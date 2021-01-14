China demanded Meng Wanzhou's return after bullets were sent to her Vancouver home, says security chief

Ian Young in Vancouver

China's consulate demanded the immediate return of Huawei Technologies executive Meng Wanzhou after "threatening letters" containing bullets were delivered to the home where she has been living in Vancouver under partial house arrest, the head of the private security team guarding her said in court on Wednesday.

Douglas Maynard, president of Lions Gate Risk Management, told the Supreme Court of British Columbia that the firm was informed of the consulate's demands by Canada's foreign ministry. He did not say when the alleged threats were made.

Maynard was testifying at a bail hearing in which Meng is seeking the removal of the guards, who are tasked with preventing her escaping custody when she is outside the home. This represents an adjustment of the conditions of her C$10 million (US$7.8 million) bail while she fights extradition to the United States on fraud charges.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

Five or six of the threatening letters were sent to Meng by mail, and delivered by Canada Post. They were "easily identified by markings on the envelopes", Maynard told Mr Justice William Ehrcke.

"Sometimes there were bullets inside the envelopes, so we wanted to secure that evidence as best we could," said Maynard, adding that Vancouver police were in charge of investigating the threats.

Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: AP alt=Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver on Wednesday. Photo: AP

The letters had required "translation" and appeared to be coming from the same individual or individuals, Maynard said, without specifying whether they were written in Chinese.

"When the threats were being investigated, there was an immediate demand made through [Global Affairs Canada] to have Ms Meng returned to China, because of those threats," said Maynard. He clarified that the demand was made by China's consulate, and Lions Gate was informed of it by Global Affairs Canada, via Vancouver police.

Under the current terms of Meng's bail, which was granted by Ehrcke 10 days after her December 1, 2018, arrest at Vancouver's airport, she is free to roam most of the city. But she must abide by an 11pm-to-6am curfew at her C$13.6 million mansion in the exclusive neighbourhood of Shaughnessy. She is guarded by Lions Gate staff both inside and outside the home, and she must wear a GPS tracker.

Meng's lawyers say the condition that guards must accompany Meng outside the home should be lifted, citing the risk that they might give her Covid-19.

Lions Gate staff are acting on behalf of the court to prevent Meng fleeing, but she is also paying their bills, costing her more than C$2 million a year, the court heard.

Maynard said that lifting the requirement would be a mistake. "My recommendation would be not to remove the human resources ... the human element is the glue [that] provides a spontaneous risk assessment," said the former superintendent with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

"In the absence of that, that creates an inordinate amount of opportunities for people either intent on harming Ms Meng, or removing her ... we know we've been surveilled at times [and] we've been able to report that."

But Meng's lawyer William Smart suggested that Maynard might have an unconscious bias, because Lions Gate was being paid to provide her security.

Meng Wanzhou, left, and an unidentified woman return to court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: AP alt=Meng Wanzhou, left, and an unidentified woman return to court in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

"The loss of revenue would be somewhere close to C$170,000 a month," if the out-of-home guards were removed, said Smart, and Maynard agreed that this was approximately correct. This was regardless of whether Lions Gate continued to guard Meng at her home, and maintain its other security measures.

Smart contended that there had not been threats to Meng outside the residence, and she had never tried to evade Lions Gate.

"There's never been a hint of any plan by her to flee this jurisdiction," said Smart. "Not that I'm aware," Maynard responded.

Maynard agreed with Smart that Meng and Lions Gate sometimes disagreed over what was needed to guard her. There was tension between her representatives and Lions Gate over some measures, including the opening of her mail without her consent, Maynard said.

In his questioning, Smart appeared to reveal that Lions Gate had been separately retained by Meng to protect her, beyond the court-ordered requirements of her bail conditions.

"In July of 2020 the request to provide protection for her was terminated, it ended, correct," said Smart. "So where you're at now is your responsibility to ensure she fulfils the conditions of bail."

"Correct," Maynard said.

The United States wants Meng to face trial in New York on charges she defrauded HSBC by lying to the bank about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, thus putting the bank at risk of breaking US sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

Meng denies the allegations, and argues that the case is politically motivated.

The bail hearing was expected to conclude on Wednesday, while the extradition hearings are due to resume on March 1 before Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes.

The current schedule for the extradition case includes hearings in the BC Supreme Court until May 14; appeals could extend the process for years.

M ore to follow

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Latest Stories

  • Democrats in Georgia ‘outworked, out-strategized and obviously outperformed’ GOP in Senate runoffs, Kemp’s deputy admits

    On the same day that rioters supporting President Trump stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, history was also made in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats on the Georgia Senate runoff ballot, defeated the Republican incumbents. One week after Democrats pulled off their improbable feat, Georgians reflected on the impact of the historic win.

  • Trump supporter dead in suspected suicide days after being arrested at Capitol riot

    An Atlanta medical examiner has confirmed the death, which followed the man’s arrest last week

  • Cyprus: Brawl at overcrowded migrant camp injures 25

    More than two dozen migrants were injured during a large brawl between nationals from Syria and several African countries at an overcrowded migrant reception camp outside of Cyprus’ capital, a government official said Tuesday. Interior Ministry spokesman Loizos Michael told The Associated Press that all 25 sustained minor injuries and have since returned to the camp after receiving first aid at Nicosia General Hospital. Michael said around 1,500 migrants are housed at the 1,000-capacity camp, with 600 of those under quarantine in line with coronavirus-prevention protocols.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Seattle

    Come home from a day of exploration to a charming forest-clad cabin or a chic art-filled loft—the choice is yours&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Erdogan hopes new Turkey-Greece talks will herald new era

    President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he hoped the resumption of talks between Turkey and Greece over maritime disputes would herald a new era, and he urged Athens not to escalate tensions in the region. NATO members Ankara and Athens announced on Monday they had agreed to resume on Jan. 25 long-suspended exploratory talks over disputed offshore rights in the Mediterranean, which brought them close to conflict last year. Turkey angered Greece and the European Union last year when it deployed a seismic survey vessel to waters also claimed by Athens.

