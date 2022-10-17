China delays release of economic indicators including Q3 GDP

·1 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will delay the release of economic indicators originally scheduled for publication this week, including the country's third-quarter gross domestic product due on Tuesday, according to an updated calendar on the statistics bureau's website.

The data for third-quarter GDP - originally scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) on Tuesday - had been highly anticipated after the world's second-largest economy grew just 0.4% in the second quarter from a year earlier.

China's GDP was expected to have expanded 3.4% in July-September, according to a Reuters poll, as the economy started to feel the impact of a raft of government supportive policies introduced in recent months.

The National Bureau of Statistics was also originally scheduled to release September data for a host of other figures including industrial production, retail sales and the urban jobless rate, alongside the GDP data.

Also delayed with no explanation was data for China's home prices for September, previously scheduled for publication on Wednesday.

The delays announced on Monday followed an unexplained move by the General Administration of Customs on Friday to skip its previously scheduled release of September's trade data.

The trade statistics had been expected to show China's export growth weakened further from August, dragged down by soft global demand, while its imports remained tepid.

The trade data was still not released on Monday and calls to the customs administration seeking comment went unanswered.

The delays came amid a once-in-five-years congress of the ruling Communist Party where President Xi Jinping is widely expected to win a third precedent-breaking leadership term.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jacqueline Wong)

Recommended Stories

  • India's Reliance Jio selects Nokia as equipment provider in 5G push

    Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has chosen Nokia as a major supplier, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Monday, as India's biggest mobile carrier gears up to expand next-generation wireless services across the country. Nokia will supply Reliance Jio, which has more than 420 million customers, with 5G radio access network (RAN) equipment in a multi-year deal, the company said in a statement. "Nokia will supply equipment from its AirScale portfolio, including base stations, high-capacity 5G Massive MIMO antennas, and Remote Radio Heads to support different spectrum bands, and self-organizing network software," it said.

  • China Seeks to Boost Stock Market as Xi Speech Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators are ramping up efforts to support the stock market, which saw little reprieve from President Xi Jinping’s speech amid continued pressure from geopolitical tensions and the Covid Zero policy. Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapA series of market-supporting measures are in the pipeline, including

  • Analysis-G7 fails to reach intervention deal to ease pain of soaring dollar

    Japan and other countries facing the fallout from a soaring U.S. dollar found little comfort from last week's meetings of global finance officials, with no sign that joint intervention along the lines of the 1985 "Plaza Accord" was on the horizon. With a strong push from Japan, finance leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies included a phrase in a statement on Wednesday saying they will closely monitor "recent volatility" in markets. But the warning, as well as Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki's threat of another yen-buying intervention, failed to prevent the currency from sliding to fresh 32-year lows against the dollar as the week came to a close.

  • Execs at London-Based Fund Charged by Prosecutors in Germany Amid Tax Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives linked to Duet Group, a London asset manager, were the people recently charged in Germany as part of the country’s sprawling Cum-ex investigation.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapCologne prosecutors indicted Henry Gabay, Duet Group’s chief executive officer and founder as well as Alain Schibl, one of

  • Xi says China will seek to lift birth rate in face of ageing population

    China will enact policies to boost its birth rate, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, as policymakers worry that an imminent decline in China's population could hurt the world's second-biggest economy. "We will establish a policy system to boost birth rates and pursue a proactive national strategy in response to population ageing," Xi told some 2,300 delegates in a speech opening the once-in-five-year Communist Party Congress in Beijing. Although China has 1.4 billion people, the most in the world, its births are set to fall to record lows this year, demographers say, dropping below 10 million from last year's 10.6 million babies - already down 11.5% from 2020.

  • Coinbase CEO to Sell 2% of COIN Stock to Fund Life Extension, Scientific Research

    Coinbase CEO Armstrong will funnel about $54 million to projects aiming to extend human life and reward academic research via crypto.

