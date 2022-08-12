Crypto Mogul Seeks to Sell Huobi Stake at $3 Billion Value

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zheping Huang
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Sun
    Tech entrepreneur

(Bloomberg) -- Huobi Group founder Leon Li is in talks with a clutch of investors to sell his majority stake in the crypto-exchange at a valuation of as much as $3 billion, in what could be the industry’s largest takeover since a $2 trillion global crypto rout began.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Chinese crypto-mogul has held discussions with a raft of financiers, seeking to sell a roughly 60% slice of the company he founded almost a decade ago, according to people familiar with the matter. Tron founder Justin Sun and crypto-billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX are among those who’ve had preliminary contact with Huobi about a share transfer, the people said, asking to remain anonymous discussing private information.

Existing backers including ZhenFund and Sequoia China were informed about Li’s decision during a July shareholders’ meeting, the people said. A deal could be completed as soon as the end of this month, one person said. Li is seeking a valuation of between $2 billion to $3 billion, meaning a sale could fetch upwards of $1 billion, the people added.

A Huobi spokesperson confirmed that Li’s engaging with several international institutions about the stake sale, but declined to offer specifics. “He hopes that the new shareholders will be more powerful and resourceful, and that they will value the Huobi brand and invest more capital and energy to drive the growth of Huobi,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

An FTX spokesperson declined to comment, while Sun said in a text message that he hasn’t had any negotiations with Li about a sale.

Once the most active Bitcoin trading platform on the globe, Huobi has in recent years retreated from China, once its biggest user base and revenue source. Li’s exchange stopped providing services to Chinese users after Beijing declared crypto-transactions illegal last year. The bourse has since accelerated an expansion into overseas markets including Turkey and Brazil, but is fighting bigger rivals like Binance and FTX.

It’s unclear whether a buyout could involve Hong Kong-listed Huobi Technology Holdings Ltd., an affiliate that manages digital assets for professional investors and is licensed by Hong Kong’s securities regulator.

Huobi Technology’s shares reversed losses and gained as much as 5.7% after Bloomberg’s initial report. Huobi’s HT token surged as much as 25% after the report, according to CoinGecko data.

Read more: China’s Biggest Crypto Platform Knows There’s No Going Home

Huobi handled roughly $1.12 billion of crypto transactions over the 24 hours to Aug. 12, a little more than half of the trades hosted by Coinbase Global Inc., according to data tracker CoinGecko. The US exchange is valued at about $19 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6.

Some of the industry’s richest financiers are taking advantage of the market meltdown to scoop up bargain investments.

FTX, for its part, has committed about $1 billion to a spending spree, providing a lifeline to insolvent firms including Voyager Digital LLC and BlockFi Inc.. Sun, the controversial founder of the Tron blockchain network, has in the past acquired crypto outfits like the Poloniex exchange and downloader BitTorrent.

Read more: Sam Bankman-Fried Expands Crypto Empire During $2 Trillion Rout

Huobi was co-founded in 2013 by former Oracle Corp. coder Li, who quickly transformed the Beijing startup into the world’s most active Bitcoin exchange by charging zero transaction fees. In 2017, Chinese regulators told local exchanges to stop hosting trades between fiat and digital money, the first of a stream of pronouncements that quelled a perceived threat to the country’s financial stability.

Li had at points ceded daily management to his lieutenants to deal with health issues. His current chief executive officer is Hua Zhu, an ex-Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. technologist who joined Huobi in 2020.

In an interview for a 2020 Bloomberg News story, Li said he had never received any official notice barring him from leaving China but he’s chosen not to, unsure of the risks that would entail.

(Updates with shares in eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • India authorities block crypto exchange Bitbns’ bank account

    Indian crypto exchange Bitbns said on Thursday that withdrawals in Indian rupees (INR) have been delayed as law enforcement officers have blocked its bank account. See related article: India authorities freeze Vauld exchange’s assets worth $46.5 mln Fast facts “If a cybercrime case is raised for say even an amount of 10,000 Indian rupees (US$125), […]

  • European Heatwaves Boost Demand for Oil, IEA Says

    Summer heatwaves in Europe and scarce supplies of pricey natural gas are boosting demand for oil as power stations look for alternative fuels to meet the surging demand for electricity, the International Energy Agency said. High prices and limited supplies of natural gas--after Russia curtailed its energy exports to the region--are further pushing power plants and heavy industries to look to oil as an alternative fuel source, the Paris-based agency said in its monthly report Thursday. It raised its 2022 oil-demand growth forecasts by that amount to 2.1 million barrels a day.

  • Pudgy Penguins NFT Prices Surge After Creator Unveils IRL Toys

    Selected penguins from the long-standing collection are being turned into physical toys, causing the project’s floor to rise and sales to pump.

