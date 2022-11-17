China Is ‘Crab-Walking’ Away From Covid Zero: Ex-Australian PM

1
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China is “crab-walking” toward the end of Covid Zero, said former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, who predicted the world’s No. 2 economy will make major changes in the strategy by the middle of 2023.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Barring a new variation of the pandemic that we thus had not dreamt of yet, I think China will be by mid-year well on its way to being out of this,” he said Thursday during a panel discussion on China at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

“That will have a huge positive impact on domestic consumer demand, which has been suppressed for a very long period of time.”

China has pursued a zero-tolerance approach to the virus for nearly three years. The closed borders, mass testing and snap lockdowns have hurt the economy and contributed to rising unemployment, especially among young people.

The government has signaled some easing of restrictions lately by reducing quarantine times and pulling back on testing -- though health officials in Beijing have characterized that overhaul of the Covid-19 playbook as a refinement of rules and not a relaxation of controls. Lockdowns and movement curbs remain a significant part of life for many Chinese as cases rise.

The ruling Communist Party’s flagship People’s Daily newspaper said in an editorial Thursday that the government will stick with Covid Zero.

Read: China’s Forgotten Covid Zero Lockdown Has Just Hit 100 Days

Speaking on the same panel at the NEF, South China Morning Post editor-in-chief Tammy Tam said the legal environment in Hong Kong provides many opportunities for businesses.

Since 2019, when the city was rocked by historic and sometimes violent anti-government protests, China under President Xi Jinping has moved to tighten its grip on the city, imposing a national security law and revamping the electoral system.

“When Xi visited Hong Kong on July 1, he made it public that Hong Kong’s common law system will be here to stay,” she said. “Under the common law system, it also provides a lot of opportunities.”

The New Economy Forum is being organized by Bloomberg Media Group, a division of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News.

--With assistance from Alfred Cang and Rebecca Choong Wilkins.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Japanese ace Kodai Senga would be a smart signing for Blue Jays

    The Toronto Blue Jays are one of a handful of teams reportedly interested in signing Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.

  • G-20 leaders end Bali summit condemning Russia, despite divisions

    Members of the Group of 20 leading economies ended their summit Wednesday with a declaration of firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine and a warning that the conflict is making an already delicate world economy worse.

  • Larry David, Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Other Celebs Sued Over FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

    Celebrity promoters of now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX — including Larry David, Tom Brady, Giselle Bündchen, Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry — have been named in a class-action lawsuit accusing FTX and its “brand ambassadors” of deceptively encouraging consumers to invest in the company. In a complaint filed Nov. 15 in Florida federal district court, Edwin […]

  • Reporters roundtable: What to make of Ohio State football's running back situation

    Ohio State football beat reporters Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz discuss the storylines from the Buckeyes' rout of Indiana.

  • Chinese bid for Welsh chip factory blocked on national security grounds

    A Chinese-backed company has been ordered to sell its controlling stake in a Welsh microchip factory over national security concerns.

  • Chinese and Indonesian presidents pledge more COVID vaccine cooperation

    Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indonesian President Joko Widodo held formal talks on Wednesday on the Indonesian island of Bali, with both leaders pledging closer cooperation on the development of COVID-19 vaccines. Xi told Widodo that China will promote joint research and development on vaccines and continue to support Indonesia in building a regional vaccine production centre, according to a readout published by the Chinese foreign ministry.

  • What channel is the Ohio State football game on vs. Maryland? How to watch OSU play

    The Ohio State football team plays Maryland at 3:30 p.m. on the road. Here's how to watch the OSU Buckeyes and other things to know.

  • France's Macron and China's Xi want de-escalation in Ukraine conflict - Elysee

    French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday agreed it was urgent to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine and reaffirmed their position on preventing the use of nuclear arms there, the French Presidency said. "The two heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and agreed it was urgent to de-escalate (the conflict)," the Elysee Palace statement said after the two leaders met at the G20 summit in Bali. Xi said that China and France should deepen cooperation and promote progress in traditional areas, but should also respect each other's core interests and major concerns, Chinese state media reported.

