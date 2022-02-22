China customs seizes 49 second-hand crypto mining rigs for export

Ningwei Qin
·1 min read

Dongguan customs in China’s southeast seized 49 second-hand Ant miners declared “shoe material” for export, at least the third seizure in February, state media reported on Monday.

See related article: Kazakhstan busts 13 illegal Bitcoin mining farms amid power concerns

Fast facts

  • The rigs have been detained for false declaration and are pending further proceedings, said Dongguan customs’ superior department, the Guangzhou Huangpu customs.

  • Shenzhen and Wuhan customs confiscated 126 and 46 miners in February, respectively, also with deceiving labels and declaration forms.

  • Economic Daily, one of the Chinese Communist Party’s newspapers, called for a crackdown on private crypto miners in a December editorial.

  • Since last October, at least four provinces raised electricity rates for those still operating crypto mining nodes, with Shandong and Shaanxi launching hotlines for citizens to report information related to illicit crypto mining activities.

See related article: China to ‘outdate’ crypto mining industry with more restrictions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Smashburger warns on inflation: 'There's a point where people won't pay'

    Smashburger President Carl Bachmann cited inflation as "a challenge." Here's how the fast-casual chain has adapted to combat price hikes.

  • China warns consumers not to use Abbott baby formula affected by recall

    China Customs has warned consumers against buying and eating certain infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories that were affected in a recent recall linked to a U.S. factory. The General Administration of Customs, in a post published on Sunday on its website, referred to a Feb. 18 notice issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that cautioned consumers against buying or eating certain batches of baby formula products made by Abbott. The day before, Abbott said it was recalling powdered baby formulas, including Similac, made at a Michigan facility after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who consumed them.

  • Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

    Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.

  • Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers

    Bitcoin is now facing lower demand from new users merely three months after its all-time high of $69K in November, as per data.

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are battling stern government norms and pandemic-led woes like soft duty-free sales. That said, focus on low-risk products bode well for Philip Morris (PM), Altria (MO) and 22nd Century Group (XXII).

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Viewpoint: Goods, patience are in short supply, but Oklahoma grocers work to serve customers

    Supply issues, e-commerce growth, worker shortages, production shortages and more have led to higher prices and fewer choices for Oklahoma shoppers.

  • Sticker shocked: Florida gasoline prices hit new high for 2022

    Gas prices in Florida hit another high mark over the last week, increasing by 6 cents setting a new record for the year at $3.51 a gallon.

  • 3 Ways Supply Chain Shortages Are Costing Roku

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, Feb. 17. The results highlighted Roku's continued troubles with supply chain shortages caused by the pandemic. The effects are hurting Roku in more ways than one.

  • The Ukraine-Russia conflict is battering India’s stock market

    The crisis is likely to strain household budgets in the coming days as crude oil prices have spiralled.

  • Georgia Ripe for Bitcoin Mining Despite Rising Power Deficit: Says Arcane

    Multiple factors as per the report play in favor of the State, but at the same time, certain hiccups along the way must be cleared first.

  • Latin American Apparel Exports Seen Growing 10 Percent

    The increases in the region are being impacted by tight supplies of yarn and thread, however.

  • Korea's Exports Are Staying Resilient Against Omicron Headwinds

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s early trade figures offered signs that global demand remains robust in February even as the value of shipments rose by the smallest amount in almost a year.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat on Ukraine Tension, Ruble Weakens: Markets WrapEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcome

  • Paraguay Soy Crushers Plead for Duty-Free Imports to Stay Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Paraguay’s oilseed processors are lobbying the government to allow duty-free soybean imports for the first time in order to keep their mills running as a drought slashes local production.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of

  • Kazakhstan busts 13 illegal Bitcoin mining farms amid power concerns

    Kazakhstan’s energy authority has identified and disconnected 13 unauthorized crypto mining farms in the country, as the government continues to ramp up efforts to regulate the sector. See related article: Crypto mining’s Great Migration continues — out of Kazakhstan Fast facts The Ministry of Energy said on Monday that an inspection team has shut down […]

  • BIT Mining ditches Kazakh data center due to rocky power supply

    BIT Mining, a Hong Kong-headquartered cryptocurrency miner, has terminated its data center construction in Kazakhstan due to an unstable local power supply, the company said in its quarterly report. See related article: Crypto mining’s Great Migration continues — out of Kazakhstan Fast facts BIT Mining now abandons a US$9.3 million pledge to a Kazakh data […]

  • Looking back on 30 years of change in agriculture

    As we think about agriculture in 2050, it might be instructive to consider how the world has changed in the last 30 years.

  • Airfares are set to climb this summer due to higher fuel prices and more travelers taking to the skies, industry experts say

    Domestic flight prices will rise 6% on average each month until August, while international fares will jump 4%, an aviation consultant told Insider.