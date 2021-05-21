China defiant after EU warning over trade agreement

FILE - In this March 22, 2021, file photo, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a media conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels.China on Friday, May 21, 2021, rejected European Parliament demands that it lift sanctions against European Union legislators in order to save a trade deal between the two sides. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday rejected European Parliament demands that it lift sanctions against European Union legislators in order to save a trade deal between the two sides.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the sanctions were justified and demanded that the European side “immediately stop interfering in China’s internal affairs (and) abandon its confrontational approach.”

“The unreasonable sanctions imposed by the EU have led to difficulties in China-EU relations. That is what China does not want to see, and the responsibility does not lie with the Chinese side," Zhao said at a daily briefing.

The European Parliament warned China on Thursday it won’t ratify a long-awaited business investment deal as long as sanctions against European Union legislators remain in place.

China made its sanctions move after the EU, Britain, Canada and the United States launched coordinated sanctions against officials in China over human rights abuses in the far western Xinjiang region.

Among those targeted were five members of the European Parliament — Reinhard Butikofer, Michael Gahler, Raphael Glucksmann, Ilhan Kyuchyuk and Miriam Lexmann.

The investment accord was agreed to in principle in December and needs lawmakers’ approval to take effect. In addition to the lifting of sanctions, legislators said they will take into account the human rights situation in China when deciding whether to approve the deal.

The EU hopes the agreement, known as CAI, will create new investment opportunities for European companies in China by ensuring they can compete on an equal footing, and help correct a trade imbalance.

China is now the EU's second-biggest trading partner behind the United States, and the bloc is China’s largest trading partner, according to EU figures. China and Europe trade on average over 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) a day.

Zhao reiterated China's stance that the agreement is a “balanced and win-win deal that benefits both sides, rather than a gift or favor bestowed by one side to the other."

“China has always been sincere in promoting cooperation between the two sides, and we hope that the European side will move in the same direction as us, with less emotional outburst and more rational thinking, and make the right decision in their own interests," Zhao said.

Recommended Stories

  • EU parliament freezes China deal ratification until Beijing lifts sanctions

    The resolution to freeze ratification passed with 599 votes in favour, 30 votes against and 58 abstentions. The EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment, agreed by negotiators in December after seven years of talks, aimed to put EU companies on an equal footing in China and cement Beijing's status as a trusted trading partner.

  • More investors than ever are borrowing to buy stocks. Here’s what this really means for the market

    Margin debt’s new all-time high is neither bullish nor bearish. To the bulls, rising margin debt means investor sentiment should be strong enough to propel the market higher. My review of the historical data suggests that margin debt has no bullish or bearish significance.

  • Taiwan says China is spreading fake news during COVID spike

    A Taiwanese official accused China on Saturday of spreading fake news about the COVID-19 situation on the island, saying this was why the government was publicising and refuting instances of false information that have been circulating online. After months of keeping the pandemic under control, Taiwan is dealing with a surge in domestic infections, and the whole island is under a heightened state of alert with people asked to stay at home and many venues shut. Taiwan has repeatedly warned that China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own, is trying to use "cognitive warfare" to try and undermine trust in the government and its response to the pandemic.

  • White House teams up with dating apps to boost COVID vaccinations

    "We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive: a vaccination," Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for the COVID response, said Friday, in announcing the joint initiative.

  • 2 reporters detained during protest over Black man's death

    Police have arrested several people during protests in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, including two journalists who were covering the demonstration the day after a district attorney cleared sheriff’s deputies in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. The two journalists who were arrested Wednesday night work for the USA Today Network, according to news outlets. William Ramsey, executive editor for USA TODAY Network’s Southeast Central region, identified the journalists as reporters Ayano Nagaishi and Alison Cutler.

  • Hundreds of migrants storm Melilla fence

    The jump comes days after thousands of migrants flocked from Morocco into the other Spanish city in north Africa, Ceuta.The migrants were mainly from Morocco and managed to cross into Melilla in several attempts climbing over the six-metre (20-ft) fence, a government official said.Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said on Friday six hundred migrants attempted to storm the fence, adding those 30 who reached Spain, will be sent back if asylum not requested,

  • Officers shoot and kill suspect after report of road rage

    Police say they were talking to a man and woman who claimed they were fleeing a road rage incident, when the suspect walked up and pulled out a gun.

  • Kimora Lee Simmons responds to Russell Simmons’ claims of fraud

    After recent claims previously covered by theGrio, Kimora Lee Simmons has officially responded to Russell Simmons‘ fraud claims. As theGrio previously reported, Russell Simmons has claimed that his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons stole from him. Now, a few days later, Kimora seems to be pushing back against Russell’s claims.

  • Australia trade deal poses ‘high level of risk’ to British farmers, Boris Johnson warned

    A proposed trade deal between the UK and Australia will damage Northern Irish farmers, Boris Johnson has been told in the latest warning that the agreement threatens the Union. Edwin Poots, Stormont’s agriculture minister and the incoming leader of the DUP, said a zero tariff, zero quota free trade deal between London and Canberra posed "a high level of risk" to his region’s beef and lamb trade. In a letter to George Eustice, the Environment Secretary, Mr Poots voiced his "strong opposition" to any deal that removed all barriers to the UK market for Australian farmers. The intervention came after the SNP and Plaid Cymru aired concerns about the impact of a deal on Scottish and Welsh farmers.

