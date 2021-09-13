China Should Curb Tech Monopolies to Ensure Growth, Says PBOC Advisor

Tom Hancock
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Beijing should strengthen efforts to control the expansion of technology companies because the development of internet platforms leads to a “winner takes all” dynamic, which increases inequality and slows economic growth, an advisor to China’s central bank said.

“The new technological revolution with more prominent properties of increasing returns will inevitably produce an unprecedented tendency toward monopoly,” Cai Fang, a member of the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy committee, told the state-run Securities Times in an interview.

Cai’s comments are the latest indication that policy makers in Beijing intend to continue a campaign to rein in tech giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., which has rocked equity markets this year. Cai, an economist at the state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, argued that anti-monopoly regulation will increase productivity and help the country’s long-term economic growth.

Now that China has achieved middle-income status, future growth needs to come from productivity gains rather than increasing investment, Cai said. That requires more government action to increase competition between companies and prevent monopolies rather than relying on markets, he added.

The market mechanism “is also the mother and breeding ground of monopoly,” he said. “Market fundamentalism often deliberately downplays the existence and harm of monopoly.” The government should minimize “the obstacles to competition from technological progress and the expansion of enterprises,” he said.

Cai said internet companies were more prone to monopoly as they tend to be larger and have stronger barriers to entry due to their control over data.

“There is a new phenomenon of ‘winner takes all’,” he said. “Therefore, starting from the necessity of promoting competition and innovation and protecting consumer rights, the task of preventing and breaking monopolies should not be taken lightly.”

Cai also commented on redistribution, a topic which has gained prominence following President Xi Jinping’s growing calls for “common prosperity.” He called for the construction of a social security system ensuring that people’s livelihoods are not affected by employment and income shocks, and greater equalization of public services between regions. Large cities should take the lead in improving public services, he added.

The PBOC advisor also called for continued government support for manufacturing, including in large cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

“Without a manufacturing industry of appropriate size and which continuously upgrades, it is impossible to form a middle-income group of sufficient size,” he said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Tech Shares Slump on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell once again Monday on the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index fell as much as 3.1%, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. the biggest drags on the ga

  • China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

    China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time. The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

  • Soho China Plunges After Blackstone Scraps $3 Billion Offer

    Sep.12 -- Soho China Ltd. shares are plummeting after Blackstone Group Inc. decided not to proceed with its takeover offer. Bloomberg’s Lulu Chen reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • China plans to break up Ant's Alipay and force creation of separate loans app - FT

    The plan will also see Ant turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture, which will be partly state-owned, the newspaper https://on.ft.com/3ElGHtw reported, citing two people familiar with the process. State-backed firms are set to take a sizeable stake in Ant's credit-scoring joint venture for the first time, three people told Reuters last week. The partners plan to establish a personal credit-scoring firm wherein Ant and Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group Co Ltd will each own 35% of the venture, while other state-backed partners, Hangzhou Finance and Investment Group and Zhejiang Electronic Port, will each hold slightly more than 5%, said one of the people.

  • 14 Chinese content platforms signed a pledge to be 'self disciplined' as the government cracks down on toxic fan behavior and celebrity worship

    Fourteen platforms this week signed a "Self Discipline Convention" resolving to help the Chinese government clean up its cyberspace.

  • Southeast Asia Reopens, Fed’s Taper Devil, China Costs: Eco Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.Even as they struggle with one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, Southeast Asian nations are slowly realizing they can no longer afford the economy-crippling restrictions needed to squash itThe devil is in the Fed’s taper signal, not its details, BE saysChinese data will show the damage done from a widespread Covid outbreak that partially shut the world’s third-b

  • Chinese regulators look to break up Ant Group’s Alipay: report

    Chinese regulators are seeking to break up Alipay, the popular payments app from Jack Ma's Ant Group, according to a new report by the Financial Times.

  • Canada's Trudeau , after gravel throwing, condemns rhetoric of right-wing leader

    Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday, who was pelted with gravel at a rally last week, said the leader of the right-wing People's Party of Canada (PPC) was using irresponsible rhetoric. The 49-year-old Trudeau was campaigning in London, Ontario, last week ahead of the Sept 20 national election when he was hit by gravel on his way back to his campaign bus. Police charged https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/shane-marshall-people-s-party-gravel-trudeau-1.6172690 former PPC member Shane Marshall with assault with a weapon on Saturday, alleging Marshall tossed the stones.

