China denies incursion as 200 ships dock at Philippine reef

South China Sea

BEIJING (AP) — Bad weather prompted more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels to anchor at a reef claimed by the Philippines, Beijing said on Monday, sidestepping accusations from Manila of a move by China's vast South China Sea maritime militia to assert control in the area.

However, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying pointedly told reporters at a briefing Monday that Whitsun Reef was part of the Spratly Islands, one of the main archipelagoes in the South China Sea, which China claims virtually in its entirety.

“Recently, due to the sea conditions, some Chinese fishing boats have taken shelter from the wind near the Whitsun Reef. I think it is very normal and hope all parties can look at it rationally," Hua said at the daily briefing.

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called on Sunday for China to “stop this incursion and immediately recall these boats violating our maritime rights and encroaching into our sovereign territory.”

The presence of the vessels was a “provocative action of militarizing the area,” Lorenzana said.

A Philippine government watchdog overseeing the disputed region released pictures from March 7 of the vessels moored side by side in one of the most hotly contested areas of the strategic waterway. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted late Sunday that the Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest over the Chinese presence.

The reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe, is a shallow, boomerang-shaped coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan. It lies well within the country’s exclusive economic zone, over which the Philippines “enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or conserve any resources,” the government watchdog said.

For decades China, the Philippines and four other governments have been locked in a tense territorial standoff over the resource-rich South China Sea, through which an estimated $5 trillion in international trade travels annually.

China’s fishing fleets have long followed government orders to assist the coast guard and navy in asserting the country’s maritime claims. They have also been accused of massive overfishing and degrading coral reefs, backed up by a Chinese military that has built airfields and missile bases on manmade islands constructed by piling sand and concrete atop fragile marine ecosystems.

China has refused to recognize a 2016 ruling from a tribunal in The Hague that invalidated almost all of China's historical claims to the South China Sea, and routinely protests the presence of other countries' navies in what are overwhelmingly viewed as international waters. China says it doesn't restrict right of passage through the area, but has repeatedly sparred with other claimants over resource exploitation, military activities and even projects to explore ancient sea wrecks.

    Thousands of women across India are defiantly sharing photographs of themselves wearing ripped jeans, after the chief minister of one of India's northern states blamed "societal breakdown" on the clothing. Speaking at a workshop, Uttarakhand's Tirath Singh Rawat criticised an unnamed woman he had met on a flight: “You run an NGO, wear jeans ripped at the knees, move about in society, children are with you, what values will you teach?” Mr Rawat, who represents India’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), caused further outrage by admitting he had looked the flight passenger “up and down” because of her clothing choice. Thousands of Indian women took to social media in disgust at Mr Rawat’s comments, sharing photographs of themselves in their ripped jeans and arguing they had the right to wear what they want. "Change your mentality before changing our clothes. Because the only thing shocking here is the message comments like this send to society," said the model Navya Naveli Nanda.

    Remarks made by Yang Jiechi, a top Chinese diplomat who attended the talks in Alaska with foreign minister Wang Yi, have been made into popular nationalist memes and merchandise.

    Russia said on Monday that a U.S. refusal to organise live online talks between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden after the U.S. president said he believed his Russian counterpart was a killer amounted to a serious missed opportunity. Putin said last week that he and Biden should hold such talks in the coming days after diplomatic ties sank to a new post-Cold War low following Biden's comments in an ABC interview.

    The single-shot vaccine was supposed to be the catalyst for the country’s return to normalcy. Instead, it’s sparking confusion and finger-pointing.

