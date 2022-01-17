China cuts interest rates as economic growth slows

·3 min read
A worker welds steel structure in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province of China.
A worker welds steel structure in Yuncheng, Shanxi Province of China.

China has unexpectedly cut a key interest rate for the first time in almost two years as official figures showed its economic growth had slowed.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 4% for the last three months of 2021 from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

That was better than most economists had predicted but was a lot slower than the previous quarter.

In another sign of weakness retail sales growth for December fell to 1.7%.

For the year as a whole, official data showed that China's economy grew by 8.1%, which beat economists' forecasts and came in well above Beijing's annual target of "over 6%."

However, some economists highlighted that the growth data, which was the slowest in a year and a half, has yet to take into account the effect of the latest coronavirus outbreaks.

"The GDP figure didn't reflect the impact of domestic spread of the omicron variant since late December which will hit the service industry significantly, especially offline consumption and transportation, Yue Su from the Economist Intelligence Unit said.

To help boost the economy the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the interest rate on 700bn yuan (£80.6bn; $110bn) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility loans to 2.85%. It was the first such cut since April 2020.

Another PBOC lending measure, the seven-day reverse repurchase rate, was also cut, while the bank pumped another 200bn yuan of medium-term cash into the financial system.

The moves put China further apart from other major central banks around the world.

The US Federal Reserve has signalled that it plans to increase its interest rate three times this year.

While in the UK, the Bank of England raised interest rate last month for the first time in more than three years, in response to calls to tackle surging price rises.

China's economic outlook has been clouded by growing concerns about the effects of Beijing's regulatory crackdown on businesses, the financial health of some of the country's biggest property firms and the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Analysis box by Mariko Oi, Aisa correspondent
Analysis box by Mariko Oi, Aisa correspondent

China's economy grew by an impressive 8.1% last year but the country was in the middle of pandemic lockdowns in 2020 so that is coming off a low base.

And when you look at the latest data closely, there are two worrying signs.

The country's property sector is attracting less investment as some of its biggest developers face a debt crisis.

The industry's slowdown was triggered by Beijing's measures to limit the amount of money some real estate firms could borrow so does not come as too much of a surprise. But a sharp contraction could affect the country's overall economic growth as the sector accounts for about a quarter of its GDP.

Consumers also seem to be feeling less optimistic, with retail sales coming in much weaker than expected. China's strict zero Covid policy has meant that some major cities started to go back into lockdown from last month due to the Omicron variant. We have yet to see the full impact of that.

To help cushion the slowdown, the country's central bank has for the first time in almost two years taken the unexpected step of making some key loans for businesses cheaper.

While that may seem to be a loosening of President Xi's "common prosperity" policies to curb corporate debt, it seems unlikely that Beijing will go much further to support big businesses and their billionaire owners.

The government is also unlikely ditch its zero Covid policy ahead of next month's Winter Olympics and a Communist party meeting later this year where President Xi is expected to tighten his grip on the world's second largest economy with a third term in power.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The gamification of banking: how Hong Kong virtual lender ZA Bank uses mobile games to attract and maintain customers

    Covid restrictions are preventing Annelise Murray, a 22-year-old English teacher in Hong Kong, from taking trips with her friends to Macau's casinos. But she still recently managed to win big on a slot machine, walking away with HK$4,700 (US$600) - enough to cover the cost of a staycation she had just paid for at a 5-star hotel with her boyfriend, and leave her with HK$2,350 of spending money. She is not a member of an underground gambling ring. Rather, the machine in question was a virtual one

  • Chinese city Xi’an lifts some restrictions after 3-week lockdown

    The city went into strict lockdown on Dec. 22.

  • Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

    China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics.The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.China already mandates that all travelers entering the capital city are tested for COVID-19 within 48 hours of...

