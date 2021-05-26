China’s Crypto Mining Crackdown Followed Deadly Coal Accidents

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s escalating push to rein in cryptocurrency mining was triggered in part by concern that the practice has stoked a surge in illicit coal extraction, endangering lives and undermining Xi Jinping’s ambitious environmental goals.

Authorities decided to act after concluding the spike in electricity consumption from server farms underpinning Bitcoin and other tokens was a key factor behind rising demand for coal in certain parts of China, according to a person who participated in high-level government meetings on the issue and asked not to be identified discussing private information.

Rising coal demand prompted some producers to restart idled mines without official approval, leading to higher safety risks and a jump in deadly accidents this year, the person said.

While China’s central government has enforced a strict ban on digital-asset exchanges and discouraged crypto mining for years, authorities in some remote areas of the country have been more welcoming of the industry because it brings in much-needed revenue. About 65% of the world’s Bitcoin mining took place in China as of April 2020, according to an estimate by the University of Cambridge.

Growing concerns about the environmental knock-on effects help explain why China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee said on May 21 it would crack down on crypto mining and trading, in what amounted to one of the government’s most forceful condemnations of the crypto ecosystem to date.

The warning has fueled a selloff in cryptocurrencies from record highs and stoked a debate over how investors should respond to the environmental costs of digital assets. Musings on the issue from Tesla Inc. founder and crypto advocate Elon Musk have by turns destroyed and conjured billions of dollars of market value in recent weeks. According to one estimate, each $1 of Bitcoin value created in 2018 was responsible for $0.37 of health and climate damage in China and $0.49 in the U.S.

Bitcoin has dropped about 40% since mid-April, paring an epic surge that has drawn in everyone from Wall Street pros to mom-and-pop investors in Seoul. The biggest cryptocurrency was trading at $39,293 as of 10:35 a.m. Hong Kong time.

China’s National Energy Administration and National Development and Reform Commission didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Disentangling crypto mining’s impact on coal consumption in China isn’t easy, especially during periods of economic recovery when power demand is rising more broadly. But in areas like Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia that have long been favorite destinations for the industry, Chinese authorities have drawn a direct link between crypto and coal.

A preliminary government investigation into an accident that trapped 21 people inside a coal mine in Xinjiang last month found that the mine had been restarted without official permission to help meet rising power demand from crypto server farms, according to a person with knowledge of the probe who asked not to be named discussing private information. There has been no official update on the trapped coal miners’ status since the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported in early May that a rescue team had entered the mine.

Xinjiang alone accounts for nearly 36% of Bitcoin’s mining capacity, according to Cambridge estimates. That’s thanks to inexpensive coal-powered electricity, low temperatures that keep mining rigs cool and underdeveloped power grids that sometimes lead to excess supply.

Some observers are skeptical of China’s emissions pledges, but the country’s top leaders have vowed to make the fight against climate change a priority despite the potential short-term economic drag. At a climate summit convened last month by Joe Biden, Xi reiterated China’s plan to reach peak carbon emissions by 2030 and attain net-zero status by 2060, in part by reducing coal consumption.

For a Chinese government wary of the anonymity, volatility and borderless nature of digital assets, crypto miners represent an obvious target. The country’s regulators have long warned that cryptocurrencies can facilitate money laundering, fraud and terrorist financing.

While previous efforts to rein in crypto mining have failed to gain traction at the local level, there are signs that may be changing. Inner Mongolia, which banned crypto mining in April, said on Tuesday it plans to raise penalties for companies and individuals and discipline government officials who aid the industry. Last week, the region said it had set up a system for whistle blowers to report anyone who defies the ban.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Heads Toward $40,000 as Cryptos Bounce Back From Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied toward the $40,000 level as cryptocurrencies recover some of the ground lost in this month’s volatile rout.The largest digital token climbed as much as 5.2% to $39,588, while the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index advanced 8% as rivals like Ether also gained. The gauge had one of its worst stretches ever last week.Virtual currencies have swung wildly in recent days after billionaire Elon Musk criticized Bitcoin’s energy consumption and said Tesla Inc. was suspending payments using the token. Tough regulatory rhetoric on cryptocurrencies from China exacerbated the selloff, which saw leveraged investors unwind positions.While die-hard cryptocurrency adherents believe the bull market in Bitcoin has just paused, other commentators are more circumspect.The end of Bitcoin’s streak “above the 200-day average, and the gigantic spike in volatility, are not good signs if history is any kind of a guide at all here,” Sundial Capital Research Inc. founder Jason Goepfert wrote in a note.Musk in February plowed $1.5 billion of Tesla’s corporate cash into the token and said the electric-vehicle maker would accept it as payment, before rescinding the latter decision this month.Roiled by MuskWhile Musk has since said he strongly believes in cryptocurrencies as long as they don’t drive a massive increase in fossil fuel use, digital tokens are still nursing losses from his spate of recent actions and comments.The volatility, regulatory scrutiny and worries about Bitcoin’s environmental profile have dented the argument that the largest token will inevitably draw more mainstream investment.Bitcoin is about $25,000 shy of its mid-April record of almost $65,000. The value of more than 7,000 tokens tracked by CoinGecko has dropped some $800 billion to $1.76 trillion from a May peak.Over longer time periods, virtual currencies are still sitting on big gains. Bitcoin is up 342% in the past year, Ether more than 1,000% and meme-investment Dogecoin some 14,000%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • South Carolina pastor helps bring safe drinking water to community in need

