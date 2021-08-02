China Covid: Concerns grow as Delta outbreak spreads

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A medical worker collects swab from a resident for nucleic acid testing at dawn
Authorities in China are testing millions of people after an outbreak spread to 18 provinces

A fresh Covid outbreak in China has spread to more locations, raising concerns in local media over the country's vulnerability to the highly contagious Delta variant.

More than 300 cases have been detected within a span of 10 days.

Local headlines have been dominated by news on the outbreak, and the country's top respiratory diseases specialist has reportedly expressed grave concern.

The government has imposed fresh travel restrictions and is testing millions.

It is unclear how many in China are fully vaccinated, although authorities say more than 1.6 billion doses have been administered so far.

A total of 15 provinces and municipalities have now confirmed cases, of which 12 are connected to an outbreak that began in Nanjing in China's eastern Jiangsu province. Authorities have attributed the spread to the Delta variant and the domestic tourist season.

Although case numbers are considerably lower than other places, it is considered the largest outbreak in months in China, a country that was largely successful in controlling the virus within its borders last year.

Cases first emerged in July in Nanjing airport, among workers who had cleaned a plane that arrived from Russia.

Authorities promptly tested 9.2 million residents of Nanjing and imposed lockdown on hundreds of thousands of people.

But over the weekend the spotlight turned to popular tourist destination Zhangjiajie in central Hunan province, where many of the latest cases have emerged. Travellers from Nanjing were thought to have visited the city recently.

Health officials have zeroed in on a theatre in Zhangjiajie, and are now trying to track down about 5,000 people who attended performances and then travelled back to their home cities.

One performance alone had hosted about 2,000 people, according to reports.

All attractions in Zhangjiajie have been closed and tourists are being asked to take a Covid test before leaving the city, local media reported.

"Zhangjiajie has now become the new ground zero for China's epidemic spread," Zhong Nanshan, China's leading respiratory disease expert, told reporters.

The new outbreak has reached Beijing too, with the city reporting several locally transmitted infections.

All of Beijing's air, bus and travel links to areas with positive cases have been cut. All tourists have also been banned from entering the capital, and officials are only allowing "essential travellers" with negative Covid tests to enter.

The virus has also reached Wuhan, the Chinese city where Covid-19 first emerged, with seven people testing positive for the virus. According to Chinese state media, the city had seen zero locally transmitted infections since June 2020.

China is also battling a rise in cases in Zhengzhou in northern Henan province, which saw devastating floods just last month, as well as Hainan island.

The Global Times newspaper has called the outbreak the "most serious since Wuhan", and in a separate editorial criticised "glaring loopholes" in Covid prevention measures.

"It is absolutely worrying if a single flaw can affect many provinces and regions across the country... it shows that our systematic progress in fighting the epidemic needs to be strengthened," it said.

The outbreak has raised concerns about vaccines, as it emerged that some of those infected had been vaccinated.

Shao Yiming, a researcher with China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, told reporters on Saturday that breakthrough infections in vaccinated people "are expected".

Sinovac and Sinopharm's vaccines - two of the most commonly used jabs in China - have been shown to be 50% to 79% effective in preventing symptomatic Covid infection in clinical trials around the world, but are highly effective in preventing hospitalisations or deaths.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as cities began introducing strict curbs to halt an increasingly severe outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The number of new cases in mainland China, reported as of July 31, was up from 55 reported a day earlier. The new cases included 53 domestically transmitted cases across eight provinces, bringing the total number of domestic cases in the past 10 days to 284 across 14 provinces and municipalities.

  • Fauci says unvaccinated are "propagating this outbreak" as Delta spreads

    Fauci said the newest data shows the coronavirus vaccines protected against serious illness and death.

  • China’s Elite Role in Emerging Markets Has Traders Creeping Back

    (Bloomberg) -- A recovery in Chinese stocks following a meltdown at the start of last week underscored how investors in emerging markets have few alternatives that are as big and liquid.After ditching the Asian nation’s assets amid the turmoil, there are already signs that folks are creeping back. Traders piled a net $975 million into Chinese exchange-traded funds last week, more than all other developing nations tracked by Bloomberg combined. The benchmark CSI 300 Index rose as much as 2.7%, it

  • Olympics-Gymnastics-Floor gold for Dolgopyat as Israel break duck

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Briton Max Whitlock retained his pommel horse title in Tokyo on Sunday to secure his sixth Olympic medal, as Israel's Artem Dolgopyat, Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and Belgian Nina Derwael all chalked up golden firsts for their countries. On a day of surprises at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Dolgopyat, twice a world silver medallist on the floor, was congratulated by his Prime Minister after upgrading to gold by a whisker to take his country's first Olympic title since 2004 and only its second ever.

