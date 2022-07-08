China demands end to US-Taiwan military 'collusion'

FILE - China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Gen. Li Zuocheng, center, speaks during a meeting with U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, not shown, at the Bayi Building in Beijing on Aug. 16, 2016. China has demanded the U.S. cease military "collusion" with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries, whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Li Zuocheng
    Chinese general
  • Mark Milley
    Mark Milley
    Senior United States Army officer
  • Lloyd Austin
    American military officer and 28th US Secretary of Defense

BEIJING (AP) — China has demanded the U.S. cease military “collusion” with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious.

Gen. Li Zuocheng told Gen. Mark Milley on Thursday that China had “no room for compromise” on issues affecting its “core interests,” which include self-governing Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

“China demands the U.S. ... cease reversing history, cease U.S.-Taiwan military collusion and avoid impacting China-U.S. ties and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Li said.

The Chinese military would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. “If anyone creates a wanton provocation, they will be met with the firm counterattack from the Chinese people."

Such language is fairly routine and Li was also quoted in a Defense Ministry news release saying China hoped to “further strengthen dialogue, handle risks, and promote cooperation, rather than deliberately creating confrontation, provoking incidents and becoming mutually exclusive."

The meeting follows fiery comments by Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe at a regional security conference last month that was also attended by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Wei accused the United States of trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Asia-Pacific region to turn them against Beijing, saying Washington is seeking to advance its own interests “under the guise of multilateralism.”

At the same meeting in Singapore, Austin said China was causing instability with its claim to Taiwan and its increased military activity in the area.

And in May, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called China the “most serious long-term challenge to the international order” for the United States, with its claims to Taiwan and efforts to dominate the strategic South China Sea, prompting an angry response from Beijing.

The U.S. and its allies have responded with what they term “freedom of navigation" patrols in the South China Sea, prompting angry responses from Beijing.

Despite not having formal diplomatic relations in deference to Beijing, Washington remains Taiwan’s chief ally and supplier of defense weapons. U.S. law requires the government to treat all threats to the island as matters of “grave concern,” although it remains ambiguous on whether the U.S. military would defend Taiwan if it were attacked by China.

The latest round of heated rhetoric comes ahead of a meeting between Blinken and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Saturday at a gathering of foreign ministers from the G20 bloc of industrialized nations in Indonesia that is expected to be overshadowed by disagreements over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China has refused to criticize Moscow's aggression or even term it an invasion, while condemning Western sanctions against Russia and accusing the U.S. and NATO of provoking the conflict.

Along with Taiwan and the South China Sea, Washington and Beijing are also at odds over trade, human rights and China's policies in Tibet and toward mainly Muslim Turkic minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese diplomat says 'reunification' with Taiwan near, cites China's 'growing comprehensive strength'

    A top Chinese official in charge of relations with Taiwan has announced a "reunification" of the two countries is approaching, citing growing Chinese "strength."

  • China warns top U.S. general off 'arbitrary provocations'

    WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) -A senior Chinese military officer warned his U.S. counterpart on Thursday that any "arbitrary provocations" would be met with a "firm counterstrike" by China, but added that the two sides should strengthen dialogue and controls risks. The world's two largest economies are at loggerheads over a series of contentious issues, from the status of Chinese-claimed Taiwan and Russia's invasion of Ukraine to a broader contest for influence in the Asia Pacific. The Pentagon said that U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had spoken with China's Chief of the Joint Staff Department, General Li Zuocheng.

  • China holds combat exercises around Taiwan as U.S. senator visits

    China's military said on Friday it recently held joint combat readiness exercises, patrols and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan, as a senior U.S. senator visited Taipei for a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, bristles at any form of official interaction between U.S. and Taiwanese officials and routinely describes Taiwan as the most sensitive and important issue in its relations with Washington. The exercises, announced by the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army, were organised in response to "collusion and provocations" by the United States and Taiwan, Chinese Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said in a statement.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says Western sanctions against Russia have failed

    Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the economic sanctions imposed by the West against Russia had not worked, echoing comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The comments by Bolsonaro, who met with Putin days before the Ukraine invasion in February, are likely to go down badly with the United States and many European countries, which have previously criticized Brazil's engagement with Russia. "The economic barriers that the United States and Europe imposed against Russia did not work," Bolsonaro told supporters, adding that his position towards Putin and the war "was one of balance."

  • Kupiansk Mayor who betrayed Ukraine is arrested by Russians Head of Oblast Administration

    Valentyna Romanenko - Thursday, 7 July 2022, 21:43 Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said that the Russians have arrested the Mayor of Kupiansk, Hennadii Matsehora, who had previously betrayed Ukraine.

  • China fires back, calls US 'the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development' after FBI warnings

    China fired back at warnings from the U.S. intelligence community about the threat Beijing poses – urging officials to "stop spreading lies and stop making irresponsible remarks."

  • Indonesia urges G20 to help end war in Ukraine as Russia's Lavrov looks on

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) -Indonesia urged the G20 on Friday to help end the war in Ukraine, as foreign ministers from the group met for a summit that has put some of the staunchest critics of Russia's invasion in the same room as Moscow's top diplomat. The buildup to the gathering on the Indonesian island of Bali has been dominated by the war and its impact on the global economy, with top officials from Western countries and Japan stressing it would not be "business as usual" at the forum. Shouts of "When will you stop the war" and "Why don't you stop the war" were heard as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov shook hands with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi at the start of the meeting.

