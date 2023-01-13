China Covid: Infections will surge in rural areas over lunar new year, epidemiologist warns

Nicholas Yong - BBC News
·2 min read

Covid cases will surge in rural China where healthcare is less accessible, a top Chinese epidemiologist has warned.

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are travelling to their hometowns - many for the first time since the pandemic began - ahead of the lunar new year.

The peak of China's Covid wave is expected to last two to three months, added Zeng Guang, ex-head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control.

China has stopped providing daily Covid statistics since abandoning zero-Covid.

However hospitals in big cities - where healthcare facilities are better and more easily accessible - have become crowded with Covid patients as the virus has spread through the country.

Speaking at an event earlier this month, Mr Zeng said it was "time to focus on the rural areas", in remarks reported in the Caixin news outlet.

Many elderly, sick and disabled in the countryside were already being left behind in terms of Covid treatment, he added.

China's central Henan province is the only province to have given details of infection rates - earlier this month a health official there said nearly 90% of the population had had Covid, with similar rates seen in urban and rural areas.

However government officials say many provinces and cities have passed the peak of infections.

The Lunar New Year holidays in China, which officially start from 21 January, involves the world's largest annual migration of people.

Some two billion trips are expected to be made in total and tens of millions of people have already travelled.

Last month, China abruptly abandoned its zero Covid policies. It also reopened its borders on Sunday.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said China, which stopped reporting Covid fatalities from Tuesday, was heavily under-reporting Covid deaths.

Official data shows five or fewer deaths a day over the past month, numbers which are inconsistent with the long queues seen at funeral homes and reports of deaths on social media.

In December Chinese officials said they planned to issue monthly rather than daily updates on the Covid situation in the country.

International health experts have predicted at least a million Covid-related deaths in China this year. Beijing has officially reported just over 5,000 deaths since the pandemic began, one of the lowest death rates in the world.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese fret over elderly as WHO warns of holiday COVID surge

    People in China worried on Thursday about spreading COVID-19 to aged relatives as they planned returns to their home towns for holidays that the World Health Organization warns could inflame a raging outbreak. The Lunar New Year holiday, which officially starts on Jan. 21, comes after China last month abandoned a strict anti-virus regime of mass lockdowns that prompted widespread frustration and boiled over into historic protests. That abrupt U-turn unleashed COVID on a population of 1.4 billion which lacks natural immunity, having been shielded from the virus since it first erupted in late 2019, and includes many elderly who are not fully vaccinated.

  • China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next

    The peak of China's COVID-19 wave is expected to last two to three months, and will soon swell over the vast countryside where medical resources are relatively scarce, a top Chinese epidemiologist has said. China last month abruptly abandoned the strict anti-virus regime of mass lockdowns that fuelled historic protests across the country in late November, and finally reopened its borders this past Sunday. The abrupt dismantling of restrictions has unleashed the virus onto China's 1.4 billion people, more than a third of whom live in regions where infections are already past their peak, according to state media.

  • Major media want to know who guaranteed Sam Bankman-Fried's $250 million bond

    Eight major media outlets on Thursday asked the U.S. judge overseeing Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal case to make public the names of two people who helped guarantee the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder's $250 million bond. Saying the public interest "cannot be overstated," lawyers for the outlets, including Reuters, said the public's right to know Bankman-Fried's guarantors outweighed their privacy and safety rights. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, the lawyers distinguished the case from another judge's December 2020 decision not to reveal who guaranteed a bond for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, then accused and later convicted of aiding in financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex crimes.

  • Mexican president ready to meet Canadian power firms over dispute

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was working with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resolve problems facing Canadian electricity companies in Mexico after the two met in Mexico City. Lopez Obrador said he had told Trudeau he was willing to invite companies for talks over how to resolve disagreements. The firm, which operates pipelines, storage facilities and power plants across North America, is building a $4.5 billion natural gas pipeline which would connect several major ports along Mexico's Gulf Coast.

  • Analysis-Softer inflation print stirs hopes of 'Goldilocks' scenario for U.S. markets

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some investors believe a slowdown in U.S. inflation last month may be paving the way for a market-friendly “Goldilocks” scenario for asset prices, allowing the Federal Reserve to bring down consumer prices without badly damaging growth. U.S consumer prices unexpectedly fell last month for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years, data showed on Thursday, suggesting inflation was on a sustained downward trend despite comparatively robust growth in other economic indicators such as employment. Theoretically, the scenario could bolster the case for the U.S. central bank to ease off market-bruising rate increases sooner than projected, avoiding a widely forecast recession that many feared would further hurt the stock market after last year's steep decline.

