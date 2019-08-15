Is China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining (HKG:661) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining Limited (HKG:661) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining had CN¥11.0b of debt, an increase on CN¥9.08b, over one year. On the flip side, it has CN¥861.6m in cash leading to net debt of about CN¥10.1b.

How Healthy Is China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining had liabilities of CN¥8.08b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥6.47b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥861.6m as well as receivables valued at CN¥2.09b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥11.6b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥739.9m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Weak interest cover of 1.4 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.5 hit our confidence in China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. On a slightly more positive note, China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining grew its EBIT at 10% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is China Daye Non-Ferrous Metals Mining's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.