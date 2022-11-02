China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio

·3 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO suspended production at its plants in the eastern city of Hefei as rising COVID-19 cases and China's heavy-handed response to outbreaks exact a widening toll on manufacturing and the economy.

The impact was also felt in the central city of Zhengzhou, where the industrial park housing a massive Apple iPhone factory announced a fresh lockdown, even as the plant's owner, Foxconn, scrambles to placate workers frustrated with ongoing virus curbs.

China is fighting its largest outbreak since the summer as cases erupt across several major cities, forcing millions of residents to be ordered to stay home or go to centralised quarantine facilities under the country's strict zero COVID-19 policy.

Yum China, operator of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains, said on Wednesday that 1,400 of its roughly 12,400 stores in the country were temporarily closed or had to provide limited services in October due to COVID-19, up from 900 stores in September and 400 on average in July and August.

"Nationwide, consumers are travelling less and reducing expenditures," the company said in its quarterly earnings report. "The COVID situations remain uncertain with regional outbreaks continuing to impact our operations."

For Tuesday, China reported 2,755 new local cases, the most since mid-August.

On Wednesday, shares in Nio, China's 13th-largest electric vehicle maker by sales, tumbled after it confirmed media reports that it stopped production at its two plants after struggling to cope with curbs imposed through October that saw various parts of Hefei locked down.

"Our production base was severely impacted by the pandemic in October and so deliveries to a proportion of users was delayed. For this we apologise," Nio said in a statement on Tuesday that showed a 7.5% fall in October deliveries from the month before.

'IS THERE ANYONE UNLUCKIER?'

While China's zero COVID-19 policy is increasingly out of step with the rest of the world, it has vowed to stay the course in the face of mounting public and business frustration by reacting to even a single case with lockdowns and mass testing.

More than 80% of major Chinese cities reported cases last month, with the spread fuelled by holiday travel and new subvariants, according to research house Gavekal Dragonomics.

"On some measures China's current COVID situation is about as bad as it has ever been," Capital Economics wrote in a Tuesday note, adding that while there is little sign of major industrial disruption, the risk of getting quarantine is depressing consumer activity.

"And there’s little prospect of a lasting change as long as zero-COVID remains the national goal," it said.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China told Reuters that China's lack of a clear exit strategy from the policy meant that the threat of lockdowns remained ever-present and a key source of uncertainty.

"I am currently in home quarantine for seven days, while the European Chamber’s Beijing office has a colleague stuck in Tianjin who, like many others currently, is finding it near impossible to travel back to the capital," its head, Joerg Wuttke, told Reuters this week.

In Shanghai, the fall-out from the shuttering of the city's Disney Resort after the visit of a single COVID-positive case continued, with affected residents going online to share notices they had received after they or someone they were in recent contact with had visited the park.

While some said on social media platforms such as Douyin and Xiaohngshu that they were sent to quarantine hotels, others said they were sent to sparsely furnished isolation rooms created from shipping containers.

"Is there anyone unluckier than me?" said Xiaohongshu user "sanmingliu", who posted photos of her shipping container room.

Reuters was unable to verify the authenticity of the posts.

Shanghai said on Tuesday it had tested 439,000 people in relation to the Disney resort situation. On Wednesday, it reported finding one locally transmitted case the day before.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and the Shanghai and Beijing newsrooms; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Suspect wanted to break Pelosi's knees

    The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and "break her kneecaps" to show other members of Congress there were "consequences to actions," authorities said Monday. (Oct 31) (AP Video by Terry Chea)

  • The Returns On Capital At H&R GmbH KGaA (ETR:2HRA) Don't Inspire Confidence

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Crist looks to replicate Democrats’ Georgia strategy in Florida race against DeSantis

    Charlie Crist is leaning into an unusual strategy to turn out voters in his bid for Florida governor: paying people to talk to their friends, family and neighbors about his campaign. The tactic — dubbed “relational organizing” by political professionals — is relatively new in the world of campaign politics, though it’s not untested. Sen.…

  • AIXTRON SE's (ETR:AIXA) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    AIXTRON (ETR:AIXA) has had a rough week with its share price down 13%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather...

  • Suspect accused of politically motivated attack on Paul Pelosi was 'completely caught up in the fantasy, in the MAGA fantasy,' his boss says

    On Tuesday, David DePape pleaded not guilty to charges including attempted murder and kidnapping at the San Francisco Superior Court.

  • A second attempt to block Biden's student-debt cancellation lands at the Supreme Court

    A conservative legal organization is arguing that automatic cancellation means a hefty tax bill for some borrowers.

