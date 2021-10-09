China denounces 'insane' Australian ex-PM Abbott for Taiwan remarks

FILE PHOTO: Australia's former Prime Minister Tony Abbott attends Britain's annual Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham
min read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - China's embassy in Australia said former Prime Minister Tony Abbott was a "pitiful" politician on Saturday after he denounced Chinese pressure against Taiwan during a visit to the island.

Abbott visited Taiwan, which is claimed by China, in a personal capacity this week, meeting President Tsai Ing-wen and saying at a security forum that China may lash out with its economy slowing and finances "creaking".

The Chinese embassy in Canberra responded with distain.

"Tony Abbott is a failed and pitiful politician. His recent despicable and insane performance in Taiwan fully exposed his hideous anti-China features. This will only further discredit him," it said in a brief statement on its website.

Abbott's visit came after China carried out four days of mass air force incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone beginning Oct. 1.

Australia, like most countries, has no official diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but has joined its ally the United States in expressing concern at Chinese pressure, especially military.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend itself if China attacks.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