  • Mexico, Canada sign agreement to benefit indigenous peoples

    STORY: Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly signed the documents in the presence of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.In the document, both parties expressed their willingness to work together for the equity and inclusion of Mexican and Canadian indigenous communities.Trudeau and Lopez Obrador held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday at Mexico's national palace, where the officials vowed to tighten economic ties.

  • Bill to prohibit local natural bans introduced in Oregon

    Communities in Oregon are contemplating banning natural gas in new buildings. It’s the first such proposal in Oregon, but 20 states representing nearly a third of U.S. residential and commercial gas use had adopted similar legislation as of last August, according to S&P Global. Findley’s bill figures to face tough sledding in the Democrat-dominated Oregon Legislature, but it highlights the growing conflict over the fate of natural gas as the state and many local governments push to meet ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.

  • North America aims to make 25% of what it imports from Asia, Mexico says

    Mexico, the United States and Canada plan to produce in North America 25% of what they currently import from Asia under a new drive to promote the integration of the region's economy, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Ebrard was speaking about the outcome of meetings this week in Mexico City between U.S. President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Ebrard said four representatives from each country will work on the import substitution scheme previously outlined by Lopez Obrador on Tuesday.

  • Former Speaker Paul Ryan brands Trump a ‘proven loser’

    Former Speaker takes shot at ex-president in CNN interview

  • Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

    Border guards have demonstrated the destruction of a Russian infantry group in Soledar, Donetsk Oblast. Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Quote: "The units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine carry out combat missions on the Bakhmut front as part of the defence forces of Ukraine.

  • Sweden rejects four extradition requests from Turkey - report

    The Swedish government will not extradite four people sought by Turkey, which says they are connected to a U.S.-based cleric it accuses of being behind a coup attempt in 2016, news agency TT reported on Thursday, without citing sources. The extradition requests were made in 2019 and 2020, before Sweden and Finland signed a three-way agreement with Turkey aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to the two Nordic countries joining the NATO military alliance. Sweden's High Court decided last summer the four could not be extradited, TT said, leaving the government no choice but to follow its decision.

  • Marion biotech: WHO alert against use of Indian cough syrups in Uzbekistan

    The alert comes after Uzbekistan alleged that 18 children died after consuming a syrup made by an Indian firm.

  • Japan estimates Fukushima water release to start in 'spring or summer'

    The Japanese government gave an estimation for when the water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant will be released into the sea, saying at a cabinet meeting held on Friday it could happen sometime "around this spring or summer." In April 2021, the government approved the release of more than 1 million tonnes of irradiated water from the site after treatment into the ocean. Japan's foreign ministry said in July that regulators deemed it safe to release the water, which would be filtered to remove most isotopes but would still contain traces of tritium, an isotope of hydrogen hard to separate from water.

  • Satellite images hint at Covid outbreak’s true toll in China

    Satellite images taken over cities in China show long lines of vehicles at crematoriums and funeral homes, contradicting the low official Covid-19 death toll.

  • We Read All Of Prince Harry's New Memoir "Spare," And Here Are 37 Of The Most Fascinating Details Shared In The Book

    We read every single page and are here to bring you the details we found most shocking!View Entire Post ›

  • Russia says it is advancing around Ukraine's Soledar, acknowledges losses

    Ukraine said earlier its forces were holding out. The Ukrainian military's morning summary made one mention of Soledar, listing it as one of several towns being shelled in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region. Soledar lies around seven km (four miles) northeast of Bakhmut, which Russia has been attempting to capture for months in fierce fighting led by the Wagner mercenary group.

  • Tesla Cuts Prices Across Models Sold in U.S.

    The price adjustments could allow some buyers to qualify for a $7,500 U.S. electric-vehicle tax credit

  • Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’

    Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said on Thursday that former President Trump is a “proven loser” after a string of Republican election losses in recent years. “He’s fading fast,” Ryan told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday. “He is a proven loser. He cost us the House in ’18, he cost us the White House…

  • Huge rare earth metals discovery in Arctic Sweden

    Nearly all of the metals, used in mobile phones, electric cars and wind turbines, come from China.

  • What is visual snow syndrome? Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have discussed the rare disorder on an old chat forum.

    Most people experiencing visual snow syndrome continuously see tiny, snow-like flecks in their vision — even when their eyes are closed.