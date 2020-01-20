China demands release of Huawei CFO Meng
We want her back...
Meng Wanzhou has been detained in Canada for over a year: time for her release, says China.
A foreign ministry spokesman saying on Monday (January 20) its resolve to protect its citizens' rights was 'firm and unwavering'.
The Huawei chief financial officer - and daughter of the telco's founder - was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018, at the request of the United States.
Which has put Huawei on a blacklist.
It says its technology can be used as a backdoor for spying.
Meng is charged with bank fraud and accused of misleading HSBC over Huawei business interests in Iran.
She denies the allegations - and was on Monday due to appear in a Vancouver court for an extradition hearing.
China has made repeated calls for her release and detained two Canadians on state security charges in apparent retaliation.