  • Some who stormed the Capitol, including a Proud Boys leader, claim they were citizen journalists

    Some of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol — including those arrested — insist they were there reporting as citizen journalists.

  • Demoted? Pushed aside? Fate of Kim Jong Un's sister unclear

    What has happened to Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader’s influential sister? Rumors that Kim Yo Jong is her brother’s heir apparent could be dangerous because they "raise the issue of Kim’s hold on power and health inside North Korea," said Oh Gyeong-seob, an analyst at Seoul’s Korea Institute for National Unification. This, he said, is why Kim Jong Un is slowing down her rise in power.

  • Sri Lankan court acquits ex-rebel lawmaker of murder charges

    A Sri Lankan court on Wednesday acquitted a rebel-turned-lawmaker of charges that he was involved in the killing of an ethnic Tamil legislator at the height of the island’s long civil war. The court in the eastern town of Batticaloa released Sivanesathurai Chandarakanthan, who won a seat while in detention in last August's parliamentary election, representing a party that backs President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Chandrakanthan was a former child soldier in the Tamil Tiger rebel group that fought a quarter-century civil war to create an independent state for Sri Lanka's ethnic Tamil minority in the island's north and east.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • As House deliberates, Senate Republicans mull starting Trump impeachment trial Friday

    As the U.S. House of Representatives moved on Wednesday toward a vote on impeaching President Donald Trump, Republican leaders in the Senate weighed whether to launch a trial on Friday on whether to remove him from office, a source familiar with the deliberations said, though no final decision was reached. The internal Senate discussions were unfolding as the Democratic-controlled House sped toward impeaching the president for his role in last week's siege of the U.S. Capitol, when Trump supporters breached the building's security, sent lawmakers fleeing and left five dead in their wake, including a police officer. The House was due to consider a single article of impeachment - a formal charge - of inciting an insurrection, who is due to leave office in one week.

  • 2 Virginia police officers face federal charges in Capitol riots

    One officer claimed the two were escorted by Capitol Police, but prosecutors say he wrote he "attacked the government."

  • Intense Israeli strikes in east Syria; region on high alert

    Israeli warplanes carried out intense airstrikes in eastern Syria early Wednesday, apparently targeting positions and arms depots of Iran-backed forces as the region is on high alert. At least 57 fighters were killed and dozens were wounded, according to a Syrian opposition war monitoring group. A senior U.S. intelligence official with knowledge of the attack told The Associated Press that the airstrikes were carried out with intelligence provided by the United States — a rare incidence of publicized cooperation between the two countries over choosing targets in Syria.

  • Mike Pompeo cancels Europe trip after officials decline to meet with him

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has cancelled a trip to Europe trip at the last minute. Mr Pompeo had been due to fly out on Tuesday but Reuters reports that Luxembourg’s foreign minister and several top European Union officials have declined to meet with him. The secretary was supposed to meet with his counterpart in Luxembourg before travelling on to Brussels.

  • U.S. imposes new sanctions on Iranian foundations in last days of Trump term

    The United States on Wednesday blacklisted two Iranian foundations controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and their subsidies, saying the institutions enabled Iran's elite to sustain a "corrupt" system of ownership over large parts of the economy. "These institutions enable Iran’s corrupt leaders to exploit a system of ownership over a wide range of sectors of Iran’s economy," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

  • Florida firefighter seen at the Capitol just got arrested. His lawyer shifts the blame

    A Central Florida firefighter photographed inside the U.S. Capitol during last week’s pro-MAGA riot was arrested Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful entry.

  • Israelis hold torch-lit protest accusing PM of corruption

    Dozens of Israeli protesters carrying lit torches, megaphones and flags gathered at dawn Wednesday outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence to highlight his corruption trial, which is set to resume next month. Police said at least seven demonstrators were arrested for disorderly conduct. The demonstration was organized by Crime Minister, one of several groups that have sprung up in recent months calling for Netanyahu to resign over the trial and his government's handling of the coronavirus.

  • Republican members of Congress refuse masks during riot lockdown

    While members of Congress were in lockdown during last week’s siege on the Capitol, Republican members were captured on video refusing to wear masks. Since the attack, at least three House members have tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Trump asks those who believe in his 'agenda' to 'help promote peace in our country'

    Minutes after President Trump was impeached for the second time, the White House Twitter account posted a video message in which the president called last week's Capitol riot "troubling" and "a calamity."Trump did not mention in his five-minute message that it was his supporters who stormed the Capitol, with many breaching the building after Trump encouraged them to pressure lawmakers into overturning the results of the election."I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week," Trump said. "Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement." He added that "no true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag."There are more demonstrations planned in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, and Trump said he is "asking everyone who has ever believed in our agenda to be thinking of ways to ease tensions, calm tempers, and help to promote peace in our country." Every American has the First Amendment right to "have their voice heard in a respectful and peaceful way," Trump continued, but "there must be no violence, no law-breaking, and no vandalism of any kind." > pic.twitter.com/FIJbvCYGJ6> > -- The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 13, 2021More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Complaints after Portuguese prosecutors acknowledge spying on reporters

    Groups representing journalists and lawyers in Portugal complained of a threat to press freedom on Wednesday, after prosecutors acknowledged having spied on two reporters to try to ferret out their sources in a case against soccer club Benfica. The prosecutor's office acknowledged late on Tuesday it had asked police to spy on the journalists in 2018, after the reporters published confidential details about an investigation into Portugal's biggest soccer team.