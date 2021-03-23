China’s Stock Benchmark Falls Back to Key 5,000 Support Level

1 / 2

China’s Stock Benchmark Falls Back to Key 5,000 Support Level

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s equity benchmark edged back toward its 2021 low, briefly piercing through a key support level as traders sold everything from electronic cigarette stocks to raw-materials firms amid broader concerns over earnings and valuations.

The CSI 300 Index fell 1% to close at 5,009.25 points, extending its decline from this year’s peak to nearly 14% just days after the benchmark notched its longest weekly losing streak since early 2016.

The gauge pared losses near the close after dipping under the 5,000 point support level, a threshold it last settled below a day after the market fell into a technical correction. Foreign investors sold a net $1.1 billion worth of mainland stocks through trading links, the most since March 8. Traders said they were concerned about earnings growth not living up to the expectations that drove a buying frenzy before the Lunar New Year break.

Credit Suisse Group AG analysts added to the grim outlook after they downgraded Chinese stocks to underweight from market weight, citing slower earnings growth and expensive valuations. The brokerage had slashed its view on China to market weight just a month prior.

“China now looks expensive on a number of metrics,” analysts including Dan Fineman and Kin Nang Chik write in a note. “China should suffer a bigger payback than most markets from temporary gains the pandemic delivered.”

The tumble for China’s once world-beating stock rally highlights just how quickly once-loved and favored sectors can fall from grace when regulators deem that the markets are running too hot. China’s securities regulator warned over the weekend about the risks of so-called “hot money” flows, or capital inflows fueled by the economy’s strong recovery and higher interest rates.

That kind of money could endanger the healthy development of markets and should be strictly controlled, said Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Eve Energy Co., which makes lithium batteries used in e-cigar devices, tumbled 16%, the most on record. Draft measures issued late Monday by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology that extends regulations for the e-cigarette sector sent related shares falling, including Hong Kong-listed Smoore International Holdings Ltd. and China Boton Group Co.which slumped by at least 23%.

Raw materials stocks including Lomon Billions Group Co. and Aluminum Corp of China Ltd. were among some of the biggest decliners in the CSI’s subgauge after aluminum futures prices dropped by the daily limit on speculation that China may release some of its state reserves.

Still, some analysts say the recent slide has upside. While the drive lower was on concern over more aggressive monetary and fiscal policy tightening, according to a BlackRock Investment Institute report, the weakness may offer an “attractive entry point”.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China's Baidu posts tame HK debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in city

    Baidu made a tepid debut in its Hong Kong secondary stock listing on Tuesday, bucking a trend of first-day pops on the bourse, as investors were wary of a fundraising flurry in the city and questioned the search company's growth plans. The sombre investor mood towards Chinese technology offerings was reinforced with video site Bilibili BILI.O raising a less-than-expected $2.6 billion in its secondary listing. Baidu shares traded at HK$252.80 by midday, virtually flat compared to the $HK252 price set for its listing in Hong Kong which raised $3.1 billion.

  • Asian markets mixed as Baidu flops in Hong Kong debut

    Asian markets were mixed in early trading Tuesday, as stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China sank after posting early-session gains.

  • China’s E-Cig Stocks Slump on Plans to Tighten Regulations

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s electronic-cigarette stocks plunged after the government said regulations for the tobacco industry may also be applied to the sector.Smoore International Holdings Ltd, which produces vaping devices, sank as much as 39% in Hong Kong trading, while China Boton Group Co. slumped as much as 40%. RLX Technology Inc.’s ADRs plunged 48% on Monday to close at a record low. China Tobacco International, the global unit of state monopoly China National Tobacco -- the world’s biggest maker of cigarettes -- rose as much as 24% Tuesday.The draft measure, released late Monday by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, aims to regulate production and marketing of new types of tobacco products and prevent false advertising and quality issues. No details of how the changes will be implemented were given.“The draft rule is stricter than expected,” Citic Securities analysts including Li Xin said in a note Tuesday. “In the extreme scenario, it may lower profit by as much as 25% for Smoore if no one except China Tobacco is allowed to sell the products.”The brokerage maintained a buy rating on Smoore because it has stable overseas revenue to offset the potential sales damage, while downgrading RLX to hold.The move could be the latest blow to the vaping industry after China banned online sales of e-cigarettes in late 2019. The nation has joined other countries globally in putting pressure on vaping amid concerns about potential adverse health effects.The proposed change plan also hurt investor sentiment on companies that supply lithium battery to e-cigarette makers, with Eve Energy Co. dropping as much as 19%.(Adds share prices in second, seventh paragraphs; analyst comment in fourth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China urges unhurried public to get vaccinated against COVID

    In China, the problem doesn't seem to be a shortage of vaccine. “China will continue the current prevention control measures to prevent imported cases and rebound of domestic cases,” Feng Zijian, the deputy director general of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news conference. Through Saturday, nearly 75 million vaccine doses have been given, the country's National Health Commission said.

