged Chinese authorities to take a more targeted approach to tackling outbreaks and rectify any extra "layers" of measures.

"All localities will further improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, strive to achieve the greatest prevention and control effect at the least cost, and minimise the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development," Xinhua reported.

On Thursday, Taiwan-based Foxconn said it expected smartphone revenue to fall this quarter and is adjusting production to prevent recent COVID-19 curbs at at its massive Zhengzhou factory,which makes Apple iPhones, from impacting holiday orders.

This month, Foxconn was rocked by discontent over stringent COVID measures at the Zhengzhou plant, with many of its roughly 200,000 workers there fleeing the site.

Also on Thursday, automaker Haima Automobile said logistics and personnel movements at its Zhengzhou base in central China had been heavily affected by COVID-19 since October.

(Reporting by Bernard Orr and Ryan Woo in Beijing and Josh Ye in Hong Kong; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Robert Birsel and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation brings end to beloved 114-year-old Japanese candy

    A beloved Japanese candy eaten by generations, so iconic it even appeared in a hit anime film, has come to the end of the line, a victim of surging raw material and energy prices. Tokyo-based Sakumaseika Co said on Wednesday that it would go out of business in January due to rising production costs, a labour shortage and a drop in sales of its main product "Sakuma's Drops". The discontinuation of its trademark candy - hard, colourful fruit drops sold in a red steel can - threw Japan into mourning.

  • Foxconn Staff Live in Factory as Manufacturing Fears Soar Amid China Covid-19 Boom

    New infections hit a near seven-month high, concentrated in the world’s manufacturing center of Guangzhou.

  • ‘If Enough Doctors Tell You That You’re Crazy, You Believe It,’ Woman Says

    Jennifer says she’s a victim of medical gaslighting. She says she was diagnosed with chronic migraines when she was 25, but during the five years that followed, she was getting “more and more weird neurological symptoms.” “Every time I said there might be something other than migraine, I started to notice how much I kept getting sent to psychology, and they didn’t really seem to actually listen to my symptoms,” Jennifer says. “Over time, if enough doctors tell you that you’re crazy, you believe it.” In the video above, Jennifer shares how she finally received a diagnosis after visiting 30 doctors. Plus, hear from Dr. Julie Taylor, who initially trained in primary care but became disillusioned with the system and is now a preventative and functional medicine doctor and says gaslighting is real. On Wednesday’s episode of Dr. Phil, “Medical Gaslighting: It’s Not All in Your Head,” hear from a woman who says she was told to drink soup and listen to calming music to help symptoms. Plus, hear why a 27-year-old competitive runner needed to use a wheelchair and have open heart surgery. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Woman Says She Was Denied Mammogram And Lump Turned Into Stage 4 Breast Cancer TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have a story Dr. Phil won't believe?

  • After midterm elections, food-aid programs for low-income Americans hang in the balance

    The midterm election results will have far-reaching effects, including on low-income Americans. The scope of the reauthorization and how much money will be appropriated for the farm bill, as it’s commonly known, in 2023 may depend on the results of Tuesday’s elections, said Elaine Waxman, senior fellow at the Urban Institute’s Income Benefits Policy Center, a left-leaning think tank. The farm bill essentially decides how the government will spend money on food — from agricultural production and international trade to food security and aid for lower-income families.

  • China's COVID scare ends chance of Beijing autoshow this year - organiser

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -The Beijing International Automobile Exhibition will not be held this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the country, the organiser of China's most important auto fair said in a notice on Thursday. The organisers had previously postponed the autoshow, which was originally scheduled to be held in late April, due to a flare up of COVID cases in China. The trade show in the world's largest auto market alternates each year between Beijing and Shanghai, and traditionally attracts both international and domestic automakers, including Volkswagen, Toyota, and Geely.

  • Georgia Senate race remains toss-up, likely headed for December runoff

    Georgia's closely watched Senate race is likely to go to a December runoff, while Gov. Brian Kemp is projected to win re-election. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins Errol Barnett and Lana Zak on the latest from the peach state.

  • What's next for John Fetterman?

    The incoming Pennsylvania senator seems poised for political stardom — what will he do with his national platform?