  • Hedge Funds Betting Against the Aussie Get Tested by Its Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian dollar’s rally is testing bearish hedge fund bets on the currency, bringing employment data this week into the spotlight for further cues.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.China Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronHedge funds w

  • China's Middle East strategy stays focused on economic relations

    China's talks with Middle Eastern countries last week brought progress in economic cooperation, but little in other areas despite Beijing's desire to play a greater role in the region. Foreign Minister Wang Yi hosted a series of meetings with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council and four of its six member states, agreeing to accelerate the process of upgrading relations to a strategic partnership and signing a free-trade agreement. "The most important outcome of the visit between C

  • Beijing tightens rules for entering city after Omicron case

    Beijing will require travellers to get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in the Chinese capital, state media announced on Sunday, a day after the city reported its first Omicron case and as it readies to stage the Winter Olympics next month. On Saturday, the city reported the first local infection of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, involving a person who had visited multiple malls and restaurants in the previous 14 days. The person had not left the city since the start of this year.

  • Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

    Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter. Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.

  • China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

    China’s economy expanded by 8.1% in 2021 but Beijing faces pressure to shore up activity after an abrupt slump in the second half as the ruling Communist Party forced its vast real estate industry to cut surging debt. Forecasters warn weakness will persist this year due to renewed coronavirus outbreaks and the debt crackdown. China rebounded quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but activity slowed as Beijing tightened controls on borrowing by the real estate industry, causing a slump in construction that supports millions of jobs.

  • Chinese spy’s meddling in British politics is ‘tip of the iceberg’, says Iain Duncan Smith

    A suspected Chinese agent who was targeting MPs is “the tip of the iceberg”, says Iain Duncan Smith.

  • China's birth rate drops to record low in 2021

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Mainland China's birth rate dropped to a record low in 2021, data showed on Monday, extending a downward trend that led Beijing last year to begin allowing couples to have up to three children. China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy in 2016, replacing it with a two-child limit to try to avoid the economic risks from a rapidly aging population, but the high cost of urban living has deterred couples from having more children. The 2021 rate of 7.52 births per 1,000 people was the lowest since 1949, when the National Statistics Bureau began collating the data, adding further pressure on officials to encourage more births.

  • China's economy loses steam as COVID-19 erupts, central bank cuts rates

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economy rebounded in 2021 from its pandemic-induced slump helped by robust exports but the pace slowed further in the fourth quarter off the back of weak consumption and a property downturn, pointing to the need for more policy support. Growth in the October-December quarter hit a one-and-a-half-year low, government data showed shortly after the central bank moved to prop up the economy with a cut to a key lending rate for the first time since early 2020. The world's second-largest economy is struggling with a rapidly cooling property sector, as well as sporadic small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks that could deal a blow to its factories and supply chains.

  • Colombo Port City: A new Dubai or a Chinese enclave?

    China is helping Sri Lanka build a new city to rival global offshore centres. Who will it benefit?

  • China’s $1 Trillion Wealth Fund Loses Quant Trading Team Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- The team leader for quantitative stocks trading at China’s $1.2 trillion sovereign wealth fund has resigned, joining a growing list of departures among the firm’s investing professionals, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Shoul

  • Why satellites are key to understanding Pacific volcano

    When the huge eruption happened over the weekend, a fleet of spacecraft overhead gathered key data.

  • Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

    Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite. Elon Musk's company signed an agreement last month with Australia's Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the southern African country. It's a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral that is critical for lithium-ion batteries.

  • 3 attractive income stocks yielding as high as 8.7% — with inflation at 40-year highs, this trio can help strengthen your dwindling purchasing power

    Inflation is at 40-year highs. These stocks can help ease the pain.

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    In 2020, there was no bigger investing star than ARK portfolio manager Cathie Wood. After the steep sell-off in growth stocks, investors may want to check out Wood's portfolios for high-quality, beaten-down names that may have been overly punished. IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and app observability company Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is the 15th largest holding in Wood's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG).

  • Trump claimed 'babies can be killed after birth' and called for ban on transgender athletes, stoking culture wars at Arizona rally

    Donald Trump made provocative comments about the Democratic party's stances on abortion and transgender rights at a rally in Florence, Arizona.

  • CNN Unearths Audio Of Kevin McCarthy Saying Trump Admitted Responsibility For Riot

    CNN's "K-File" resurfaced the top House Republican's comments to a California radio station just days after the Jan. 6 insurrection.

  • At his Arizona rally, Trump played a supercut of NY Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating his real estate company for fraud, labeling her an 'unhinged liberal'

    James is investigating whether Trump organization officials artificially inflated or deflated the value of properties for loan and tax purposes.