    Reverend Leo Woodberry recently launched a crusade to bring clean drinking water to his water-insecure community with the installation of SOURCE hydropanels, a technology that turns sun and air into water. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli reports from Florence, South Carolina, for the CBSN series Climate Changemakers.

  • Philly to glow gold Tuesday to commemorate legacy of George Floyd

    The City of Philadelphia and its community partners will commemorate George Floyd's legacy on Tuesday.

  • WHO expert say new research mission to China would be helpful

    A leading scientist on the WHO's COVID-19 mission to China said on Tuesday that a follow-up trip could be helpful to gather additional research on the origins of the disease, but should be separate from any audit of information provided by Beijing. The comments from Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans came after the United States called on Tuesday for international experts to be allowed to evaluate the source of the coronavirus and the early days of the outbreak in a second phase of the WHO's investigation into the origins of the coronavirus. Koopmans was part of the WHO-led team which spent four weeks in China earlier this year and in March published a report jointly with Chinese scientists that said the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal.

  • NBA Explains Decision Not to Suspend LeBron James Over COVID Violation: 'No Quarantine Was Necessary'

    LeBron James attended a promotional event with Drake and Michael B. Jordan days before playing in a game with the Los Angeles Lakers

  • The man who became richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos

    Don’t write off good old-fashioned fashion just yet. While Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have been caught up in a space race, and the latter’s been mouthing off about cryptocurrency, Bernard Arnault sneaked ahead to become the richest man in the world this week. Even as Europe struggles to emerge from the pandemic, the LVMH chief executive’s luxury-goods fortune surged from $76 billion in March 2020 to $186.3 billion on Monday 24 July. The staggering $110bn rise in his fortune is thanks to LVMH shares soaring 0.4% during the early hours of trading on Monday, inflating Arnault’s personal stake by more than $600m. If there were ever a better excuse to pop the Moët... The battle to be the richest person in the world is no longer a two-horse race between Bezos and Musk. Since Arnault’s coup on Monday morning, Bezos has crept back up into first place on Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker - but the two in front (worth $189bn and $188.2bn respectively at the time of writing) are cantering away from Musk, who is currently sitting in at $152.4bn. The fashion magnate, who counts Givenchy, Christian Dior, Fendi and Loro Piana among his LVMH stable, is having a cracking year by anyone’s standards. In January, he completed the biggest luxury brand acquisition ever, purchasing storied American jewellery Tiffany & Co for $15.8bn. LVMH also recorded revenue of $17bn in the first quarter of 2021; over 30 per cent up on the same period in 2020.

  • Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis fined $50,000 for breaking COVID protocols

    The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for visiting a club May 23 in violation of the league's current COVID-19 policies. Specifically, Porzingis broke "the rule prohibiting players from going into any bar, club, lounge, or similar establishment, regardless of the player's vaccination status," NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said in a statement. However, Porzingis was not suspended and will not be forced to miss time during the Mavericks' first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Olympics:'We need games', Australian softball squad off to Japan next week

    Australia's Olympic softball squad will be among the first athletes to arrive from overseas for the Tokyo Games when they fly off for a training camp in Japan next Monday to get some desperately needed game practice. The 23-woman squad will land in Tokyo on June 1 for a six-week camp in Ota, some 80 kilometres northwest of the capital, before the final 15-strong roster for the Games is selected. "We need games," Softball Australia chief executive David Pryles told Reuters on Wednesday, explaining why the squad was leaving so early.