  • Worker made $4 million in NC by secretly selling off his company’s equipment, feds say

    The 43-year-old is accused of buying a boat, condo, RV and several cars with the money.

  • CC Sabathia rips Tony La Russa over HR controversy: 'He shouldn't be f***ing managing that team'

    CC Sabathia dropped plenty of f-bombs in his rant about Tony La Russa.

  • Nicolas Sarkozy on trial charged with spending twice legal limit on election bid

    Nicolas Sarkozy, the former French president, goes on trial on Thursday on charges that his unsuccessful 2012 reelection bid was illegally financed, a scandal that has thrown his party into turmoil. Mr Sarkozy, 66, is facing allegations that he spent almost twice the maximum legal amount of €22.5 million (£19 million) on the presidential race he lost to Socialist Francois Hollande. He has denied wrongdoing. President from 2007 to 2012, Mr Sarkozy faces up to one year in prison and a fine of €3,750 if found guilty. The trial, initially scheduled to start in March but postponed because one of the lawyers was hospitalised with Covid-19, is scheduled to last until June 22. The proceedings will begin less than three months after Mr Sarkozy was convicted of corruption and influence peddling in another case. He has appealed that verdict. Following several scandals, French law since 1990 has strictly limited political campaign spending. According to the judicial investigation in his case, Mr Sarkozy "indisputably benefited from fraud that allowed him to have, during his 2012 campaign, resources much superior to what the law authorised".

  • European Parliament amps up pressure on EU-US data flows and GDPR enforcement

    European Union lawmakers are facing further pressure to step in and do something about lackadaisical enforcement of the bloc's flagship data protection regime after the European Parliament voted yesterday to back a call urging the Commission to start an infringement proceeding against Ireland's Data Protection Commission (DPC) for not "properly enforcing" the regulation. The Commission and the DPC have been contacted for comment on the parliament's call. Last summer the Commission's own two-year review of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) highlighted a lack of uniformly vigorous enforcement -- but commissioners were keener to point out the positives, lauding the regulation as a "global reference point".

  • All the times Bill Gates reportedly engaged in questionable conduct before he and Melinda Gates announced their divorce

    Gates' conduct toward female coworkers and ties to Jeffrey Epstein have faced scrutiny in the wake of his pending divorce from Melinda French Gates.

  • Guards on duty the night Epstein died by suicide admit they falsified records and strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

    Federal prosecutors said the two "admitted that they 'willfully and knowingly completed materially false count and round slips regarding required counts and rounds'" for Epstein's unit.

  • Parents outraged after Florida high school edits girls’ yearbook pictures to make clothes more conservative

    ‘Our daughters of Bartram deserve an apology,’ one mother says

  • ‘Die Jew.’ Jewish family visiting South Florida harassed while walking in Bal Harbour

    As a Jewish family visiting South Florida from New Jersey walked along Collins Avenue in Bal Harbour earlier this week, four men in an SUV began hurling insults — and garbage — at them.

  • I tried Burger King's new fried chicken sandwiches and was shocked they came from a fast-food chain

    Burger King announced a new line of fried chicken sandwiches on Wednesday. Insider reviewed three versions as part of a press preview.

  • Nearly 2 years after the incident, Louisiana police release additional video footage from Ronald Greene's arrest and death in police custody

    The AP obtained and published 46 minutes of the graphic footage this week. On Friday night, police released nine videos related to the death of Greene.

  • Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

    In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live on Thursday, attempting to get "ahead of the story after learning that people were investigating it in opposition to his candidacy," writes the Star-Tribune. The senator is in the midst of challenging Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) for her seat in the House, but says he does not believe Cheney's team was involved in digging up the story, the Star-Tribune reports. "Two teenagers, girl gets pregnant," says Bouchard in the Facebook Live video. "You've heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it's like the Romeo and Juliet story." Bouchard did not reveal the girl's age in the Facebook Live video, the Hill reports. Investigators have been hounding my family for weeks and now the liberal fake news is coming out with a hit piece about my teenage years. This is why good people avoid running for office. I won't back down, Swamp! @RepLizCheney Bring it! https://t.co/gaVSm6MkZM — Anthony Bouchard for Congress Against Cheney (@AnthonyBouchard) May 21, 2021 Bouchard says the two married in Florida when he was 19 and she was 15, and divorced three years later. At age 20, the unnamed ex-wife committed suicide, reports the Star-Tribune. "She had problems in another relationship," Bouchard added in his video. "Her dad committed suicide." Bouchard's plans to run for office remain seemingly unaffected: "Bring it on. I’m going to stay in this race," he said to the Star-Tribune. After announcing his candidacy in January, Bouchard reported raising over $300,000 in the first quarter of the year. More at The Casper Star-Tribune. More stories from theweek.comJoe Manchin calls increasingly likely GOP filibuster of Jan. 6 commission 'so disheartening'Harry Reid saw 'classified' things at Area 51 that 'fascinated me'Biden infrastructure compromise elicits cold reception from GOP negotiators