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday encouraged India to rethink its planned purchase of Russia’s S-400 air defense system to avoid U.S. sanctions, according to Reuters.Why it matters: No Russian air defense systems have been delivered to India and sanctions are not currently being discussed, Austin told reporters, though the U.S. sanctioned its NATO ally Turkey late last year in response to its 2017 purchase of the defense system.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Washington fears Russia's S-400 system could be used to gather intelligence on its F-35 stealth fighter jet program.The U.S. has long been concerned about the proliferation of the anti-aircraft system, which may be capable of shooting down advanced aircraft like the U.S.' F-35.The S-400 is also a direct competitor to U.S.-made air defense systems like the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.Context: India made a $800 million initial payment in 2019 for the S-400, and the first set of systems are anticipated later this year, according to Reuters.What they're saying: “We certainly urge all our allies, our partners to move away from Russian equipment ... and really avoid any kind of acquisitions that would trigger sanctions on our behalf,” Austin told reporters in New Delhi, per Reuters.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

    Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, an Army post in the U.S. capital, and against the Army’s vice chief of staff, two senior U.S. intelligence officials said. The intelligence also revealed threats to kill Gen. Joseph M. Martin and plans to infiltrate and surveil the installation, according to the officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss national security matters and spoke on condition of anonymity.

    President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday met with leaders of Atlanta's Asian American community in the wake of a mass shooting at three different Atlanta area spas during which a lone suspect killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent. At the moment, authorities are still investigating the suspect's motive. In his confession, Robert Aaron Long reportedly said he acted because of a sex addiction, but there remains widespread speculation that he was targeting people of Asian descent. "Whatever the killer's motive, these facts are clear," Harris said in public remarks after Friday's meeting. "Six out of the eight people killed on Tuesday night were of Asian descent. Seven were women. The shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian Americans. The shootings took place as violent crimes and discrimination against Asian Americans [have] risen dramatically over the last year." Biden and Harris both also appeared to place some responsibility for the recent surge in violence against people of Asian descent in the United States on former President Donald Trump, though they didn't directly name him. "For the last year, we've had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian Americans, people with the biggest pulpits, spreading this kind of hate," Harris said, likely alluding to politicians like Trump who called the novel coronavirus that sparked the pandemic, the "China virus." "We've always known words have consequences," Biden said. "It's the 'coronavirus.' Full stop." Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comA jump in Social Security benefitsAstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine is 79 percent effective in large U.S. trialAmerica's falling fertility rate

    Americans Michael Taylor and his son Peter could face jail terms of up to three years after Tokyo prosecutors charged them on Monday with illegally helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan more than a year ago. Extradited by U.S. authorities this month, the U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and his son have been detained in the same prison in the Japanese capital where Ghosn was held. In a statement, the Tokyo prosecutors' office said the men knowingly helped Ghosn evade punishment and escape to Lebanon by hiding him in carry-on luggage aboard a private jet that departed from western Japan's Kansai airport in Dec 2019.

    Russian jets hit a gas facility, a cement factory and several towns and cities in northwestern Syria near the Turkish border on Sunday, as Syrian army artillery killed seven civilians and injured 14 medics in an attack on a hospital in the area, witnesses and rebel sources said. The sources said a Russian surface-to-surface missile also hit the town of Qah while Russian air strikes came close to densely populated refugee camps along the border with Turkey. A gas facility was hit near Sarmada city in Idlib province and dozens of trailers carrying goods in a parking lot near the border crossing of Bab al Hawa were set aflame in the latest attack on fuel facilities that serve an economic lifeline for a region that is home to more than four million people.

    EU moves to block export of AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain Holidays postponed as Europe lags on vaccine Trust in AstraZeneca jab plummets in European countries Delaying lockdown may have saved more lives than it cost NHS close to vaccinating one million people per day Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The AstraZeneca vaccine is 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation, a US study has shown. AstraZeneca said an independent safety committee conducted a specific review of the blood clots in the U.S. trial, as well as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST), which is an extremely rare blood clot in the brain, with the help of an independent neurologist. It showed that the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was 79 percent effective at preventing symptomatic illness, and was 100 percent effective against severe or critical disease and hospitalisation. The fresh data comes after many countries resuming use of the vaccine after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said the benefits outweighed the risks following investigations into reports of blood clots. The London-listed firm said the panel found "no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterised by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine. The specific search for CVST found no events in this trial." Follow the latest updates below.