  • Citizenship agency eyes improved service without plan to pay

    Less than a year after being on the verge of furloughing about 70% of employees to plug a funding shortfall, the U.S. agency that grants citizenship wants to improve service without a detailed plan to pay for it, including waivers for those who can’t afford fees, according to a proposal obtained by The Associated Press. The Homeland Security Department sent its 14-page plan to enhance procedures for becoming a naturalized citizen to the White House for approval on April 21. It involves U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is part of Homeland Security and operates entirely on fees.

  • Fact check: Moderna vaccine does not include poisonous substances

    Social media users are falsely claiming that the chemical SM-102 is poisoning recipients of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

  • ‘I’m a Black Woman and My Skin Cancer Was Misdiagnosed for Nearly 10 Years’

    Not all skin cancer shows up as an abnormal mole.

  • Companion of detained journalist may face charges in Belarus

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Sofia Sapega, a Russian citizen who was detained along with Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich after their flight was diverted by a warplane to Minsk on Sunday, may face criminal charges in Belarus, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday. The Belarus warplane intercepted a Ryanair passenger jet carrying Protasevich, a journalist critical of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in an act denounced by Western powers as "state piracy".

  • Reports: Tension between Stan Van Gundy, Pelicans players

    The Pelicans hired Stan Van Gundy to instill accountability and help the team achieve its short-term goals.

  • The 8 Most Architecturally Significant Pavilions of Expo 2020

    Defined by an expansive 130-meter-wide canopy covered with 1,055 solar panels, which at first sight might look like sleekly designed flying saucers that have just landed on Planet Earth, it hopes to set an example for sustainable design and is net zero for both water and energy. Designed by U.K.-based Grimshaw Architects, the panels on the sand-colored canopy of Terra, a title derived from the Latin word for “earth,” generate four gigawatts of alternative energy per year—enough electricity to charge over 900,000 mobile phones. The panels, which could also be viewed as metaphorical futuristic palm trees, rise up from the desert sands throughout Expo 2020’s extensive area, which cover 438 hectares (1,082 acres).

  • GOP to Offer Biden Nearly $1 Trillion for Infrastructure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Senate Republicans plans to present their latest offer to the White House on a major new infrastructure package on Thursday, with one member saying it will weigh in at almost $1 trillion.“This is going to be a very good offer,” Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told reporters Tuesday. The latest counter will be “close” to $1 trillion, spread over eight years, he said.Democratic lawmakers have warned that time is running short to determine whether a bipartisan deal on infrastructure is possible, with progressives already calling for a go-it-alone approach using fast-track budget procedures. A new offer around $1 trillion would still be well short of Friday’s $1.7 trillion proposal from the White House.West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the lead Republican negotiator, said the group may request a meeting with Biden, since he seemed more open to a deal in a gathering last Thursday than his staff later did. Wicker similarly said that if Biden is able to decide on a response to the new GOP plan, rather than administration staff, the president would accept it.“We were pretty universal on this, I mean there was no dispute with what he said to us in the room that day,” Capito said, underscoring the GOP view that Biden had indicated he could accept a $1 trillion bill. “That’s why I think, when we left there, we were pretty optimistic that this is doable.”Pushing BackWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against that characterization in a briefing Tuesday.Friday’s $1.7 trillion plan was “approved by the president, was signed off by the president, every single detail of that was directed by the president of the United States,” Psaki said. “He does not take a hands off approach to legislating, negotiating and determining what kind of counter proposals we should put forward.”“This is an ongoing negotiation, we’re eager to see” the forthcoming GOP offer, Psaki said.In the meantime, a separate bipartisan group of senators is working on a back-up proposed compromise, according to Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. That group includes key moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Backup Plan“If it can be helpful to that process we will release something,” Romney said Tuesday. If it’s not helpful they won’t put out the pitch, he said. Romney was a member of a bipartisan group of more than a dozen lawmakers who helped secure agreement in December on the $900 billion pandemic-relief bill enacted that month.Wicker said the new GOP infrastructure counterproposal will be able to resolve the talks before Memorial Day -- May 31 -- in line with Biden’s goals.On Friday, the Biden administration reduced its proposal by more than $500 billion from an initial $2.25 trillion by lowering spending on roads, bridges and broadband and saying he is willing to make investments in the manufacturing sector in separate bills -- like the China-focused legislation on the Senate floor this week.The two sides have been defining the size of the package differently, with Republicans including money already expected to be in the spending pipeline. The GOP senators characterized their initial offer as $568 billion.July TargetWicker said the Republican plan would largely be paid for by repurposing Covid relief money for state governments that was authorized by the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill enacted in March. Additionally, he indicated the GOP offer would count the money spent in the China bill toward the total.That may be a non-starter for the White House, however, which has proposed corporate tax increases to pay for its plan.“We hope to move forward with Republicans” on infrastructure, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. At the same time, he said the Democrats wouldn’t let the GOP “stand in our way.” Schumer said the plan, one way or another, is “to move forward in July.”Psaki said that, apart from the main infrastructure talks, there are encouraging moves in Congress this week.On Wednesday, the Senate Energy and Public Works Committee plans to vote on a bipartisan surface transportation bill.“That’s a $303 billion dollar infrastructure bill that is a great down payment,” Psaki said. “It’s very much aligned with the president’s proposal and initiatives.”The Senate is also working on a bipartisan bill, known as the Endless Frontier Act, to ramp up research spending in an effort to strengthen competition against China, which has become a broader vehicle for spending items including money for semiconductors.Schumer, a co-sponsor of the legislation, said Tuesday, “I’m confident we’re going to pass the bill this week.”(Updates with bipartisan group’s backup plan in paragraph following ‘Backup Plan’ subheadline, and Schumer comments starting in third paragraph after ‘July Target’ subheadline.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Arizona Republicans introduce bill to strip powers from Democratic secretary of state

