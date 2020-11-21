China curtailed travel ahead of the Lunar New Year. As Thanksgiving approaches, the US is ignoring that example.

Susie Neilson
·7 min read
thanksgiving dinner
A family celebrates Thanksgiving in 2016 in Stamford, Connecticut. John Moore/Getty

  • On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised against traveling for Thanksgiving.

  • But millions of Americans still plan to see relatives and host large, multi-household gatherings.

  • Ahead of the Lunar New Year, Chinese authorities banned large gatherings and put hotspots in lockdown, which experts say reduced coronavirus spread.

  • Much of the US does not seem to be following that example. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Just a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans not to travel to see family or friends outside their households.

"The tragedy that could happen is that one of your family members, from coming together in this family gathering, actually could end up being hospitalized and severely ill and die," Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, said on a call with reporters on Thursday.

But although fewer US residents will travel over Thanksgiving this year than in a typical season, tens of millions still plan to drive, fly, or take a bus to mingle with extended family. Experts expect the mass travel to exacerbate the country's already devastating surge in cases and deaths.

In the last week, 1 million people were diagnosed with the coronavirus. On average each day, 1,300 people have died.

Anand Swaminathan, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital in New Jersey, told Business Insider that by mid-December, vast numbers of people sickened at holiday gatherings could overwhelm and "break" hospitals. 

"We don't even know how bad the swell and surge is going to be after Thanksgiving," Swaminathan said.

lunar new year
People pray for good fortune as they hold burning incense on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple, in Beijing, February 19, 2015. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

The US has plenty of examples of successful efforts to curtail the coronavirus' spread. But the most notable ahead of this holiday season is China's approach to the Lunar New Year. A few days before that holiday in January, the Chinese government recommended against travel nationwide, banned all public celebrations, and shut down all transportation to and from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. 

A May study published in Science showed that without those restrictions and recommendations, the coronavirus would have spread far more quickly.

"The epidemic peaked in Hubei province on February 4, 2020, indicating that measures such as closing citywide public transport and entertainment venues and banning public gatherings combined to avert hundreds of thousands of cases of infection," the study authors wrote.

Yet 10 months later, and with many millions more cases than China had during the winter, the US is not following that example.

Lunar New Year travel spread the coronavirus, but far less than it could have

Travel ahead of the Lunar New Year almost certainly helped the virus spread among hundreds of cities and thousands of people in China and internationally, since many people traveled before regions and cities were locked down. But it could have been far worse.

Typically, Chinese citizens make 3 billion travel movements over the 40-day Lunar New Year holiday period from January to February.

lunar new year 2020
A Chinese tourist wears a mask as she arrives at Suvarnabhumi Airport during a welcome ceremony of Chinese Lunar New Year travellers in Bangkok, Thailand, January 22, 2020. Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

China banned all travel out of Wuhan on January 23, two days before Lunar New Year on January 25. A day later, it expanded the restriction to encompass the entire Hubei province. The nation also banned Lunar New Year celebrations in most major cities and advised citizens not to travel. 

China had confirmed just 835 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths at that point.

"The lockdown is actually very, very forward-looking because it is based on the judgment that Wuhan has already been much much worse than [had] surfaced at that time," Jin Dong-Yan, a virologist at the University of Hong Kong, told Business Insider.

What's more, Jin said, China made its decision to enact restrictions when the outbreak situation was much smaller and more controllable. 

chinese lunar new year travel
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in February 2018. Aly Song/Reuters

"It's not quite comparable to me — this year for the Chinese New Year, at that time the spreading of the virus is still localized, mainly in Wuhan," he said, adding, "all the other cities have sporadic cases, you can say spikes and whatever, but there's no major widespread outbreak. That's the difference."

Many Americans are still planning large Thanksgiving gatherings

Jin added that Chinese citizens are more likely to follow government orders than citizens of many other countries, particularly the US and Western Europe.

"China is very different from the rest of the world. They can be very disciplined," he said. 

Indeed, Ye Shen, an epidemiologist at the University of Georgia, told Business Insider that "most Chinese citizens took the shutdowns very seriously."

China wuhan coronavirus
A deserted Wuhan after Chinese officials put the region on lockdown. Getty Images

"Many people canceled their trips, and many places had lockdown orders," Shen said. "Personally, I have had family members and relatives canceling their travel plans to foreign countries such as Japan."

Unlike China, the US has not instituted any outright travel bans in its hotspot zones. (At this point, the term hotspot may even be a misnomer, since most US regions have high case rates.) And the CDC's guidance came after millions of families had already made plans.