    Japanese prosecutors charged two Americans, Michael Taylor and his son Peter, Monday in the escape of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon, while he was out on bail. Tokyo District Prosecutors have been questioning the Taylors since they were extradited from the United States earlier this month. Prosecutors said the Taylors were formally charged with helping a criminal escape, although dates and other details of a trial were undecided.

    The Philippines on Monday reported a record daily rise of 8,019 COVID-19 infections, as authorities implemented tighter curbs in the congested capital region and hospital capacity neared critical levels in some areas. In a bulletin, the health ministry said total confirmed cases had reached 671,792, while deaths increased by four to 12,972. It was the third time the Philippines has posted a fresh high in daily cases in the past four days.

    And she's giving us major travel envy

  • Spare me the excuses for the latest Angry White Guy's killing spree

    When police tell us the man who confessed to killing eight people around Atlanta was having ‘a bad day’ it goes way beyond one cop making an idiotic comment Capt Jay Baker, of the Cherokee county sheriff’s office, said of the confessed Atlanta shooter: ‘Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did.’ Photograph: Megan Varner/Getty Images Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Area white man has a ‘bad day’ We’ll call him Angry White Guy #72524, shall we? He was charged with murdering eight people in Atlanta; six of whom were women of Asian descent. And, like clockwork, as soon as the news broke, the excuses started. Sure, what he did was terrible, but let’s not rush to describe Angry White Guy #72524 as a racist or a misogynist or a domestic terrorist! He was just a good guy who having a bad day. “He was pretty much fed up and kind of at the end of his rope. Yesterday was a really bad day for him and this is what he did,” Capt Jay Baker of Cherokee county sheriff’s office explained in a press conference on Wednesday. Baker added that the suspect had assured authorities the shootings weren’t racially motivated – I guess police procedure these days is to take criminals at their word and repeat their talking points. “He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction, and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places, and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Baker said. Got it, right. Totally makes sense. Unsurprisingly, Baker’s comments immediately drew condemnation. This escalated when Baker was found to have shared images on Facebook that contained racist slogans about “Chy-na”; Baker has now been removed from his role as spokesperson in the case. One of his colleagues has said that while the comments were unfortunate, Baker has “personal ties to the Asian community”. He can’t be racist, see? He has an Asian friend! Let’s be clear: this isn’t a case of one bad cop making an idiotic statement. Baker’s sympathy towards a guy who admitted to killing eight people is just the latest example of how quickly white male violence is rationalized and excused. You think Baker would have been talking about a “bad day” if the shooter had been a Muslim? Hell no, the police would probably be raiding mosques right now to see where he’d been “radicalized”. You think Baker would have been making sympathetic noises if Angry White Guy #72524 had been Black? It’s unthinkable. The shooter probably wouldn’t have even made it into police custody alive. I mean, we all know the rules. White murderers = mental health problems. Brown murderers = terrorists. Black murderers = thugs. The compassion Baker showed towards Angry White Guy #72524 is also part of a phenomenon the philosopher Kate Manne, writing in the context of rape culture, has termed “himpathy”: the excessive sympathy shown toward male perpetrators of sexual violence. “Misogyny takes down women,” she writes in her latest book on male entitlement, “and himpathy protects the agents of that take-down operation, partly by painting them as ‘good guys’”. Look at the way in which Christine Blasey Ford was accused of trying to ruin poor Brett Kavanaugh’s life, for example. Look at the way in which a judge decided that Brock Turner’s “potential” mattered more than the fact he raped an unconscious woman. The Atlanta shooter is not the first person to blame “sex addiction” for his crimes. Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey made similar claims after being disgraced. Ted Bundy blamed his crimes on addiction to porn. Please. These guys do not have a sex addiction – they have an entitlement addiction. They have a problem with self-control. The fact that “sex addiction”, which most experts are very dubious about, can even be vaguely considered an excuse for male violence shows just how deeply entrenched misogyny is: it reflects the way in which women are always seen as dangerous temptresses who lead men to sin. Whatever a man does, it’s always a woman’s fault. The dangerous hypersexualisation of Asian women “People sometimes seem to think that treating Asian women as exotic sex objects is somehow a compliment for us, when it’s actually something that contributes to violence against us,” Audrey Yap, a professor of feminist philosophy, told Buzzfeed. Misogyny will be recorded as a hate crime in England and Wales The Law Commission proposed that sex or gender should be made a protected characteristic in hate crime laws several month ago – now we’re a step closer to that happening. This week the government required police forces to collect data on crimes apparently motivated by hostility towards women. While the law still hasn’t changed, this is a significant step forward. Firefighters should not face charge of raping teenage girl, French court rules “Julie”, as she is known, claims she was raped over a period of two years after being groomed by a firefighter when she 13. Later he introduced her to colleagues. Three other men have admitted having sex with her, saying it was consensual. Seventeen others have not been charged. France’s highest court has decided this horrific case isn’t that bad and the firefighters should be charged with the lesser offence of sexual assault. An 89-year-old sharpshooter takes aim at India’s patriarchy “What will people think? An old lady of your age going out to shoot guns? You should be looking after your grandchildren.’” When Chando Tomar got her first (of many) medal in a shooting competition her male relatives were not impressed and forbade her to go to the range again. “I listened to them quietly,” she told the New York Times, “but I decided to keep going no matter what.” Lesbians in prison: the making of a threat After the second world war, criminologists began depicting the white “lesbian prison inmate” as an aggressive menace to society. Historian Estelle B Freedman explores why in a fascinating account of a “doll racket” scandal at a Massachusetts women’s prison. The week in salmonarchy Taiwan may have the pandemic under control but they’re now battling “salmon chaos”. Lox and lox of young people are apparently changing their name to “salmon” to take advantage of a restaurant’s free sushi promotion. It’s making government officials very crabby.