    This measure, which has to pass the full legislature, comes as Senate Republicans are leading a 2020 election audit of the state’s largest county.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Suffers Price Rejection as Crypto Market Sees Rebound

    The global cryptocurrency industry is getting back on its feet after suffering a sharp fall as renewable energy discussions are beginning to permeate the air. Per last week’s market correction, the combined crypto market cap fell from $2.6 trillion to the $1.59 trillion it is currently pegged at today.

  • Palantir Technologies Strikes $32.5M Deal With US Air Force

    Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) offered its software to the critical missions of the Department of the Air Force (DAF), Space and Missile Systems Center’s Cross-Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise (SMC/ECX), and NORAD-NORTHCOM. The aggregate firm-fixed-price award was worth $32.5 million. Palantir as Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform will support SMC/ECX’s Space Command and Control program element at both the National Space Defense Center and the Combined Space Operations Center. Department of the Air Force’s Project Brown Heron will utilize Palantir’s operational readiness analytics platform. Additionally, Palantir will support NORAD-NORTHCOM’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) transformation, ingesting, and modeling high-scale data. Price action: PLTR shares traded higher by 1.35% at $21.03 in the premarket session on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPalantir Stock Falls After Beating Q1 Revenue, Dip In Q2 Operating Margin Guidance© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Egypt Court Rejects Appeal to Free Ship That Blocked Suez

    (Bloomberg) -- An Egyptian court rejected an appeal by the owner of a giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal to allow it to leave the country, as a legal dispute over compensation continues.Sunday’s ruling marked the second time Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. lost a bid to have a seizure order lifted. The Suez Canal Authority is claiming more than more than $900 million in damages linked to the vital waterway’s six-day closure in March, which roiled shipping markets.The appeals court in the town of Ismailia also referred the SCA’s lawsuit by the against the Ever Given’s owner back to a lower trial court at the same venue. The next hearing was set for May 29.Frantic OperationThe SCA’s lawsuit asked for $916 million in compensation. The operator lowered the figure in out-of-court negotiations to $550 million, which the ship’s insurers say is still too high.The Ever Given’s owner has offered to pay $150 million, according to the SCA, which says that doesn’t cover losses of transit fees, damage to the waterway during the dredging and rescue efforts, and costs of equipment and labor.The 400-meter-long Ever Given was freed on March 29 after a frantic salvage operation and sailed to the Great Bitter Lake, about halfway along the canal, where it has been kept ever since.The SCA estimates the goods aboard the ship have a value of $775 million, Chairman Osama Rabie told Sada El Balad, a local television channel, on Sunday night.About 50 ships a day pass through the canal, which can cut a voyage between Europe and Asia by two weeks. More than 400 vessels were held up by the blockage, though most were able to pass through the channel soon after it was reopened. This month Egypt started dredging to widen the southern end, where the Ever Given got stuck.On Saturday, lawyers for the Ever Given’s owner argued that a transcript of the black box from the ship showed that the captain was given conflicting messages from SCA staff on March 23, the day of the grounding. Two SCA employees argued about whether or not the Ever Given should enter the canal due to higher-than-normal winds, according to the lawyers.(Updates with negotiations on compensation in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump calls New York criminal probe a 'witch hunt' and claims a poll shows he is the frontrunner in 2024

    "... Our prosecutors are politicized, and I will just have to keep on fighting like I have been for the last five years!" Trump said.