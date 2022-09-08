China debt sees portfolio outflows despite nascent recovery for EM in August - IIF

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a China yuan note
Jorgelina do Rosario
·2 min read

By Jorgelina do Rosario

LONDON (Reuters) - China debt markets lost $7.7 billion in August in a seventh straight month of portfolio outflows, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed, amid market jitters over the downturn gripping the world's second-largest economy.

Weighed down by repeated COVID-19 lockdowns and a property market crisis, China suffered year-to-date debt outflows for the first time since 2018, even as overall emerging market portfolios started to show signs of recovery.

Chinese stocks attracted marginal gains of $1 billion, marking the smallest year-to-date inflows in seven years, the IIF data released on Thursday showed.

"For the coming months, several factors will influence flows dynamics, among these the timing of inflation peaking and the outlook for the Chinese economy will be in focus," IIF economist Jonathan Fortun said in a statement.

"Equity and debt portfolio flows in China have suffered considerably throughout 2022."

The yuan has lost 3.2% to the dollar since mid-August and is on track for its worst annual performance in more than two decades against a buoyant dollar.

China's zero-COVID policy continues to drag heavily on domestic demand, while exports are flagging as global growth cools.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in July that the country needed to rethink its COVID strategy in order to limit the economic fallout, as pandemic curbs leave residents and businesses facing uncertainty over the risk of future lockdowns.

Chengdu, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan, extended a lockdown in most of its districts on Thursday, hoping to stem further transmission of COVID-19 cases in the city of 21.2 million people.

NOT OUT OF THE WOODS

In contrast, emerging markets ex-China enjoyed portfolio inflows with equities gaining $20.3 billion and debt attracting $13.5 billion.

In total, emerging markets posted their first month of inflows at $27.0 billion in August after five consecutive months of outflows, the longest such streak in records going back to 2005. This compares to an outflow of $10.7 billion in July and a $10.2 billion inflow in August 2021.

"While August figures are encouraging, we believe that the continued volatility in the market (especially in equities) still represents a risk for the outlook," the report added.

Cash has left emerging markets partly because developed economies have reversed years of very low interest rates to try to put a cap on inflation. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February triggered a spike in food and energy prices that increased that challenge.

Equities inflows mainly explained the positive outcome, with $21.2 billion. The constant was "the weakness in China flows, which have suffered an important setback since earlier in the year," the report added.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • ECB raises rates by unprecedented 75 basis points

    The European Central Bank raised interest rates by an unprecedented 75 basis points on Thursday to tame runaway inflation, even as a recession is now increasingly likely as the bloc has lost access to vital Russian natural gas. The ECB lifted its deposit rate to 0.75% from zero and raised the main refinancing rate to 1.25%, their highest level since 2011, as inflation is becoming increasingly broad and was at risk of getting entrenched. "Over the next several meetings the Governing Council expects to raise interest rates further to dampen demand and guard against the risk of a persistent upward shift in inflation expectations," the ECB said in a statement.

  • U.K. Markets Brush Off Energy Package

    U.K. markets were little changed after U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss announced plans to [cap soaring energy bills](https://www.wsj.com/articles/u-k-government-to-cap-household-energy-prices-for-two-years-11662634632). Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.1541, paring earlier losses. The U.K. 10-year government bond yields edged up to 3.028% from 3.02% on Wednesday. The FTSE 100 added 0.1%. Peter McCallum, a rates strategist at Mizuho, said market reaction was muted as the package announced by Ms. Truss on T

  • The Beatings Continue, Conflicting Macro, Rising Yields, China Economy, Apple

    Even as demand for large defense contractors remains inelastic, keep a watchful eye on Raytheon Technologies.

  • Exports, the Engine of China’s Slowing Economy, Are Sputtering

    Chinese goods shipments to the rest of the world rose by 7.1% last month, the weakest gain since April, reflecting the impact from rising inflation and slowing growth elsewhere.

  • PBOC’s Strong Fix Fails to Prop Up Yuan as Bearishness Extends

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank is failing to impress the group that it wants to influence the most with its fixings -- the yuan bears.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderInvestors are trading the yuan in t

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 3 Stocks. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway manages an equity portfolio worth more than $300 billion as of […]

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    Although the three major U.S. stock indexes tend to rise in value over time, 2022 has served as a clear reminder that this increase doesn't occur in a straight line. Think of a stock split as a lever a publicly traded company can pull to alter its share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on its market cap or operations. Investors tend to be most-excited about forward stock splits, which is where a company reduces its share price via a split while its outstanding share count increases by the same factor (ergo, no change in market cap).

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) closed at $68.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.7% move from the prior day.

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • 'A huge win': Consumer products giant plans $180M expansion in north St. Louis

    A development official said St. Louis won a competitive search to keep and expand the factory. It and an entertainment proposal farther north "will continue to transform our riverfront, bring training and quality job opportunities to the citizens of St. Louis and invest in the revitalization of North City," he said.

  • US stocks jump as signs of weaker growth and slower inflation offer hope for a less hawkish Fed

    Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said policymakers will fight inflation "for as long as it takes" but also noted "risks associated with overtightening."

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • 3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

    Not long ago, the key to success in the market was growth – but in today’s environment, with inflation running at a 40+ year high level and the Federal Reserve aggressively hiking interest rates in an effort to push back, growth stocks have taken a beating. According to data from investment bank Goldman Sachs, defining high-growth companies as those forecasting 30% or better expected sales gains, these stocks have contracted by 58% so far this year. But at least one Goldman analyst still sees a

  • A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock in under a month. Jake Freeman shed light on his background, his massive bet, and the retail backlash to it in a Twitter Q&A.

    Jake Freeman, who quadrupled his fund's money by investing in Bed Bath & Beyond, discussed his work history and fondness for the retailer's products.

  • A Cheap Opportunity in the LNG Market

    This stock looks cheap compared to the value of its assets