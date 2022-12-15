China Cuts Steel Output Again as Covid Zero and Property Crisis Sap Demand

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s steel production fell again last month as mills cut output to stem losses and cope with a slide in demand.

Nationwide virus controls, the ongoing property crisis, and the start of winter pollution curbs continued to keep the steel industry on the back foot in November and leave production on course for a second consecutive annual decline. While iron ore prices have rallied sharply in recent weeks in anticipation of China’s reopening, a pick up in end use will depend on government stimulus measures and a stabilization in the real estate market, as well as clearing the worst of the current wave of Covid infections.

Production dropped to 74.5 million tons in November, down 6.5% on October and the weakest figure reported this year, although it was higher than a year ago. Over the first 11 months, output has fallen 1.4% from 2021 levels, in line with the government’s directive to cap emissions from the highly pollutive sector.

Beijing released two plans in November to boost the real estate market and ease some of its virus restrictions, with the latter since superseded by a more rapid roll back of Covid Zero. Neither had much effect on November’s activity data, which saw China’s housing market continue to slump amid a worsening in other economic markers from retail sales to industrial output.

Elsewhere, aluminum output in November rose on a daily basis as higher runs in Guangxi and Sichuan provinces offset cuts elsewhere to control winter pollution, according to a survey from Shanghai Metals Market.

Heating fuel output continued to rise as markets headed into the winter and coal hubs saw fewer virus restrictions. Production of both coal and natural gas reached their highest levels since March, with the cumulative total for coal so far this year topping 4 billion tons and setting a new annual record with one month still to go.

Crude refining hit a 12-month high as processors continued to take advantage of higher export quotas for fuels like diesel. But hydropower, China’s main renewable resource, fell to its lowest this year amid persistent dry weather.

The Week’s Diary

(All times Beijing unless noted otherwise.)

Thursday, Dec. 15

  • China sets monthly medium-term lending facility rate, 09:20

  • China new home prices for November, 09:30

  • China industrial output for November, including steel & aluminum; coal, gas & power generation; and crude oil & refining. 10:00

    • Retail sales, fixed assets, property investment, residential property sales, jobless rate

  • Central Economic Work Conference begins in Beijing

Friday, Dec. 16

  • Bloomberg China economic survey for December, 10:00

  • China weekly iron ore port stockpiles

  • Shanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, ~15:30

  • Mysteel copper conference in Shanghai

Saturday, Dec. 17

  • Nothing major scheduled

Sunday, Dec. 18

  • China’s 2nd batch of Nov. trade data, including agricultural imports; LNG & pipeline gas imports; oil products trade breakdown; alumina, copper and rare-earth product exports; bauxite, steel & aluminum product imports

On The Wire

China plans to expand domestic demand so that it plays a greater role in economic growth as the country recovers from Covid, state media reported, saying external conditions have become “complex and grave.”

China’s central bank pumped in more cash than forecast into the banking system in December, in a move that’s expected to bolster bonds roiled by the nation’s abrupt Covid policy shift.

From locking in workers to hoarding medicines, beds and disinfectant, China’s factories are going to great lengths to keep the machines running — and the global supply chain intact — as an onslaught of Covid cases looms.

--With assistance from Kathy Chen, Sarah Chen and Liz Ng.