  • In Hong Kong, world bankers urged not to 'bet against' China

    Chinese regulators downplayed China’s real estate slump and slowing economic growth while Hong Kong's top leader pitched Hong Kong as a unique link to the rest of China at a high-profile investment summit Wednesday. About 200 global financial executives gathered to network and discuss issues such as global risks and sustainable finance at Hong Kong’s first major conference since the city lifted COVID-19 quarantine restrictions. Fang Xinghai, vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, urged those attending to visit China to understand what is happening in the country and urged them not to “bet against” China and Hong Kong.

  • Why I'm Buying More Meta Stock Despite The Recent Plunge

    In this video, I will explain why I am adding to my Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) position despite the recent 20% dip. Despite all the bearish sentiment, I feel that the reward far outweigh today's risks. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Dogecoin Is Flying After an Elon Musk Tweet. More Gains May Come Before a Big Crash.

    The 'meme' cryptocurrency has torn higher amid the completion of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter. It might not last.

  • India’s Tata to Add Up to 45,000 Workers at IPhone Parts Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Group is planning to multiply the number of employees at its electronics factory in southern India that makes iPhone components, adding tens of thousands of workers as part of a push to win more business from Apple Inc.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Biggest-Ever Daily B

  • US Ban on Americans Aiding China Chip Firms Narrower Than Feared

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington’s restrictions on US citizens assisting China’s chip industry will be more narrowly enforced than feared, suggesting a smaller-than-expected impact on semiconductor companies doing business in the world’s second largest economy.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentNorth Korea Fires 17 Missiles in Bigge

  • China Southern scrubs plans for first MAX flights since grounding

    China Southern Airlines scrapped plans for what would’ve been the first flights of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX by a Chinese airline since early 2019. Both the airline’s website and flight tracking site FlightRadar 24 indicate two flights using the MAX within China planned for Sunday were canceled amid broader cancellations across the country for the carrier. China Southern did not respond to a request for comment in a report from Reuters.

  • GMC Hummer EVs 'sold out for two years or more'

    GMC says its Hummer EV pickup and SUV are 'sold out for two years or more' as it expands production capacity to accommodate reservation holders.

  • Oil-price gains intensify on report of potential Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia

    Oil futures climbed toward session highs on Tuesday after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia shared intelligence with the U.S. warning of a possible Iranian attack on targets in the kingdom. In response to the warning, Saudi Arabia, the U.S. and several other neighboring states raised alert levels for their military forces, the report said. Iran was poised to carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia, as well as Erbil, Iraq, to distract attention from domestic protests in the nation that began in September, the report said, citing Saudi officials.

  • Saudi Arabia Courts Australian Miners for $170 Billion Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia is seeking investment from Australian miners to support its $170-billion plan to build a mining industry and diversify its oil-dependent economy this decade. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningBonds Rally With Powell’s Favored

  • Biden floats tax on oil companies that don't lower pump prices, increase production

    Days before the midterm elections, President Joe Biden went after energy producers for raking in profits instead of lowering pump prices.

  • As China's wages rise, Mexico beckons manufacturers

    The disparity in manufacturing wages between Mexico and China is starker than ever.

  • Russia Is Mostly Failing in Race to Find New Oil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Moscow has mostly failed to line up the fresh markets for its crude that it needs to secure by the time European Union sanctions on its seaborne exports come into effect on Dec. 5.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackInstagram Users Report Accounts Randomly Suspended, App CrashesRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air

  • Petrobras Still Eyes Production Below 2.6 MMboe/d in 2022

    Brazil’s oil giant Petrobras expects production to average 2.6 MMboe/d in 2022 down slightly compared to an initial forecast of 2.7 MMboe/d laid out this time last year.

  • Musk says he's Twitter CEO, now runs five firms

    STORY: Elon Musk now runs five firms. The billionaire said Monday (October 31) that he had made himself CEO of Twitter - the social network he just bought for $44 billion.Musk already ran Tesla, rocket firm SpaceX, brain chip startup Neuralink, and tunnelling firm The Boring Company. He had already fired former Twitter boss Parag Agrawal and other top executives. Now he’s also dissolved the board and is the sole director of the company. Twitter declined to say how long Musk would stay CEO, or whether he planned to find a new chief. The man himself said in a Tweet that dissolution of the board was just a temporary move, but didn’t elaborate further. Musk has moved fast to put his stamp on the company. He has said he’ll review how users are verified, and may charge for use of the coveted blue tick awarded to some users. His teams have also been meeting with employees to investigate Twitter’s software and figure out how it works. Though some staff said they’d had little communication from Musk, and were using news reports to piece together what was happening. Analysts fear running five firms could prove too much though. Tesla stock is down around a third since Musk first said he planned to buy Twitter. That’s far worse than the benchmark S&P 500 index.