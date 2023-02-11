China cranking up political espionage, German official tells newspaper

German Interior Minister Faeser and Haldenwang present the 'Constitution Protection Report 2021' in Berlin
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency fears that China is expanding its spy activities against Berlin, he said in a newspaper interview published on Saturday, adding that Beijing was focusing increasingly on political espionage.

"China is developing wide-ranging spying and influence activities. We must be prepared for these to increase in the coming years," Verfassungsschutz agency chief Thomas Haldenwang told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

He warned that economic dependence on China could be exploited for political influence.

"China is pursuing a long-term strategy to achieve its goals," Haldenwang said. "The political leadership is already using its economic power, which also results from intensive relations with the German and European economies, to implement political goals."

The German government has been reassessing its economic relations with authoritarian countries after the Ukraine war laid bare the vulnerabilities of Berlin's years-long energy dependence on Russia.

In a strategy paper seen by Reuters, the Economy Ministry recommended imposing stricter requirements for firms dealing with China, for example by undergoing regular stress tests.

(Writing by Rachel More; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-SoftBank's Arm China lays off workers as outlook grim -sources

    OAKLAND, Calif/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp's chip technology firm Arm Ltd's China joint venture laid off 90-95 employees last week to cope with a challenging business outlook this year, according to three sources familiar with the situation. The layoffs come as SoftBank tries to set up a public listing for Arm this year. The China market has been a major source of growth, although a two-year management dispute at the joint venture that resulted in the ousting of the former CEO created some challenges.

  • Sen. Rick Scott rebuts Biden’s accusations on Medicare and Social Security

    The morning after President Joe Biden visited Tampa, Sen. Rick Scott was in town and visited Good Day. The president said the former Florida governor wants to ‘sunset’ Medicare and Social Security. In this interview, Sen. Scott said, ‘I think he’s lying, confused, clueless.’

  • Self-Driving Cars Will Be Awful for the Planet

    If you ask some people, electric cars that can drive themselves around town will be the savior of the world. They’ll cut out traffic accidents because there’s no way an autonomous vehicle could ever go rogue, and their electric motors will dramatically cut emissions from our journeys. But, it turns out there are a whole load of ways in which the self-driving part of these miracle vehicles could actually be awful for the planet.

  • John Kerry frustrated oil companies aren't interested in costly renewable business

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry acknowledged that fossil fuel companies are "critical" to the green energy transition and worried about plans to reduce clean investments.

  • Second home sales plunge to lowest levels since 2016

    Second home sales have plunged to their lowest levels since 2016, as high taxes and rising borrowing costs ward off buyers.

  • Florida doctors' board tightens ban on gender-affirming care

    A prohibition against puberty blocking hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for minors in Florida was tightened further after a board overseeing doctors eliminated an exception for clinical trials Friday at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration. The decision came after one member of the public after another testified at the packed meeting of the osteopathic medicine board and the Florida Board of Medicine that gender-affirming treatment had been ”magical" and like “opening a prison door" for them or their children.

  • Russian cheesecake doppelganger poisoning suspect convicted of trying to kill lookalike and steal identity

    Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted of 2nd-degree murder and other charges after poisoning her eyelash stylist with cheesecake laced with Soviet-era drugs.

  • CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions

    CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of contentious negotiations last year that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike. CSX said about 500 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers union, which represents the company’s utility workers, will soon get four paid sick days.

  • Adidas warns on profits after Kanye split

    STORY: Adidas shares slumped as much as 12% on Friday morning (February 10), and it’s all down to Kanye West. The sportswear giant parted ways with the rapper and fashion designer in October, after he made antisemitic remarks. Now known as Ye, his Yeezy brand had produced goods in association with Adidas. On Friday the firm said that would take a big bite out of its earnings. It forecast a high single-digit drop in sales this year. Analysts had expected a 4% gain. The firm says not selling the remaining stock of Ye’s designs could cost it $1.3 billion. It’s still weighing up whether it can repurpose some of the goods, or if they have to be written off altogether. One analyst described the guidance as “horrible” and very disappointing. It also marked the company’s fourth profit warning in six months. The glum outlook came as Adidas missed its own targets for revenue and margins. Full financial results are due to be reported on March 8.

  • You can tell the stock market rally is out of steam because the dollar is no longer on the retreat, strategist says

    "We don't think there's a ton of downside for the dollar, and if there's not a lot of downside for the dollar, it's tough to see a lot of upside for equities," Jonathan Krinksky said.

  • What to know about the symptoms and treatment of norovirus as it spreads across the US

    Cases of norovirus are spreading across the United States and are higher than usual at this point in this season, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Additionally, 225 outbreaks have been recorded between Aug. 1, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023, compared to 172 at this point last year, CDC data shows. "It's something where you see outbreaks in all sorts of different kinds of, close communities -- a school daycare center -- we see norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships or in nursing homes."

  • Zelenskyy presents Belgian King with fragment of Russian Su-25 jet downed in Ukraine

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with King Philippe I of Belgium on Thursday, 9 February. Source: Belgian Monarchy press service on Facebook Details: Zelenskyy was joined at the meeting by Alexander De Croo, the Prime Minister of Belgium.

  • In aging China, a call for 'bold' steps to cut cost of having babies

    A Chinese health official has urged local governments to take "bold" steps to lower the cost of having babies and raising children to reduce the burden on families and boost fertility, a state-backed publication reported on Friday. China's population fell last year for the first time in six decades, data released last month showed, a historic turn that is expected to mark the start of a long period of decline. In addition to that is the prospect of a rapidly aging population slowing the economy as revenues drop and government debt increases because of soaring health and welfare costs.

  • Rick Scott battles with CNN anchor over claim Biden cut Medicare

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), whom the White House is trying to make the “poster child” for Medicare and Social Security cuts, tried to flip the script on Thursday in a contentious CNN interview by claiming President Biden cut Medicare in the Inflation Reduction Act. Scott battled with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, who dismissed Scott’s…

  • China says it is ready to work with Belgium to deepen relations

    China hopes that Belgium will continue to provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies, the ministry said in a statement issued on Friday. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in a telephone call with Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadja Lahbib that he would like the two countries to expand cooperation in various fields and increase personnel exchanges, it added.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant’s trade to Phoenix: ‘Ja said he’s fine in the West’

    Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Kevin Durant's trade to Phoenix.

  • Montenegro announced details of military aid to Ukraine

    Ukraine has received over EUR 10 million ($10.7 million) in military aid from Montenegro since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Defense of Montenegro announced on Feb. 10, as reported by local news outlet Vijesti.

  • Prince and Princess of Wales’s visit to Cornwall marred by ‘blank paper’ protester

    A “blank paper” protester was detained by police during the Prince and Princess of Wales’s visit to Cornwall.

  • Egypt opens 4,000-year-old tomb on Luxor's West Bank, oldest open to public

    Egypt has restored, documented and opened to tourists the Middle Kingdom tomb of Meru, the oldest site accessible to the public on Luxor's West Bank, home to some of its most spectacular Pharaonic monuments including the Valley of the Kings. Meru was a high-ranking official at the court of the 11th Dynasty King Mentuhotep II, who reigned until 2004 BC and who, like Meru, was buried at the necropolis of North Asasif, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday. Meru's rock-hewn tomb was restored by the Polish Centre for Mediterranean Archaeology at the University of Warsaw and Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities.

  • Brett Favre Flips the Script, Files Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe and Others Over Welfare Fraud Case

    Unless ya’ll forget, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is still knee-deep in the largest welfare fraud scandal in Mississippi history after it was found that he pressed government officials to use state welfare funds to build new facilities at The University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater.