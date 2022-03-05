China plans 7.1% defence spending rise this year, outpacing GDP target

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yew Lun Tian
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Li Keqiang
    Li Keqiang
    Premier of the People's Republic of China

By Yew Lun Tian

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will spend 7.1% more on defence this year, outpacing last year's hike and the government's modest economic growth forecast as Premier Li Keqiang seeks to safeguard the country's sovereignty, security and development interests.

Li pledged to enhance military training and combat readiness for the People's Liberation Army, which is developing an array of weapons from stealth fighters to aircraft carriers.

The spending figure, set at 1.45 trillion yuan ($229.47 billion) in the national budget released on Saturday, is closely watched by China's neighbours and in Washington as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military.

This year's 7.1% hike marks the seventh consecutive single-digit increase, but is the fastest pace since the 7.5% proposed for 2019.

It also comes in above targeted slower economic growth of around 5.5% amid domestic headwinds for the world's second largest economy, including a downturn in the country's vast real estate sector and lacklustre consumption.

China is nervous about challenges on several fronts, ranging from Chinese-claimed Taiwan to U.S. naval and air missions in the disputed South China Sea near Chinese-occupied islands and a festering border dispute with India.

Li, in his state-of-the-nation address to the largely rubber-stamp legislature, said this year the government would move faster to modernise the military's logistics and asset management systems, and build a modern weaponry and equipment management system.

"We will continue the reform of national defence and the military and step up innovations in defence science and technology," he added.

"Government at all levels must give strong support to the development of national defence and the armed forces, so unity between the military and government and between the military and the people will remain rock solid."

The budget gives only a raw figure for military expenditure, with no breakdown. Many diplomats and foreign experts believe Beijing under-reports the real number.

China's reported defence budget in 2022 is less than a third of proposed U.S. spending.

President Joe Biden is expected to ask Congress for a U.S. defence budget exceeding $770 billion for the next fiscal year as the Pentagon seeks to modernize the military, sources told Reuters last month.

China has long argued that it needs to close the gap with the United States. China, for example, has two aircraft carriers, compared with 11 in active service for the United States.

Beijing routinely says that spending for defensive purposes is a comparatively low percentage of its GDP and that critics want to demonize it as a threat to world peace.

Kuo Yu-jen, a security expert at Taiwan's National Sun Yat-sen University's Institute of China and Asia-Pacific Studies, said Beijing was being forced to spend more on research and development in light of the China-U.S. technology war.

"Costs for China's third and fourth aircraft carriers are going up, too," he added.

($1 = 6.3188 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian, writing and additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; editing by Jane Wardell and Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • Kamala Harris to travel to Poland, Romania

    Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said Friday. Why it matters: Harris' overseas trip to Warsaw and Bucharest is intended to be a sign of U.S. support for NATO's eastern flank as Russian troops approach Kyiv, according to a White House statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Harris will meet with Polish and Romanian leaders to discuss coordinated

  • China to ensure agricultural product supplies including grains

    China will ensure key agricultural product supplies this year, including grains, according to a government work report released at the start of the country's annual meeting of parliament on Saturday. China will keep total grain acreage at a stable level and increase the production of soybeans and other oilseeds, the report said, reiterating top policy priorities in the farm sector, as Beijing refocuses on food security. China will stop any attempts to use cropland for any purpose other than agriculture and specifically grain production, to safeguard the area of farmland, and revitalise the seed industry at a faster pace, Premier Li Keqiang said in the work report.

  • Argentina bonds sink in snub to $45 billion IMF deal

    Argentine sovereign bonds tumbled some 2.3% on Friday, a day after the government struck a $45 billion staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund, a painful reminder that investors remain wary of the country's economic outlook. That deal, which needs approval from Congress and the IMF board, has already come under fire from some opposition lawmakers and some hard-left members of the ruling Peronist coalition, with doubts raised as to whether it can be implemented. "This is not enough to solve Argentina's problems," said Buenos Aires-based Camilo Tiscornia from consultancy C&T. "We are going to have to comply with the agreement, which will not be easy, so there we will have a very significant challenge."

