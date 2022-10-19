Chinese diplomat involved in protester attack, says UK MP

57
Yvette Tan & Simon Fraser - BBC News
·3 min read

One of China's most senior UK diplomats was involved in violence against protesters at the Manchester consulate on Sunday, a British MP says.

"What we saw was the Chinese consul-general then ripping down posters and peaceful protest," Alicia Kearns told MPs in the House of Commons.

MPs in Parliament have privilege, allowing them to speak freely without fear of legal action.

China has not commented on Zheng Xiyuan's alleged involvement.

But the foreign ministry in Beijing defended the actions of consulate staff.

Spokesman Wang Wenbin said people had "illegally entered" the grounds and any country's diplomats would have taken "necessary measures" to protect their premises.

A man is pulled at the gate of the Chinese consulate after a demonstration against China&quot;s President Xi Jinping, in Manchester, Britain October 16, 2022.
A protester is pulled at the gate of the consulate on Sunday - the consul-general is alleged to be in a mask and hat (far left)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly summoned Chinese chargé d'affaires Yang Xiaoguang - the ambassador's deputy - on Tuesday to demand an explanation for what happened at the consulate.

The UK said it was reiterated at the meeting that all diplomats and consular staff based in the UK must respect the UK's laws and regulations.

The official Chinese version of what happened is at odds with video footage and statements from police. Officers had to drag back a protester from inside the consulate gate as he was being attacked.

Earlier, Ms Kearns told MPs that after Consul-General Zheng Xiyuan ripped down the placards, there was "grievous bodily harm against a Hongkonger, one of whom was hospitalised for taking part in a peaceful protest.

"Some were then dragged onto consulate territory for a further beating by officials who have been recognised to be members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"We cannot allow the CCP to import their beating of protesters, their silencing of free speech and their failure to allow time and time again protests on British soil. This is a chilling escalation."

According to a statement by the Greater Manchester Police, around 30 to 40 people had gathered outside the consulate to protest.

"Shortly before 4pm a small group of men came out of the building and a man was dragged into the consulate grounds and assaulted," the statement said.

"Due to our fears for the safety of the man, officers intervened and removed the victim from the consulate grounds."

The consulate is UK territory, but cannot be entered without consent.

Another MP, Labour's Afzal Khan - who represents the constituency where the consulate is, Manchester Gorton - told the House of Commons he was "sickened" by the scenes.

"The UK stands for freedom, the rule of law, and democracy," said the Labour MP. "The quashing of peaceful protests will never be tolerated on British soil."

Mr Khan and other MPs called for the consul-general to be declared a "persona non grata" - meaning a person who is unwelcome in the country.

Conservative MP Sir Iain Duncan Smith asked if the government would "be prepared to expel the consul-general and any of those that are found to have been part of that punishment beating and the vandalism?"

Some MPs called for the Foreign Office to go further, including Labour's Andrew Gwynne who said: "Had these incidents happened on the streets of Hong Kong, there would have been outrage from the British government, rightly so.

"They happened on the streets of Manchester and yet we have this situation where the minister is basically sending a memo to the Chinese embassy, an offer of a cup of tea and a chat with the ambassador."

Zheng Xiyuan on the right, and the man accused of being involved in the violence on the left
Zheng Xiyuan on the right, and the man accused of being involved in the violence on the left

Recommended Stories

  • Probe as protester beaten inside UK Chinese consulate

    STORY: UK police are investigating the apparent assault of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester who was pulled into Chinese consulate grounds and beaten.The incident happened during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday (October 17) in the city of Manchester in northwest England.In video posted online by the BBC, a man in a black cap and a pony tail can be seen being hauled by several men through a gate into Chinese consular grounds. The protester, known as Bob, is then kicked and punched by five men as he lies on the floor. Police at the scene eventually step in to free him. A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson told Reuters police inquiries were ongoing in the circumstances.They added that their officers responded immediately to diffuse the situation.Speaking after the incident to the BBC, Bob who had recently emigrated from Hong Kong said the protest was peaceful."Several people from the Chinese consulate came out and destroyed our belongings. When we tried to stop them, they dragged me in, and then punched and kicked me. Later, the British police pulled me out again. It's unreasonable and should not be done. Because we have the freedom to express things. This is the reason why we came out to protest. The so-called government of Hong Kong says we are 'thugs', what are people in your government in China doing now? Who are the thugs? We are a peaceful demonstration. Why beat us?"Britain's foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a post on Twitter, Alicia Kearns, Conservative Member of Parliament and head of the Foreign Affairs Committee, has called on the Chinese ambassador to be summoned. (Insert tweet) The Chinese consulate in Manchester offered no immediate reply to requests from Reuters for comment.But at news conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters he wasn’t aware of the situation.He added the Chinese embassy and consulates in the UK always abide by the laws of their host country.A friend of the man involved, who was also at the scene, said Bob had been left with cuts and bruises to his face, and went to hospital for treatment.Protesters with banners had been outside the consulate during the first day of the Communist Party Congress.It is widely expected that Xi will be granted a third five year leadership term during the twice decade event.