  • Katie Ledecky Plans To Return For 2024 Olympics, Shot At History

    Katie Ledeckys historic career is still far from over.

  • US Women's Soccer Loses to Canada at Tokyo Olympics

    The United States womens soccer team were the better squad in its semifinals match, but it was Canada that came out on top on the scoreboard 1-0.

  • Singapore has 121 new COVID cases; new hospital, dorm cluster

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (1 August) reported the detection of 121 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 65,102.

  • Death toll triples to more than 300 in recent China flooding

    More than 300 people died in recent flooding in central China, authorities said Monday, three times the previously announced toll. The Henan provincial government said 302 people died and 50 remain missing. The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, where 292 died and 47 are missing.

  • Dow futures climb nearly 200 points to kick off August trade

    U.S. stock futures advanced on Monday, as investors eyed progress on an infrastructure bill, merger activity and a sign that central bank stimulus may continue.

  • No One Can Get Over Olympic Diver Tom Daley's Surprising Hidden Talent

    You have to see this. 😱

  • Is the U.S. Trying to Smear This Veteran as a Chinese Spy?

    Christof Stache/AFP via GettyHe’s a Chinese-American veteran with an honorable discharge, U.S. citizenship, and a master’s degree from an Ivy League university. But the feds tried to run him out of the Army and investigate him for being an agent of the government of China.Now that those attempts have failed, the government is trying to strip him of his citizenship—and send him back to the People’s Republic, where he could face a whole different kind of exposure.Cheng Li—not his real name—asked T

  • The US reported 122,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday - the highest single-day spike since February

    The CDC last week shifted its mask guidance and said vaccinated people should wear face coverings in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

  • Wildfire in western Greece forces village, beach evacuations

    A wildfire that broke out Saturday in western Greece forced the evacuation of four villages and people on a beach by the Fire Service, the Coast Guard and private boats, authorities said. The fire was in a mountain forest 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Patras, Greece's third-largest city, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis said late Saturday. Aided by strong winds, the fire raced down the slopes and threatened seaside villages.

  • Fauci Says Return to Lockdowns of 2020 ‘Unlikely’

    Aug.02 -- America’s top infectious disease doctor says covid vaccines are working extremely well and that a return to the lockdowns of 2020 are unlikely. Anthony Fauci’s comments come after a week marked by uncertainty and allegations of missteps by the Biden administration over the rapidly accelerating delta variant outbreak. Bloomberg Intelligence’s Sam Fazeli discusses the pandemic on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • Wildfires threaten hotels in Turkey

    In a video shared with Reuters, crowds of people were seen filming vegetation fires behind Mirage Hotels in Icmeler, in southern Turkey on Saturday.Hakan Gurcan, a resident told Reuters in a message that residents and tourists evacuated to a safer area at around 10 pm on the same day.

  • Olympics-Volleyball-U.S. beat Italy in full-set battle despite Thompson's absence

    The United States defeated Italy in a see-saw five-set battle at the Ariake Arena on Monday to finish on top in Pool B of the women's volleyball preliminaries, overcoming the absence of injured ace spiker Jordan Thompson and another injury. Thompson, who sat out the match after spraining her ankle on Saturday, watched as setter Jordyn Poulter suffered the same injury during the third set and was taken off the court in a wheelchair. U.S. opposite Andrea Drews led the way with 22 points while four others finished in double figures.

  • On Losing the Land Cruiser

    The legendary Toyota off-roader finally meets an obstacle it can't conquer: meager U.S. sales.

  • Tensions rise within Biden team over mask reversal

    The president’s team had a meticulously crafted agenda in mind. But pandemics don’t care for carefully laid out plans.

  • When turning on faucets is a source of stress: Climate change is starting to shape where Americans relocate

    Redfin will be adding localized climate risk data to their site later this week, the company told USA Today exclusively.

  • Boris Johnson plunges by 36 points in poll of grassroots Tory party members

    Boris Johnson has fallen nearly 40 points in a survey after what has proved another trying month for the Government. A new cabinet league table by Conservative Home found that the Prime Minister had again lost popularity points and was only just in positive territory for net satisfaction. The survey, which the website aims to be one of Tory party members, for July 2021 found that Mr Johnson’s recent U-turn over self-isolating cost him 36 points, whereas Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, who also trie