  • Russian team won’t appeal athletes’ Winter Paralympics ban and set to leave Beijing

    The International Paralympic Committee performed a U-turn on Thursday morning when it opted to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes

  • Pueblo's jail project will provide significant economic benefits, commissioner says

    Pueblo County's new jail will carry a hefty price tag, but will provide massive economic benefits to the community, according to a recent economic study.

  • China cuts economic growth goal as it tries to reverse slump

    China has cut its annual economic growth target to its lowest level in decades as Beijing tries to reverse a slump at a time when Russia’s war on Ukraine is pushing up oil prices and roiling the global economy

  • Right-wing Serbians rally in central Belgrade behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Chanting “Russia, Russia,” the protesters on Friday held up Russian flags as organizers pledged wider demonstrations if Belgrade joins Western sanctions against Russia.

  • China Sets Economic Growth Target of Around 5.5% for the Year

    The target is the lowest level in more than a quarter century of economic planning, reflecting heightened domestic and global uncertainties in a key political year for leader Xi Jinping.

  • Three Asian NYU students assaulted around campus in last month

    Asian students at New York University say they are on edge after a string of assaults were reported over the last month.

  • As war rages, Paralympics open in Beijing without Russia

    The Winter Paralympics opened Friday in Beijing with the Russian athletes sent home, the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get to China and an impassioned call for peace. “Tonight, I want, I must begin with a message of peace,” Parsons said in brief remarks to the athletes and spectators at the Bird's Nest stadium. Russia's invasion of Ukraine, shortly after the Winter Olympics wrapped up in Beijing, is roiling the world.

  • Mexican crime reporter killed in Zacatecas, adding to 'chilling' journalist death toll

    A Mexican journalist was shot and killed in the central state of Zacatecas on Friday, officials said, the latest in a string of assassinations of media workers this year that has piled criticism on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government. Juan Carlos Muniz, who worked for local news website Testigo Minero and was also a taxi driver, was shot in the head while driving at least two passengers, an employee at the outlet told Reuters. Muniz's death, which was confirmed by state police, follows at least five other murders of media workers in Mexico this year.

  • US F-35s and allies conduct air policing operations out of Baltic countries

    Footage released by NATO Mar. 2 showed Air Force F-35s conducting flight operations at Šiauliai Air Base in Lithuania.

  • Congress tees up a plan to seize Russian yachts and properties in the US — and sell them for Ukraine aid

    The "Yachts for Ukraine" Act would sell off seized goods to provide humanitarian aid and weapons for Ukraine's military.

  • Douglas Brouwer: Volodymyr Zelenskyy: What real strength in a leader looks like

    Here is a leader who has inspired the courage and devotion of his people. More of that, please.

  • China has yet to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it tries to maintain relations with key Western allies

    China is one of the only major world governments that has yet to criticize Russia for invading Ukraine. Beijing said this week that it won't participate in sanctioning Moscow like NATO countries, but officials did not say the country would help Russia's now-crippled economy. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • Heat planning for Victor Oladipo return on Monday

    Shams Charania: Victor Oladipo and the Miami Heat plan for the two-time All-Star to make his season debut on Monday against the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania What's the buzz on Twitter? Ky ...

  • Extra EU troops in Bosnia to prevent spillover from Russian aggression vs. Ukraine

    Hardline nationalist leader of Bosnian Serbs has enjoyed tacit support for his separatist ambition from the Putin regime in Moscow.

  • Outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could spark democracy’s global comeback | Opinion

    This may be wishful thinking, but international outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine gives me a glimmer of hope that democracy may make a comeback in the world after almost two decades of steady decline.

  • China's legislature to meet with economy, Ukraine backdrop

    China’s 3,000-member ceremonial parliament will open its annual session Saturday with the government facing a slowing economy and international pressure over its refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While domestic issues typically dominate the National People’s Congress, the war in Ukraine is highlighting the ideological confrontation between the American-led West and the competing world view of Beijing and Moscow. The delegates do little lawmaking — that’s handled by the 176-member Standing Committee, which meets year-round.

  • 'Heartbreaking to watch': Scenes from the Ukrainian exodus

    It has become an unlikely soundtrack to the unfolding conflict in Ukraine.