    Border patrol agents in the Texas Rio Grande Valley sector used their own discretion to release about 150 migrants Saturday evening without giving them a court date, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The use of prosecutorial discretion by border patrol to release migrants without a notice to appear in court is unprecedented, according to multiple sources, and is yet another sign of how overwhelmed parts of the border are becoming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Rio Grande Valley sector had roughly 5,100 migrants in custody as of Sunday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) told Axios. They were supposed to keep the number of migrants in their custody to about 700 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest: Guidance sent to border patrol in the sector on Saturday from agency leadership told border patrol agents they can decide to release some migrants — often at bus stations or nongovernmental organizations — without a notice to appear in court, according to a source familiar with the correspondence. Migrant families and adults are usually first referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to determine if and where migrants will be detained.Agents are still using an emergency public health order to quickly expel migrant adults and some families, but the guidance gives them more leeway in deciding what to do on a case-by-case basis, according to the source. The guidance also says COVID-19 testing should be administered whenever possible. The government has largely relied on local agencies and nongovernmental organizations to provide testing for migrant families and adults. Fox News first reported on the move, citing multiple border patrol agents.What they're saying: "In some cases, families are placed in removal proceedings further along in the release process rather than while they are at the border patrol station," a DHS official told Axios in a statement. "All families, however, are screened at the border patrol station, including the collection of biographical and biometric information and criminal and national security records checks."Go deeper: Nearly 1,000 kids held by border patrol for more than 10 daysMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    The North Korean man was taken into US custody on Saturday. He is the first North Korean citizen to have ever been extradited to the US to face trial.

    According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Warriors are one of five teams to talk with the Magic about a trade for Aaron Gordon.

    The U.S. men's soccer team will make the Tokyo Olympics if it wins a match next Sunday in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament.

    The former president revealed conversations with Sasha and Malia's friends about how pop culture influences young men.

    Industry officials believe that over half of the vacancies in sector may be left unfilled, the UK Door Security Association (UKDSA) said.