  • Paytm slips 6% on questions over CEO reappointment, regulatory fears

    Shares of India's digital payments firm Paytm fell 6.2% on Friday, hit by a proxy advisory firm's opposition to reappointment of its chief executive officer and the central bank's guidelines for digital lending apps. Institutional Investor Advisory Services has said it opposes the reappointment of Vijay Shekhar Sharma as CEO and managing director at the annual general meeting next week.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Price Rises but Ether Outpaces as Merge Nears

    Ether’s price has been accelerating at a faster pace than bitcoin’s.

  • How DeFi Can Deliver Value for Artists and Musicians

    Decentralized finance isn't just the future of money.

  • Bitcoin Breakout or Breakdown? Here's the Trade.

    Bitcoin has made a nice move off the low, but it's struggling with resistance. Here's how to trade it from here.

  • Goldman Sees US Gasoline Prices Climbing Back to $5 by Year-End

    (Bloomberg) -- Gasoline and oil prices should bounce back through the end of the year as the market still needs to balance rising demand and tight supplies, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere a

  • Crypto Entrepreneurs Bankman-Fried, Sun in Talks to Buy Majority of Huobi Global Exchange: Report

    The deal could be one of the biggest ever in the crypto industry.

  • Fed's Daly is open to 75 bps hike in Sept, sees no 'hump' in rate path

    (Reuters) -San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Thursday that while a half-percentage-point interest rate hike in September "makes sense," she is open to the possibility of a bigger hike to fight too-high inflation. "I still think 50 basis points is the case, but I am open to 75 should the data evolve differently," Daly told Bloomberg TV, saying she does not want to be "head-faked" by the recent improvement in inflation readings and noting there will be more data on employment and inflation before the Fed's next meeting, on Sept. 20-21. The hint of relief from what had been relentlessly accelerating inflation sent traders of interest-rate futures piling into bets on the 50-basis-point rate hike that Daly sees as most likely at the Fed's upcoming meeting.

  • Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -4.55% and 14.96%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Boeing turns to Wichita for new aerospace talent

    The Boeing Co. is mining the labor market in Wichita for aviation talent. The manufacturer will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Drury Hotel in downtown Wichita, with a primary focus on workers needed for its defense and space work. In an email notice of the event, Boeing (NYSE: BA) touts what it says is a benefits package it says includes a 9/80 schedule with every other Friday off at its facility in Oklahoma City, as well as the availability for relocation assistance and sign-on bonuses for some positions.

  • Boeing restarts Dreamliner deliveries

    The Boeing Co. has wasted no time in restarting deliveries of its wide-body 787 Dreamliner.  The company handed over the first new Dreamliner in more than a year on Wednesday, with the delivery going to American Airlines.

  • Putin’s War Hurls His Economy Back Four Years in One Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine set Russia’s economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack, putting it on track for one of the longest downturns on record.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote

  • Jefferies’ Pitch on Big Texas Muni Deal: No Gun, Oil Policies That Raise GOP Ire

    (Bloomberg) -- Jefferies Financial Group Inc. may not seem the obvious choice to handle what is poised to be the biggest municipal-bond deal ever in Texas. Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateTech Takes Wind Out of Stocks as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapIt’s not one o

  • Breaking up HSBC would unlock up to £29bn payday, says Chinese shareholder

    The Chinese investor campaigning to break up HSBC believes a split would unlock as much as $35bn (£28.6bn) in value for shareholders.

  • U.S. SEC investigating hedge fund Melvin Capital Management - WSJ

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) contacted the hedge fund's investors in recent months and is probing whether the company misled them when it raised money last year, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The SEC is also seeking information on what the firm, founded by Gabe Plotkin, disclosed about the risks of its investment strategy to clients, according to the report. An SEC spokesperson declined to comment to a request from Reuters.

  • Global physical oil market weakens as recession jitters mount

    Physical oil prices around the world have begun to sag alongside futures, reflecting less alarm over Russian-led supply disruptions along with heightened worries about a possible global economic slowdown. Lower-than-usual U.S. gasoline demand during peak summer driving season and contracting factory activity in China indicate that high prices cut consumption in the world's top oil consumers, analysts and traders said. The market for prompt oil supplies has slowed, traders told Reuters, with offers slumping for West African, North Sea, Mediterranean and Middle East crudes.

  • Dollar remains under pressure as traders reassess rate hike bets

    The dollar was slightly lower on Thursday following a 1% loss the previous day when data showed U.S. inflation was not as hot as anticipated in July, prompting traders to dial back future rate hike expectations by the Federal Reserve. Investors slashed bets on the possibility that the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points for a third consecutive time to help tame decades-high inflation when it meets in September after a report on Wednesday showed U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in a 58% chance of a 50-basis-point hike in September and a 42% chance of a 75-basis-point increase.

  • Biden Ties to BlackRock Deepen With Latest Treasury Hire

    (Bloomberg) -- Another BlackRock Inc. executive is joining the Biden administration, adding to the close ties between the Wall Street heavyweight and the seat of power in Washington.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerRuto, Odinga Shy of Victory in Latest Vote Counts: Kenya UpdateEric