  • Xi asks Italian PM to help EU policy towards China remain 'positive' -state media

    Chinese President Xi Jinping told Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday at the G20 summit in Indonesia that he hoped Italy would play an important role in helping the European Union's policy towards China remain "positive" and "independent." In their first-ever meeting, Xi and Meloni praised each other's countries as ancient civilisations, with Xi pointing out China's cooperation with Italy on battling COVID-19, and calling on China-Italy relations to become a "model for the development of relations between two countries with different social systems and cultural backgrounds," according to state broadcaster CCTV.

  • Tyson Foods ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees

    Tyson Foods Inc confirmed on Wednesday it eliminated a requirement that employees receive COVID-19 vaccinations, a step the company said improved meatpacking operations after plants closed in 2020 due to outbreaks among workers early in the pandemic. The biggest U.S. meat company by sales lifted the mandate on Oct. 31, one year after imposing it, according to a report Tyson filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The requirement "generally improved our ability to operate our business effectively in fiscal 2022," the report said.

  • Yellen, China central bank head hold broad talks at G20 summit

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met China's central bank Governor Yi Gang on Wednesday for talks on issues ranging from high energy and commodity prices to the macroeconomic outlook in both countries, the U.S. Treasury department said. The meeting, which lasted two hours, "had a frank, constructive, and positive tone", said a U.S. Treasury official. "In the context of global challenges, Secretary Yellen and Governor Yi also discussed G20 issues."

  • Kevin Love with an assist vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) with an assist vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 11/16/2022

  • Elon Musk — who said Twitter would be the 'most accurate' — apparently snubs Jimmy Fallon's plea to stop #RIPJimmyFallon from trending

    "Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon," Fallon tweeted Tuesday night as the hashtag began trending like wildfire.

  • Should First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) Be on Your Investing Radar?

    Style Box ETF report for FTCS

  • Meta Loses Yet Another Key India Official To Rival

    Meta Platform Inc's (NASDAQ: META) former policy head for India will assume a similar role at Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd's (OTC: SSNLF) local unit. Rajiv Aggarwal will take up the position, which entails liaising with and lobbying government officials on domestic policy matters, from December, Bloomberg reported. Also Read: Amazon Launches Logistics Network In India After Walmart-Backed Flipkart Aggarwal was among several key executives to depart Meta's local operations this year, as U.S. inter

  • GOP Donors Worth $85 Billion Say It’s Time to Move on From Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican mega-donors Stephen Schwarzman and Thomas Peterffy won’t be backing former President Donald Trump’s bid for a return to the White House, saying it’s time for the party to move on.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleGOP Retakes US House

  • How zero-Covid China came in from the cold

    It was the $450bn (£379bn) screenshot that sparked hope across China.

  • Russia has not 'deployed troops to Indonesia to defend against Australia and US'

    A video has been viewed more than a million times in posts that falsely claim Russia has deployed 9,000 troops to Indonesia to help the Southeast Asian country "defend its border against Australia and the US". In fact, the narration in the clip has been lifted from a news report about Russia sending troops to Belarus; scenes in the videos have also been taken from different events unrelated to the false claim. As of November 16, 2022, there have been no official reports that Russian troops have

  • Tencent’s $20 Billion Meituan Stake Cut Ignites Internet Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s plan to dole out $20 billion of stock in meal delivery giant Meituan triggered a broad selloff of Chinese internet stocks on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in Return to World StageUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Tw

  • Lame-Duck Congress Eyes $100 Billion Tax-Cut Deal With Break for Business

    (Bloomberg) -- After Democrats spent the last two years pushing, with some success, to raise business taxes, they could end up striking a deal with Republicans by year-end on a roughly $100 billion tax-cut package.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Poland Was Fired From RussiaMusk Step