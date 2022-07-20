China Deepens Its Dependence on Coal by Speeding up Approvals

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China has been speeding up approvals for new coal-fired power plants amid increasing risks of electricity shortages, according to research from Greenpeace.

Adding generation capacity for its mainstay fuel has been a tried-and-true strategy for China during its rapid economic rise over the past three decades. The pace of new approvals quickened in late 2021 and early this year after power shortages crippled the economy in the fall.

But China’s power problems have nothing to do with not having enough generation -- in fact there’s already an overcapacity of coal power plants, according to Greenpeace analyst Wu Jinghan. To solve the problem, the government needs to focus on things like grid integration and energy storage. A continued emphasis on new coal plants will only distract from the real solutions, Wu said.

Greenpeace’s research shows that 8.63 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity was approved in the first quarter of 2022, equivalent to 47% of the new permits awarded over the whole of 2021.

The scorching summer heat is further exposing China’s over-reliance on coal, as air-conditioning needs run down supplies of the fuel that’s most to blame for a warming planet. Elevated prices are also hurting the profitability of utilities due to the significant increases in procurement costs, according to a report in the Economic Daily.

“An overcapacity of this one energy source is a major hurdle for energy security, as well as China’s energy transition,” said Wu.

Government stimulus is helping manufacturing and services recover, but the traditional tools have lost power to revive the property sector, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Chinese banks held their main lending rates steady in the absence of more easing from the central bank, which is trying to strike a balance between preventing faster inflation and supporting the economy.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signaled a focus on jobs, flexibility on the economic growth rate and a shift toward making its Covid control measures more targeted.

  • China Says Hog Output Capacity Returns to ‘Reasonable Range’

  • China Boosts US Corn Imports as Purchases From Ukraine Tumble

  • China’s Sinograin Ramps Up US Soybean Imports for Early 2023

  • Shanghai to Pilot Climate Investment, Financing: Securities News

  • China’s Daily Output of Aluminum May Rise Sequentially in July

  • China July Stainless-Steel Output May Dip on Low End-User Demand

  • Vale Cuts Full-Year Production Forecast, Buoying Iron-Ore Market

  • Russian Oil Going About 10% Cheaper in China as Flows Upended

