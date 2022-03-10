China’s Day Traders Rely on Wry Humor as Market Goes Wild

(Bloomberg) -- China’s retail traders are resorting to bleak online humor as they contend a rollercoaster stock market that’s been one of the worst performers in the region this year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

You can get past a security checkpoint asking for “green” Covid-19 health codes by flashing a stock app, one joke goes -- green indicates losses in China. Looking for a smooth ride out of stock market rout? Working as a driver for Didi Global Inc. will give you “greater peace of mind,” says a hiring ad for the ride-hailing app circulated by investors.

While many equity traders across the world were caught off-guard by Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, those in China have been beaten harder with regulatory uncertainties at home and the risk of Beijing’s overture toward Russia bringing U.S. sanctions.

Read: Wild Ride in China Stocks Triggers Memories of 2018 Meltdown

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index has plunged more than 12% so far this year, even with Thursday’s gains in early trade, while the smaller, tech-heavy ChiNext Index has shed some 20%. That comes as benchmarks in South Korea and Japan are down around 10% or less during the same period, with global shares sliding less than 11%.

“Russia and Ukraine need to reach a truce soon,” said one user on China’s twitter-like Weibo. “A-share investors are running out of cash to fund this war.”

Individual investors account for the majority of China’s equity trading volume, which stands close to 1 trillion yuan ($158 billion) a day. The number of mom-and pop investors have steadily increased over the decades to near 200 million as of end-January, or more than one in ten citizens.

Story continues

Some big-name strategists had expected China’s stock market to outperform this year, thanks partly to the central bank’s easing stance. That prospect is also dimming as rising inflation risk from the war in Ukraine makes an aggressive easing less likely in China.

Traders also say the recent stock selling could have been exacerbated by stop-loss orders by quant funds, which have been rapidly on the rise in recent years, and large corporate clients pulling out of funds to stem losses.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.