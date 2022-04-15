China Covid: Clashes in Shanghai over lockdown evictions

·1 min read

Video has emerged of clashes between police and people being forced out of their homes in Shanghai, as the city enters a third week of Covid lockdown.

Some residential compounds are being turned into quarantine centres.

Millions are confined to their homes as Shanghai battles a fresh outbreak of the virus. Anyone who tests positive is placed in quarantine.

But with more than 20,000 new cases a day, authorities are struggling to find enough space.

The city in recent weeks has converted exhibition halls and schools into quarantine centres, and set up makeshift hospitals.

But the low numbers of serious cases in Shanghai have led some to ask whether a lockdown is necessary, correspondents say.

In recent weeks many residents have taken to social media to complain about the restrictions and the lack of food supplies.

People have to order in food and water and wait for government drop-offs of vegetables, meat and eggs, and analysts say many are running low on supplies.

The lockdown extension has overwhelmed delivery services, grocery shop websites and even the distribution of government supplies.

Meanwhile, parts of China's manufacturing sector might soon have to close, at least temporarily, because companies cannot get essential components from Shanghai.

He Xiaopeng, president of electrical vehicle manufacturer Xiao Peng, said that if work doesn't start again in Shanghai during May, potentially all car factories across the country might have to stop operating.

China is one of the last remaining nations still committed to eradicating Covid, in contrast to most of the world which is trying to live with the virus.

But this zero-Covid policy has come under strain in recent weeks with the spread of the Omicron variant.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple, others face shipment delays as China COVID curbs squeeze suppliers - analysts

    Shipments of some Apple products, as well as Dell and Lenovo laptops are likely to face delays if China's COVID-19 lockdowns persist, analysts said, as curbs force assemblers to shut down and closed-loop arrangements get harder to maintain. China's race to stop the spread of COVID-19 has jammed highways and ports, stranded workers and left countless factories awaiting government approval to reopen - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains. Apple Inc supplier Pegatron Corp said this week it would suspend its plants in Shanghai and Kunshan, where according to supply chain experts it produces the iPhone 13, the iPhone SE series, and other legacy models.

  • Ukraine war: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warns China over Russia ties

    US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned China against supporting Russia and its invasion of Ukraine and raised the prospect of deeper economic integration with Europe and other partners embracing similar "core values and principles". "China has recently affirmed a special relationship with Russia," Yellen said in a speech to the Atlantic Council on Wednesday. "I fervently hope that China will make something positive of this relationship and help to end this war." "The world's attitude towa

  • Olivia Rodrigo Sparks Deja Vu With Throwback Pic Surrounded by ’00s Disney Stars

    From Taylor Swift to Jonas Brothers, take a peek at the set list from one of the pop star’s earliest gigs.

  • Russia accuses Ukrainian forces of shelling Russian village

    Russia accused Ukraine’s military of shelling a Russian village on Thursday, alleging seven people were wounded in the attack, including one young child. The Investigative Committee of Russia claimed that at least six strikes had been carried out in the Russian village of Klimovo, which is located near the borders of Belarus and Ukraine, by…

  • Best bets: Santa Fe Springs Plein Air Paint Out, Party for the Planet, food truck benefit

    Best bets to check out April 15-17, 2022, include the Party for the Planet, a food truck benefit, the Bo Diddley Explosion and more.

  • Elon Musk will be an activist investor who pushes Twitter to be 'superior': analyst

    The drama between Elon Musk and Twitter is just beginning.

  • Russia loses warship, says will increase attacks on Kyiv

    A day after Moscow suffered a stinging symbolic defeat with the loss of the flagship of its Black Sea fleet, Russia’s Defense Ministry promised Friday to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine's alleged military “diversions on the Russian territory.” The threat of intensified attacks on Kyiv came after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in Bryansk, a region that borders Ukraine, and wounding seven people.

  • Pentagon warns China-Solomon Islands security deal could be destabilising

    The US Defence Department on Thursday expressed concern over a possible security pact between China and the Solomon Islands, saying it leaves the door open for deployment of Chinese military forces to the Pacific nation. "We believe that signing such an agreement could actually increase destabilisation within the Solomon Islands and could set a concerning precedent for the wider Pacific Island region," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a press conference. "Obviously we are concerned about this,

  • Uniqlo owner sees big profit drop in China, sounds alarm on yen

    TOKYO (Reuters) -The owner of Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo on Thursday flagged a big profit drop in China due to COVID-19 restrictions, while its chief executive sounded alarm about the weakening yen's potential to drive up costs. Fast Retailing is a rare bellwether for both global retailers in China, its biggest foreign market, and consumer demand in Japan, where it has carved out a dominant position by offering casual clothing to famously price-conscious shoppers. It and other multi-national retailers are now being forced to deal with lockdown measures in China.

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson fined for COVID breach

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to resign after being fined for breaking his government's pandemic lockdown rules and instead vowed to redouble efforts to strengthen the country's economy and combat Russian aggression in Ukraine.

  • COVID: At least 44 cities in China under lockdowns

    China is struggling to contain the surge of the ultra-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus. A new report shows at least 44 Chinese cities are now under full or partial lockdowns.

  • UK asylum deal: Is Rwanda a land of safety or fear?

    Visitors to Rwanda are often impressed by its efficiency, but should be careful what they say.

  • Gwen Stefani's Washboard Abs And Mile-Long Legs Are Fit AF In This New IG Video

    Gwen Stefani shows off her toned abs and mile-long legs as she models multiple 'fits in a new IG video. Working out at least five times a week keeps her fit.

  • Faraday Future Limits Founder’s Role After Completing Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, Inc. is limiting the role of its founder, Jia Yueting, after completing a months-long internal probe into allegations of fraud. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms

  • Rubles for Dollar Debt Presages a Russian Default, Moody’s Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s recent payments on dollar bonds in rubles rather than greenbacks would be “considered a default” if the situation isn’t remedied within 30 days of the money being due, according to credit assessor Moody’s Investors Service. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sink

  • Russia opens criminal cases into alleged torture of its soldiers by Ukraine

    The committee, which probes major crimes, said some Russian soldiers had been captured by Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions and held illegally by Ukraine's security service. "Russians were subjected to physical violence and torture in order to force them to give false explanations about the actual conditions of their illegal detention on the premises of the Security Service of Ukraine, as well as on (Russia's) special military operation," it said in a statement.

  • Shanghai releases more from virus observation amid lockdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai released 6,000 more people from the central facilities where they were under medical observation to guard against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, though the lockdown of most of China’s largest city was continuing in its third week. About 6.6 million people in the city of 25 million were allowed to…

  • 350,000 Somali children at risk of death from climate-change-linked drought

    The United Nations is warning that 350,000 children in Somalia could die due to starvation unless the world rallies to provide food aid to the impoverished African nation that is in the grips of a fourth straight year of crippling drought made worse by climate change.

  • Former Russian lawmaker fighting for Ukraine says he thinks Putin's days are numbered because 'no dictator can survive after losing the war'

    Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian parliament, was the only one to vote against annexing Crimea in 2014.

  • Rubio: Federal agencies should immediately cut ties with McKinsey

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Wednesday said that federal agencies should immediately cut ties with management consulting firm McKinsey & Company amid reports of the firm allowing its employees to consult for government agencies. “McKinsey & Company’s entire business model is to profit from undisclosed conflicts of interest,” Rubio said in a statement. Rubio also…