Still, AAA predicts that Thanksgiving travel will decrease by 10% overall in the US relative to last year, the largest drop since the recession in 2008. Travel by bus, train, and cruise is expected to decrease the most: from 1.5 million passengers to just 353,000, or about 76%. 

Empty Plane coronavirus pandemic airplane
A masked passenger unloads luggage after landing at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport in Minnesota, May 28, 2020. John Minchillo/AP

Airplane travel is down, too. According to a Business Insider analysis of commercial flight data provided by Cirium, the total number of domestic flights decreased 34.5% from last year. Whereas 2019 had 213,000 flights between the Friday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after, this year there are fewer than 140,000. The total number of available seats decreased by 33.6%, from about 26.6 million to 17.6 million.

But car travel is only projected to fall slightly, from 49.9 million to 47.8 million.

What's more, a large percentage of Americans are still planning gatherings that public health experts consider unsafe.

In a recent survey by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, nearly 40% of respondents said they will be attending a Thanksgiving gathering of 10 people or larger. Nearly 33% said they won't require attendees to wear masks, and 25% said they won't require social distancing. 

small gathering family outdoors
A family hosts an outdoor birthday party at their home in Brooklyn, New York, July 12, 2020. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Eli Perencevich, an infectious-disease specialist at the University of Iowa, told Business Insider that even many of his patients who are sick with other illnesses, or at risk due to their age, also say they won't follow basic safety protocol.

"Many of them are like, 'No, we're still having Thanksgiving with the family, and I'm not wearing a mask.' And it's just devastating," Perencevich said.

If you do gather with people from other households for Thanksgiving, most experts recommend staying outdoors, keeping group size limited, wearing masks, and social distancing. 

"Now isn't the time to get the extended family together. Keep gatherings as small as possible," Emma Hodcroft, a scientist from Basel, Switzerland who tracks coronavirus mutations, previously told Business Insider.

If you must travel, experts say, drive in your car, since that gives you the most control over your exposure risk.

Hilary Brueck and David Slotnick contributed reporting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Trump turns on Pfizer over vaccine timing

    Trump accused U.S. drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of their Phase 3 vaccine trial until the day after the presidential election in order to avoid helping him.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • 'Bring it on, I'm not backing down': Arizona top election official Katie Hobbs holds fast against attempts to undermine the state's election

    Hobbs, a Democrat elected in 2018, has faced a barrage of last-minute attempts to discredit the integrity of the election and threats on her safety.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Trump's defeat by Joe Biden has triggered a huge wave of relief among the United States' European allies

    "There was not really a plan B in case Trump won," said Jana Puglierin from the European Council on Foreign Relations.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Rights group, Afghan envoy want more probes into war crimes

    A leading international human rights group and an Afghan envoy on Thursday urged nations whose militaries have served as part of the U.S.-led coalition in Afghanistan — including America and Britain — to follow Australia's example and probe their own soldiers’ conduct in the 19-year war. The appeal came after Australia’s public release earlier in the day of a shocking report alleging unlawful killings by elite Australian troops in Afghanistan. The report — the result of a four-year investigation — found evidence that some among Australia’s elite troops summarily killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial America is buckling Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • "I sleep well, eat well and rest well": Hong Kong families receive letters from 12 detainees in China

    Relatives of 12 Hong Kong democracy activists detained in mainland China said yesterday [FRI] that letters from their loved ones praising their treatment and urging their families to stay quiet about their plight were likely written under duress. The hand-written letters from seven of the detainees are the first time the families have heard directly from the group since they were arrested by the Chinese coastguard in late August trying to flee Hong Kong for Taiwan by speedboat. In a statement, family members said the letters warning relatives against speaking to the media and seemed to adhere to a template. "There were many letters that directly 'responded' to the doubts of the outside world about China," the statement said. "It is doubtful that they wrote the letter out of their own free will," they added. Most of those on board the vessel were being prosecuted in Hong Kong for crimes linked to last year's huge and often violent democracy protests. They have since disappeared into the mainland's notoriously opaque, party-controlled legal system on immigration charges where a conviction is all but guaranteed for those who go to trial. The letters were passed by lawyers appointed by the Chinese government after family-appointed counsel were denied access to the detainees, a common move by authorities for sensitive or political cases. Four of the letters were provided to the media by "The 12 Hong Kongers Concern Group", which has been helping the families of those detained. "I live very well here. Don't worry about me. I'm very healthy and I'm full from three meals every day," one letter from detainee Cheng Tsz-Ho, dated October 21, read. "I sleep well, eat well and rest well here... The (staff) of the detention centre are very kind," another letter from Tang Kai-yin, dated three days later, read. Forced confessions, torture and lengthy incommunicado detentions have been well-documented inside mainland China's legal system.