China denies testing nuclear-capable hypersonic missile

·2 min read
Image shows DF-17 medium-range ballistic missiles equipped with a DF-ZF hypersonic glide vehicle, involved in a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People&#39;s Republic
China showed a hypersonic missile platform at a recent military parade

China has denied reports that it tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile earlier this year, insisting instead that it was a routine spacecraft check.

The initial report in the Financial Times newspaper prompted concern in Washington, where US intelligence was reportedly caught by surprise.

Hypersonic missiles are much faster and more agile than normal ones, meaning they are more difficult to intercept.

It comes as concern grows around China's nuclear capabilities.

On Monday, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing that a routine test had been carried out in July to verify different types of reusable spacecraft technology.

"This was not a missile, this was a spacecraft," he said. "This is of great significance for reducing the cost of spacecraft use."

Mr Zhao added that many countries had carried out similar tests in the past. When asked if the Financial Times report was inaccurate, he replied "yes".

The report on Saturday quoted five unnamed sources who said a hypersonic missile had been launched in the summer. It flew through low-orbit space before cruising down and narrowly missing its target, the report said.

"The test showed that China had made astounding progress on hypersonic weapons and was far more advanced than US officials realised," the report read.

A senior member of Congress later said the apparent test should serve as a call to action for America.

Mike Gallagher, a Republican member of the House Armed Services Committee, said if Washington stuck to its current approach it would lose a new Cold War with China within a decade.

Relations between the US and China are tense, with Beijing accusing President Joe Biden's administration of being hostile.

A number of Western countries have also expressed concern at China's recent displays of military might.

Michael Shoebridge, the director of defence, strategy and national security at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said if a hypersonic missile had been tested it would fit a "pattern of escalation in nuclear and other strike weapons".

"I don't think it's more significant than China's growing missile silos or air launch nuclear weapons or new submarine nuclear weapons," he said. "But it fits a pattern of increasing capability [without] transparency."

"Transparency is an alien concept for Beijing's strategic thinkers," he added.

China displayed what appeared to be a hypersonic missile platform at a recent military display.

Along with China, the US, Russia and at least five other countries are working on hypersonic missile technology.

They can fly at more than five times the speed of sound and, much like ballistic missiles, can deliver a nuclear warhead.

Last month, North Korea said it had successfully tested a new hypersonic missile. And in July, Russia made a similar announcement and said its missile had been launched from a frigate in the White Sea.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China tested a space vehicle in July, not a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile as reported by the Financial Times, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. Quoting five people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reported on Saturday that China had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew through space, circling the globe before cruising down toward its target, which it missed by about two dozen miles.. The paper said the feat had "caught U.S. intelligence by surprise". "It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle," ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing in Beijing when asked about the report, adding it had been a "routine test" for the purpose of testing technology to reuse the vehicle.

  • China calls missile launch 'routine test' of new technology

    China said Monday its launch of a new spacecraft was merely a test to see whether the vehicle could be re-used. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the launch involved a spacecraft rather than a missile and was of “great significance for reducing the use-cost of spacecraft and could provide a convenient and affordable way to make a round trip for mankind’s peaceful use of space.” China’s space program is run by its military and is closely tied to its agenda of building hypersonic missiles and other technologies that could alter the balance of power with the United States.

  • Hong Kong’s IPO Market Withers as Billion-Dollar Listings Lapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s primary-listing market is going through a dry patch in what is normally the busiest time of the year.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirSeveral potential billion-dollar i

  • Cars Most Likely to Be Stolen in 2020 Were Ford, Chevy Pickups

    National Insurance Crime Bureau stats show full-size pickups and older Honda Civic and Accord cars were the most popular targets for car thieves last year.

  • Last year I couldn’t put my socks on – Joe Truman back after injury nightmare

    The sprinter has endured a ‘tough’ road to recovery from a career-threatening back injury.

  • Kishida’s Offering to Japan War Shrine Angers China, S. Korea

    Japanese Prime Minister&nbsp;Fumio Kishida&nbsp;made an offering to a controversial war shrine only weeks after becoming leader of the government. The&nbsp;Yasukuni Shrine honors millions of Japanese war dead, including 14 men convicted as Class A war criminals after World War II, and is generally viewed by Japan’s neighbors as a symbol of the country’s past militarism. Jon Herskovitz reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia." (Source: Bloomberg)

  • What is climate change? A really simple guide

    World temperatures are rising because of human activity, and climate change now threatens every aspect of human life.

  • JD Logistics Goes Plane Shopping to Tap Air Freight Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. is planning to set up its own fleet of planes as the Chinese firm eyes a greater slice of a cross-border cargo market engulfed by global supply chain snarls.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are M

  • Myanmar to release 5,000 prisoners held over coup

    The leader of the military junta says they are being freed for humanitarian reasons.

  • Here’s ‘one of the most bullish signals’ ever for bitcoin that many investors may have missed

    Our call of the day from Jim Bianco sees one big reason for bitcoin's recent climb, as investors wait for news of an ETF. And here's a bullish bitcoin chart.

  • Kenyan running star's husband in court over her killing

    The husband of Kenyan distance running star Agnes Tirop appeared in court on Monday as a suspect in her killing, and was remanded in custody for almost three weeks.

  • Famous Italian DJ accuses Conor McGregor of attacking him: ‘I took a punch for no reason’

    Francesco Facchinetti, a famous DJ from Italy, alleges that Conor McGregor punched him and broken his nose in an unprovoked late-night attack.

  • Rich countries can’t fix supply chains without fixing climate finance

    The 2015 Paris climate agreement is built on a central trade-off. All countries will pony up plans to cut their carbon footprint—but only if rich countries, which bear the most responsibility for causing the crisis, pony up cash for their poorer neighbors, the ones that bear the brunt. The target usually cited for climate finance transfers is $100 billion per year, which rich countries committed in 2009 to raise by 2020.

  • European stocks head lower following China GDP miss

    China's economy grew 4.9% in the July to September quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace in a year and worse than analysts had predicted.

  • Watch UFC Star Francis Ngannou Punch BMX Pro Ryan Williams in the Chest

    The reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou demonstrated his record-breaking punching power on pro BMX rider Ryan Williams in a new YouTube video.

  • EU weighs further sanctions on Belarus over illegal migrants

    The EU will discuss on Monday further economic sanctions on Belarus, including on airlines, to increase pressure on President Alexander Lukashenko, whom it accuses of helping undocumented migrants to enter Poland and the Baltic states. A tightening of sanctions would follow broad measures imposed on Belarus' economy in June over Lukashenko's crackdown on protesters following his disputed re-election in August 2020. Many EU states now also accuse Lukashenko of encouraging illegal migrants, many from Iraq, Iran and Africa, to enter the European Union via Belarusian territory in a retaliatory "hybrid war" they say aims to destabilise the bloc.

  • This Man Lost 35 Pounds and Got Ripped in 5 Months

    Suang Wijaya explains how he learned to balance his busy lifestyle as a lawyer with his health and fitness goals in order to lose 35 pounds in 5 months.

  • China secretly tests first hypersonic missile in move that catches US intelligence 'by surprise'

    China has tested a new space capability with a hypersonic missile, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

  • Water crisis in Benton Harbor, Michigan

    The tap water won't be safe to drink for at least 18 months, and residents want answers.

  • Five things to know about Champions League surprise Sheriff

    European giants Inter Milan on Tuesday will welcome Champions League surprise package Sheriff Tiraspol, who have already shocked Shaktar Donetsk and Real Madrid to top Group D, to the San Siro.