  • Death and suffering in Iraq a painful legacy of 9/11 attacks

    Iraq had nothing to do with 9/11. In their aftermath, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan, swiftly deposing the Taliban regime that had been sheltering Osama bin Laden, the leader of the al-Qaida terror network blamed for the attacks.

  • IAEA-Iran agreement raises hopes for fresh nuclear talks with U.S

    VIENNA (Reuters) -The U.N. atomic watchdog reached an agreement with Iran on Sunday to solve "the most urgent issue" between them, the overdue servicing of monitoring equipment to keep it running, raising hopes of fresh talks on a wider deal with the West. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi obtained the agreement in a last-minute trip to Tehran he called "constructive" before a meeting of his agency's 35-nation Board of Governors this week at which Western powers were threatening to seek a resolution criticising Iran for stonewalling the IAEA. A resolution risked an escalation with Tehran that could kill the prospect of resuming wider, indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, aimed at keeping Iran at arm's length from being able to develop a nuclear weapon if it chose to.

  • Texas restaurant hires robots as servers amid staff shortage: 'It's a fantasy experience'

    The restaurant owner added he still believes that human service at restaurants is "essential."

  • Justice Breyer Brushes Off Retirement Demands, But Says He Doesn’t ‘Intend to Die on the Court’

    Justice Stephen Breyer brushed off progressives' demands that he retire to make room for a new nominee while the Democratic Party still holds power in the White House and Senate.

  • Aluminum Powers Toward $3,000 as Supply Snarl Supercharges Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum powered toward $3,000 a ton amid expectations that supply disruptions are here to stay, while demand keeps rising. The metal notched yet another 13-year high on Monday after rising 15% over the last three weeks. Chinese output is down amid drives to reduce emissions and conserve power, while a coup in bauxite producer Guinea has raised concerns over the supply of the material used in aluminum production. Smelters in the European Union are also facing rising costs with bot

  • 'Fortnite' creator Epic Games to appeal ruling in Apple case

    The judge on Friday said Apple would have to loosen some rules on developers. It also allowed Apple to continue to charge commissions of 15% to 30% for its own in-app payment system. Analysts said the impact may depend heavily on how Apple chooses to implement the judge's decision.

  • Alibaba slides on report China plans to break up payment app

    Chinese regulators have been targeting Ant Group and other technology firms operating in the country.

  • China Is Cracking Down on Video Games: What That Could Mean for Roblox Stock

    Roblox has a large presence in the Asia-Pacific region, so the Chinese government's actions could hurt its business.

  • India's SpiceJet settles with Boeing MAX aircraft lessor CDB Aviation

    Budget airline SpiceJet said on Monday it has settled with another lessor of Boeing Co's MAX aircraft, CDB Aviation, as it looks to start operating the aircraft by the end of September after India cleared the 737 MAX to fly last month. The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, which has since been compounded by the pandemic. In August, India's air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said it cleared 737 MAX aircraft to fly with immediate effect, after nearly two-and-a-half years of regulatory grounding.

  • Trey Lance throws TD pass for 49ers

    Jimmy Garoppolo was the 49ers’ starting quarterback today in Detroit, but rookie Trey Lance has already made his presence felt. The 49ers put Lance in for some red zone action in the first quarter against the Lions, and Lance promptly threw for a touchdown on a play-action pass to Trent Sherfield. It was a nice [more]

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • China tells internet companies to stop blocking each others' links

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's industry ministry said on Monday it has told the country's internet companies to end their long-standing practice of blocking each other's links on their sites, vowing to take measures against those firms that fail to fall in line. The move, which would put an end to what analysts have called the "walled gardens" of China's giant online firms, is just the latest step in a broad regulatory crackdown https://www.reuters.com/world/china/education-bitcoin-chinas-season-regulatory-crackdown-2021-07-27 by Beijing that has ensnared sectors from technology to education and property. Announcing the measure in the capital, Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said that restricting normal access to internet links without proper reason "affects the user experience, damages the rights of users and disrupts market order."