  • Beijing appears to retract vaccine mandate after pushback

    The Chinese capital Beijing appears to have backed off a plan to launch a vaccine mandate for entry into certain public spaces after pushback from residents. While not explicitly saying it had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. An unidentified official in the pandemic control office said residents of the city could enter any sort of public venue with a negative PCR test done in the last 72 hours and a temperature check, according to a short question and answer post from the official Beijing Daily, the main paper of the city government, published late Thursday night.

  • U.S. senators visit Kyiv to promote Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism' bill

    Two U.S. senators seeking to pass a law designating Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" visited Ukraine’s capital on Thursday to discuss the bill with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Republican Lindsey Graham told Reuters in a joint interview with Democrat Richard Blumenthal that the bill would put Russia in "the category of Iran, Syria and North Korea." Graham said he believed it could get near-unanimous support in the U.S. Senate.

  • Russia's Medvedev warns United States: messing with a nuclear power is folly

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev told the United States on Wednesday that attempts by the West to punish a nuclear power such as Russia for the war in Ukraine risked endangering humanity. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

  • Chinese researchers develop AI that can read minds and determine party loyalty, report reveals

    Chinese researchers have reportedly developed artificial intelligence (AI) that can read the minds of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials. A video report detailed the software’s features and attributed it to the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center, a relatively new institute focused on health and environment, energy research, information management and artificial intelligence. The technology essentially tests one's level of loyalty to the CCP.

  • Why a wave of social media ads may signal a potential DeSantis White House run

    (Reuters) -Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a rising Republican star, has been careful not to nurture growing speculation that he will make a presidential bid in 2024. But there are signs that DeSantis could be preparing for a White House run even as he campaigns for another term as governor in November's midterm elections. A Reuters analysis of DeSantis' social media ads shows he has dramatically expanded his out-of-state ads in recent months, an indicator, say some political analysts, that he may be laying the groundwork for a national campaign.

  • Taiwan economy minister: Order books for chip firms still very full

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Order books for both mature and advanced semiconductor nodes for Taiwanese chip firms are still very full, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday, amid concerns about a slowdown in tech-related demand. A significantly weaker-than-expected business outlook by memory-chip firm Micron Technology Inc last Thursday raised concern that, following nearly two years of strong demand, the industry was turning towards a down cycle. Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Wang said Taiwan's chip industry was a world leader.

  • China says closely following India's raid of Vivo, warns of chilling impact on business confidence

    China's embassy in India has criticized Indian authorities in a statement for "frequent investigations" into local units of Chinese firms and warned that such moves "impede the improvement of [the] business environment" in India and "chills the confidence and willingness" of other foreign nation's businesses to invest and operate in the South Asian market following raids into Vivo offices earlier this week. The Enforcement Directorate, India's anti-money laundering agency, earlier this week raided dozens of phone-maker Vivo's operations and production sites across multiple states.

  • Hong Kong’s Hotel Quarantine System Buckles Under China Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s move to halt flight bans removed one of the biggest headaches for travelers. Yet residents who want to go abroad still face another hurdle: Finding a hotel quarantine room for their return. Most Read from BloombergFormer Japan PM Abe Unconscious After Shooting; Man in CustodyChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesUS Mortgage Rates Plunge to 5.3% in Biggest Drop Since 2008Netflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceTycoon Whose Be

  • UPDATE 2-Russia rejoices over Boris Johnson's downfall: the 'stupid clown' has gone

    Russian politicians lined up to celebrate the downfall of Boris Johnson on Thursday, casting the British leader as a "stupid clown" who had finally got his just reward for arming Ukraine against Russia. Johnson, the face of the 2016 Brexit campaign who won a resounding electoral victory in 2019 before leading the United Kingdom out of the European Union, announced he was quitting on Thursday after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative lawmakers over a series of scandals. In his speech announcing he was stepping down as Conservative Party leader but planned to stay on as prime minister until a replacement was picked, Johnson addressed the people of Ukraine, pledging that Britain would "continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes".

  • Mass shooters are getting younger and deadlier, Boris Johnson resigns: 5 Things podcast

    Mass shooting suspects in Highland Park, Uvalde and Buffalo are getting younger and deadlier, British PM Boris Johnson resigns: 5 Things podcast

  • Fans chant 'bring her home!' at rally for Griner's return

    STORY: "Tonight I ask for your help in continuing to fight for BG's safe and quick return home," Griner's wife Cherelle told fans."Let's make sure this administration knows they have our support to do whatever is necessary and that we are not ever going to be quiet until she's home safely. Thank you for your love, your voices, and for your prayers. We are BG."Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.U.S. President Joe Biden told the basketball player's wife in a call on Wednesday that he was working to secure Brittney's release as soon as possible, describing her detention as "intolerable."Brittney Griner, who had been playing for a Russian team during the WNBA off-season, was formally told at her first hearing that she was charged with intentionally importing narcotics into Russia.The two-time Olympic gold medallist sent Biden a letter this week, telling him she was "terrified (she) might be here forever."Griner's case has drawn heightened attention amid Russia's war in Ukraine, with relations between Moscow and Washington at their worst point since the Cold War.

  • Eric Holder convicted of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle

    Eric Holder, the man who gunned down rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician's South Los Angeles clothing store was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.

  • Russian missile attack kills family of three in Donetsk Oblast

    Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian shelling killed a family of three in Toretsk, a town in war-torn Donetsk Oblast on July 7.