  • Geely Star Board Listing Hits Snag on High-Tech Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.’s push to list on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star board has hit a snag with China’s stock market regulator questioning whether the company is high tech enough for the bourse, according to people familiar with the matter.China’s No. 1 maker of local, branded cars received listing approval in September, believing it would offer a higher valuation than a second listing on the main board in Shanghai or Shenzhen, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. Geely, whose parent is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is already listed in Hong Kong.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up to our Hyperdrive newsletter hereTypically it takes companies less than three months from the time they received exchange sign-off to the time they get the green light from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to complete the registration process. Geely’s endeavors, however, come just as the CSRC is considering tighter rules for first-time Star board share sales. The regulator wants to ensure firms have technology credentials in line with its aspirations for the board and sound financial health so as to boost the quality of choice for investors, as well as protect them.What China’s Newest Tech Bourse Has Achieved So Far: QuickTakeRepresentatives for Geely weren’t immediately able to respond. The CSRC didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.Geely, which reported a 32% decline in net income for 2020 on Tuesday, has recently been speeding up efforts to ink deals with technology firms. The company has made a slew of announcements over the past few weeks, forging major collaboration pacts with companies from Chinese search-engine heavyweight Baidu Inc. to Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd.New EV BrandAlong with the JVs, the Chinese carmaker is investing $5 billion in a new electric-car battery plant, and launching a new EV brand -- Zeekr -- to take on Tesla Inc. and local upstarts.Geely’s net income of 5.53 billion yuan ($850 million) for the year missed expectations of management and analysts alike after the company’s car sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic in the early months of 2020. Revenue fell 5.4% to 92.11 billion yuan.More than 230 companies have debuted on the Star board, or the SSE Science and Technology Innovation Board 50 Index, since it started in 2019, including giants such as Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Bloomage Biotechnology Corp.PricewaterhouseCoopers forecast in January that at least 150 firms may seek a Star board listing this year, seeking as much as 210 billion yuan, nearly double the estimated amount of fundraising by Chinese main boards.Electric carmakers from China and beyond have been tapping equity investors for money over the past 12 months, encouraged by the stunning rise in Tesla’s shares. Xpeng Inc. alone has raised more than $7 billion in under a year while Nio Inc.’s stock soared 1,100% in 2020.The CSRC’s tighter rules aren’t aimed at any specific sector, but will make it harder for financial technology firms -- such as billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. -- to list. By extension, a traditional car company that for years has been churning out gas guzzlers may also have a harder time proving it belongs on the board.Geely sold about 68,000 new energy vehicles last year, or around 5% of its total. That’s well short of a goal set in 2015 to have 90% of sales consist of EVs by 2020. Rival BYD Co. by contrast got 44% of its sales from EVs last year.Geely’s Hong Kong-traded shares have risen about 40% since early September, when it first filed a listing application with the Star board.(Updates with earnings results from 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Open' to using reconciliation process to pass infrastructure bill: Sen. Luján

    The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to recommend up to $3 trillion in new spending, as part of a long-term economic recovery plan. Sen. Ben Ray Luján argues the investment would help the economy recover.

  • Indonesia to deport Russian drug convict who fled on 1st try

    Indonesia was deporting a Russian drug convict Tuesday after he fled from his home country and escaped his first deportation attempt in February on the resort island of Bali. “The handover to the Russian police that will escort him will be in Jakarta,” said Tommy Arya Dwianto, officer from Interpol National Central Bureau in Indonesia.

  • Cult US fast food chain Popeyes Chicken to launch in UK

    The fast food chain that created a chicken sandwich that bewitched the United States, prompting think pieces and long queues wrapped around the corners of streets, has set its sights on the UK.

  • Multiple catalysts exist for S&P 500 upside breakout: Tom Lee

    The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is poised to breakout as "positive catalysts are coming into play in the next few weeks," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee.

  • Bitcoin Steadies Near $54K After Biggest Drop in a Month

    The drop below $55,000 comes at a time when cryptocurrency fund inflows have been on the decline.

  • Gold falls as strong U.S. yields, dollar sap safe-haven appeal

    Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar strengthened along with Treasury yields, while markets awaited comments on economic health from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day. Safe-haven gold is highly sensitive to rising bond yields as they raise the opportunity cost of holding the bullion.

  • Payroll numbers rise but under-25s hit hardest

    Official figures indicate the UK jobs market has improved slightly in the past few months.

  • Existing home sales plummet in February as inventory reaches record low

    Existing home sales plummeted 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted 6.22 million in February from a month earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

  • Emotional Zlatan returns to Sweden squad

    An unusually reserved and humble Zlatan Ibrahimovic had to hold back the tears on Monday as he arrived in Sweden ahead of his return this week to the Swedish national squad after nearly five yeara away.

  • Japan spends billions on technology for absent Olympic fans

    Japan’s top telecommunications company is getting 7.3 billion yen — about $67 million — in taxpayer money to design mobile tracking software to curb the spread of coronavirus infections during the Tokyo Olympics. There's one catch: Few Olympic fans from abroad will be around to use it. Tokyo Olympic organizers and the IOC on Saturday announced a ban on fans from abroad attending the the games, which open on July 23.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond just launched its first of several attacks on Target's home dominance

    Bed Bath & Beyond fires its first shot of many at Target's home goods dominance.

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Regeneron and Roche's antibody cocktail shown helping in COVID-19 cases

    The shot, consisting of casirivimab and imdevimab antibodies developed by Regeneron with financial help from the U.S. government, also met all key secondary endpoints in the phase III trial with 4,567 participants, including reducing symptom duration to 10 days from 14, Roche said. Roche, which is making the drug at plants in California and which is responsible for sales outside the United States, and Regeneron are expecting hundreds of millions in sales in 2021 from the drug, including $260 million alone to the U.S. government in the first quarter.

  • 'Sad day for Boulder': Gunman kills 10 at Colorado supermarket, including police officer, in second US mass shooting in a week

    The police officer who died was identified as Eric Talley, 51, an 11-year veteran who responded to the King Soopers during the shooting.

  • Mexican cartel leader’s body left wrapped in plastic on park bench

    The corpse was found shortly after ‘El Cholo’ appeared on video surrounded by heavily armed men