  • Mehmet Oz, Tim Michels, Don Bolduc offer quick concessions as some pro-Trump election deniers avoid stoking new fears about results

    It remains too early to see how widespread it will be as Doug Mastriano and other notable holdouts continue to delay conceding their defeats.

  • U.K. housing market stalling as buying demand records largest drop in over 20 years

    Demand for U.K. houses is falling at its fastest paces since the pandemic began in early 2020 as “buyer caution” from soaring mortgage rates further weakens the property market

  • Bao Tong, prominent Chinese liberal voice, dies at 90

    Bao Tong, a leading voice for political reform in the Chinese Communist Party who was purged after the bloody 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, has died at age 90. Bao had been living in a Beijing suburb under tight police supervision. Bao Tong joined the Communist Party as an underground member prior to its 1949 seizure of power under Mao Zedong, and rose to be a top aide to former Communist Party general secretary Zhao Ziyang, who was deposed after expressing support for the student-led protests that called for more personal rights and an end to corruption and dictatorship.

  • Michael Jackson Estate Seeking $1M for Allegedly Stolen Property

    At least $1 million worth of property that’s related or belonging to the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, is now at the center of a new lawsuit.

  • Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?

    Actor and comedian Chris Redd dishes on starting therapy, chasing childhood dreams, and his unique preflight routine in the uproarious stand-up special.

  • Deadly listeria outbreak linked to deli meats, cheeses sold in 6 states including Massachusetts

    A deadly listeria outbreak has been linked to deli meats, hot dogs, and cheeses that were sold in six states including Massachusetts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Wednesday.

  • Exclusive-Jersey police admit unlawfully searching premises linked to Roman Abramovich - document

    LONDON (Reuters) -Police on Jersey have admitted they conducted unlawful searches at premises allegedly linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and have agreed to pay damages and apologise, according to a legal document seen by Reuters. After President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, the West slapped the most severe sanctions in history on Russian officials and Russian businessmen, freezing hundreds of billions of dollars in assets. On April 12, the Royal Court of Jersey imposed a formal freezing order on $7 billion worth of assets linked to Abramovich, who made a fortune in the chaos of the 1990s, and police carried out searches of premises suspected of being connected to Abramovich.

  • Telecom Italia shares up after results flag some improvement

    MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) shares rose on Thursday after the former phone monopoly's third quarter results flagged some improvement in its battered domestic business despite the outlook for the year remaining bleak. TIM shares rose as much as 5%, with Italy's biggest phone group outpeforming a flat Italian blue-chip index. TIM confirmed its target for a "low-teens" percentage rate decrease this year, dragged down by its domestic operations, where it is struggling with stiff price competition.

  • Judge Judy says ex-neighbor Justin Bieber is 'scared to death of me'

    Judge Judy says Justin Bieber was terrified of her after she called him foolish amid a string of troubles in 2014.

  • UK's Rishi Sunak says he regrets making Williamson a minister

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that he regretted giving a ministerial role to Gavin Williamson who resigned on Tuesday after claims that he bullied colleagues. "I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances," Sunak said during the weekly Prime Minister's Questions session in parliament. Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer called Williamson a "pathetic bully" and challenged Sunak over his decision to appoint him.

  • Sequoia Capital says it's marking its investment in FTX down to $0 as a liquidity crunch threatens to put the crypto exchange into bankruptcy

    Sequoia wrote to its investors after Binance U-turned on acquiring FTX, citing issues "beyond our control or ability to help."

  • Watch Proud Mom Kelly Ripa's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing Son in PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive Issue

    "I always considered you a handsome lovely fellow ... I had no idea you were considered 'sexy,' " Kelly Ripa said of her son Michael making it into PEOPLE's 2022 Sexiest Man Alive issue

  • Apple supplier Foxconn adjusts production to avoid holiday blues

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Thursday it expected smartphone revenue to fall this quarter and is adjusting production to prevent recent COVID-19 curbs at a massive iPhone factory in China from impacting holiday orders. Foxconn has grabbed headlines in recent weeks, with tight virus restrictions at its Zhengzhou plant, the world's largest iPhone factory, disrupting production and fuelling concerns over the impact of China's virus policy on global supply chains.