  • How to watch tonight’s MN governor debate between Tim Walz and Scott Jensen

    Tonight (Tuesday) at 7 p.m., Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen will face off in a debate inside a Rochester TV studio. It’s only one of two debates left in the race, which pits Walz, a first term Democrat from Mankato, against Jensen, a family physician and former state senator from Chaska. It doesn’t appear either debate will be televised in the Twin Cities, but both will ...

  • China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault

    China's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration. Britain's foreign secretary summoned China's second-most senior diplomat in the U.K. on Tuesday to express the U.K.'s “deep concern” about the assault allegations and to demand an explanation for the actions of the Chinese consulate staff. Police in the English city of Manchester said a peaceful protest outside the Chinese Consulate on Sunday turned into a “hostile” situation when unidentified men came out of the building, dragged one protester into the consulate grounds and assaulted him.

  • Kansas voters will see two questions on the ballot. Learn what your vote means

    In the Nov. 8 election, Kansans will vote yes or no on two state constitutional amendments. Here’s what to know about them before heading to the polls.

  • Pelosi says Trump ‘wouldn’t have had the courage’ to come to Capitol during Jan 6 riot: ‘He’s all talk’

    Speaker responds to Jan 6 committee footage

  • BYD flags huge quarterly profit jump as China sales surge past Tesla

    Having ditched gasoline vehicles from its product mix this year, BYD has, more than any other automaker, been able to capitalise on a range of incentives for electric cars offered by the Chinese central government as well as local governments. Robust sales and a product range broader than other EV competitors have in turn allowed the company, which is 19% owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, to significantly reduce costs per vehicle. An improved product mix led by vehicles such as its upmarket Han sedan has also helped drive earnings.

  • UK Police Probe China Consulate Attack of Hong Kong Protester

    (Bloomberg) -- British police are investigating the attack of a Hong Kong protester inside the grounds of a Chinese consulate, which took place as President Xi Jinping opened a key Communist Party’s congress in Beijing. Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Blinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to Bide

  • U.S. to take 'aggressive' steps to make sale of Iranian drones harder

    STORY: Patel added that Washington had a number of tools to hold both Moscow and Tehran accountable.Speaking at a daily press briefing, Patel did not provide further details on the steps but pointed out that Washington has already used sanctions and export controls as a response.He also added that a deepening alliance between Russia and Iran is a phenomenon that the world should view as a "profound threat."

  • Elnaz Rekabi: Iranian climber 'says hijab fell off accidentally' at competition

    Elnaz Rekabi arrives back in Tehran after competing in a climbing competition without a hijab.

  • Japan travel industry's recovery depends on China reopening- Narita Airport CEO

    Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport. Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in overseas arrivals in Japan's biggest international travel hub was an indication of this broader trend. International arrivals have ticked up about 10 percentage points to about 30% of pre-pandemic levels since Japan reinstated visa-free travel to tourists on Oct. 11, Tamura told Reuters, citing airport research.

  • They should be expelled from UK, Hong Konger beaten by Chinese consulate staff says

    A Hong Kong protester who was beaten by officials in the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester has demanded that they be expelled from the country.

  • Critical facility damaged in Russian missile strike on Odesa Oblast

    A critical infrastructure facility in Odesa Oblast was damaged in a missile strike on the morning of Oct. 17, Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram.

  • Confusion after Chinese woman receives letter from university addressed to 'Ching Chong'

    A Chinese woman thought she was the victim of racism after receiving a letter from her alma mater addressed to a “Ms. Ching Chong,” but was shocked and relieved to learn the truth. Former University of Queensland student Sierra Chen took to the Facebook group UQ Stalkerspace, which is described as “a platform for discourse about University of Queensland campus life,” to share the letter she received from the university and to see if anyone could help her contact the addressee to verify whether the letter was sent maliciously. In her post, Chen said the contents of the letter were not unusual, but the name listed as the recipient concerned her, as “‘ChingChong’ is a racial discrimination word against [sic] Chinese.”

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns China wants to seize Taiwan on "faster timeline"

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Monday that Beijing is speeding up its plans to reunite with Taiwan, by force if necessary. Chinese President Xi Jinping also said Sunday that the "wheels of history are rolling on towards China's reunification." He added, "We reserve the option of taking all measures necessary." John Dickerson spoke with Amy Celico, a principal at the Albright Stonebridge Group who specializes in Chinese affairs.

  • Prosecutor’s office won’t pursue murder charge in fatal shooting of KC firefighter

    The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said it won’t pursue a requested murder charge following the fatal shooting of a Kansas City firefighter earlier this month.

  • Anthony Davis with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors

    Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) with an and one vs the Golden State Warriors, 10/18/2022

  • South Korea Caps Temperature Levels in Buildings to Save Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is putting a cap on temperature levels in public buildings this winter in an effort to trim electricity consumption amid the deepening global energy crisis.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100% in Blow to BidenA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Stocks Extend Rebound on Rising Earn

  • This $80 seat cushion is winning over Amazon shoppers: 'Pure heaven at work!'

    Add this ergonomic cushion to your desk setup for added comfort and support.

  • Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats

    (Bloomberg) -- The special master reviewing documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate warned the former president’s lawyers that their initial efforts to claim certain records were personal and not presidential might be lacking enough detail.Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsPutin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for Russ

  • 'You're On Tape': J.D. Vance Caught In A Lie During Ohio Senate Debate

    The GOP candidate denied saying conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was a credible source of information. But he did.