  • China says its zero-COVID policy is the best, most cost-effective, will improve

    China's COVID-19 measures are the best, most cost-effective and will continue to improve, a spokesman for the ruling Communist Party said on Saturday. "We firmly believe that the light is ahead and perseverance is victory," Sun Yeli told a news conference in Beijing ahead of the party's 20th congress. Sun was responding to a question about whether China risks being isolated from the rest of the world if it continues with its zero-COVID policy.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump wanted large stakes in their father's media company even though they were barely involved, co-founder says: 'They were coming in and asking for a handout'

    Will Wilkerson's notes from Trump Media showed one person had said Donald Jr. "needs a bedtime story and some love," the Washington Post reported.

  • Unification Church: Japan to investigate religious group after Abe killing

    Ex-leader Shinzo Abe's suspected killer accused him of links with the Unification Church.

  • Some ECB Officials See Basis to Toughen TLTRO Terms

    (Bloomberg) -- Some European Central Bank officials considering whether to retroactively change their generous long-term lending rules for banks reckon doing so is legally feasible, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapInflation of 10% and rapidly rising interest rates have eroded the b

  • Surging dollar tests China's capital controls as cash flees

    Cash is leaving China's financial markets at the fastest clip in years as investors flee a falling currency and sputtering economy, and analysts point to hints that more money is being moved out of the country along back channels in a further sign of flagging confidence. The flows, mostly out of the bond market, reflect the attraction of higher interest rates elsewhere. But their size and signs that they are spreading beyond foreigners' portfolios highlights fragility in domestic confidence - a potential drag on the yuan in future - and the magnetic effect of a rising U.S. dollar on global capital flows.

  • How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

    It was less than three weeks before the Sarasota County, Florida, school board election when the former White House national security adviser weighed in on the local political race. “These ‘woke’ members need to be defeated in detail this upcoming election,” Michael Flynn posted on Telegram on Aug. 6. “Our children’s lives and futures are at risk when our school boards here in Florida and around the nation shove (critical race theory) and transgender nonsense down their throats.”

  • In 2022 midterms, Trump and possible GOP rivals test the waters for 2024 presidential race

    Ex-President Donald Trump and Republican rivals like Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence are using the midterm elections to weigh 2024 White House runs.

  • Kyiv's central district rocked by blasts

    STORY: Reuters was not able to independently verify the claim.Russian forces attacked Ukraine's capital on Monday for the second time in a week while Russian and Ukrainian forces battled it out in heavy fighting around two towns in the Donbas region in the east, Ukraine officials said.Fighting was particularly intense this weekend in Donetsk and Luhansk, which make up the industrial Donbas, as well as the Kherson province in the south. They constitute three of the four regions Russia said it had annexed last month after holding what it called referendums – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive."The key hot spots in Donbas are Soledar and Bakhmut," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on Sunday. "Very heavy fighting is going on there."

  • Apple freezes plans to use China's YMTC chips - Nikkei

    Apple had originally planned to start using state-funded YMTC's NAND flash memory chips as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing people familiar with the matter. The chips were initially planned to be used only for iPhones sold in the Chinese market.

  • Are you aware of the chaos election deniers will bring? Let Kari Lake be a warning siren.

    There are hundreds of Kari Lakes running for office. Americans aren't ready for the tornadoes of lunacy that will follow the midterm elections.

  • Trump's secret, ugly breakup with Deutsche Bank is revealed in new allegations by NY's attorney general

    When Donald Trump sold his DC hotel for $375 million this May, Deutsche Bank had the financial equivalent of a gun to his head, court filings reveal.

  • Twitter Critics Explode Over Trump's Threat To Jews To Be More Grateful To Him Or Else

    “We’ve been menaced by fascists before, you two-bit goon,” tweeted one critic. “We recognize the threat you represent from the darkest pages of our history.”

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger says Trump is 'required by law' to testify before January 6 committee: 'He can ramble and push back all he wants'

    "He is required by law to come in, and he can ramble and push back all he wants. That's the requirement for a congressional subpoena," Kinzinger said.

  • A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania

    Trump Media co-founder Andy Litinsky said Trump threatened to "blow up the company," according to an email obtained by The Washington Post.