China demands release of Huawei CFO Meng

We want her back...

Meng Wanzhou has been detained in Canada for over a year: time for her release, says China.

A foreign ministry spokesman saying on Monday (January 20) its resolve to protect its citizens' rights was 'firm and unwavering'.

The Huawei chief financial officer - and daughter of the telco's founder - was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018, at the request of the United States.

Which has put Huawei on a blacklist.

It says its technology can be used as a backdoor for spying.

Meng is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading HSBC over Huawei business interests in Iran.

She denies the allegations - and was on Monday due to appear in a Vancouver court for an extradition hearing.

China has made repeated calls for her release and detained two Canadians on state security charges in apparent retaliation.