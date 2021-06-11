China denounces US-Australian navy drills as muscle flexing

In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) conducts routine operations in the Taiwan Strait, May 18, 2021. China on Thursday, May 20, 2021, issued its second protest in as many days over United States naval activity in the region, drawing an unusually sharp response from the U.S. 7th Fleet, which accused Beijing of attempting to assert illegitimate maritime rights at the expense of its neighbors. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth, U.S. Navy via AP)
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday said the U.S. and Australia were "flexing their muscles” with recent naval drills in the South China Sea, underscoring Beijing’s sensitivity over the strategic waterway it claims as its own.

The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur and the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat concluded a week of joint operations in the South China Sea. Those included maneuvering drills along with resupplying vessels, cross-deck helicopter operations and live-fire gunnery exercises.

“The ships honed their advanced mariner skills in a joint environment while enforcing the normalcy of routine operations throughout the region in accordance with international law," the Navy said.

At a daily briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the two countries should “do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability, instead of flexing their muscles.”

The U.S. and China's neighbors have rejected Beijing's claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, through which an estimated $5 trillion in trade travels each year.

Australia has joined them in expressing concern over China's growing presence in the South China Sea, most notably through its construction of militarized man-made islands built atop coral reefs in the highly disputed Spratly island group. Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam have claims that overlap with China's.

China for its part calls the U.S. naval presence in Southeast Asia the biggest threat to regional security, particularly its insistence on sailing close to Chinese-held territories in what is termed freedom of navigation operations.

In a bid to assuage concerns, Beijing hosted foreign ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi telling them China remained committed to signing a long-stalled code of conduct on activities in the South China Sea to prevent conflicts.

Recommended Stories

  • Russia ‘poised to deliver high-powered spy satellite to Iran’

    Russia could soon provide Iran with a high-powered satellite that would allow it to track military targets across the region, it has emerged. The Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite, which has a high-resolution camera, could be delivered to Tehran and launched within a few months, according to the Washington Post. The satellite would allow Iran to monitor its main adversaries in the Middle East, such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as US forces in Iraq, according to officials in the region. “It

  • U.S. Embassy says it has lost contact with American imprisoned in Russia

    The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said Friday that it has been unable to contact a U.S. citizen detained in Russia and is gravely concerned about his health. Why it matters: Trevor Reed is a former U.S. Marine who was sentenced to nine years in prison by a Moscow court in 2020 after being charged with assaulting two police officers — accusations that his family and other advocates say are politically motivated and false, per the New York Times.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Sub

  • Romanian president signs bill into law to ban Huawei from 5G

    Romania's President Klaus Iohannis signed a Washington-backed bill on Friday that effectively bars China and Huawei from taking part in the development of its 5G telecommunication networks, on security concerns. The centrist government of Prime Minister Florin Citu, an ally of Iohannis, approved in April a ban on Chinese-controlled firms, and parliament subsequently rubber-stamped it. Europe has emerged as a battleground in the technology 'ColdWar' playing out between Beijing and Washington, and Huawei'sEuropean competitors, Ericsson and Nokia,could become a supplier duopoly should the Chinese beshut out.

  • China's Huawei aims to reach driverless car technology in 2025

    China's Huawei Technologies aims to develop driverless passenger car technology by 2025, an executive said on Thursday, as the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker diversifies its business in the face of U.S. sanctions. "Our team's goal is to reach true driverless passenger cars in 2025," Wang Jun, senior executive at Huawei's smart vehicle unit, told an industry conference. Dozens of startups, automakers and large technology firms such as internet search leader Baidu Inc are accelerating work on self-driving vehicle systems which are expected to bring a sea change to the transportation industry.

  • Prosecutor dies just days after 2 relatives are found dead

    A longtime prosecutor in South Carolina has died just days after his grandson and daughter-in-law were found dead on the family's land in Colleton County in a shooting investigators have said little about. The announcement of Randolph Murdaugh III's death came from his law firm Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick on Thursday. The firm didn't give a cause of death, but Democratic state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews of Colleton County said Murdaugh, 81, was in intensive care when she asked for prayers for the family Tuesday on the Senate floor.

  • U.S. says G7 may reallocate $100 billion from IMF funds to COVID-ravaged nations

    CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) -The United States and other Group of Seven nations are considering reallocating $100 billion from the International Monetary Fund's warchest to help countries struggling to cope with the COVID-19 crisis, the White House said. The issue will be on the table when G7 leaders discuss how to help steer the world's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic at a three-day summit in Cornwall, England, which began on Friday. "The United States and our G7 partners are actively considering a global effort to multiply the impact of the proposed Special Drawing Rights (SDR) allocation to the countries most in need," the U.S. president's office said.

  • Lawmakers remove state legislator over Oregon Capitol breach

    Lawmakers in Oregon on Thursday night expelled a Republican legislator who let violent, far-right protesters into the Statehouse. Rep. Mike Nearman was the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history. The House voted 59-1 to remove him from the Legislature for disorderly behavior.

  • Orban's chief foe celebrates reversal on construction of massive Chinese campus in Budapest

    It was billed as a glitzy investment that would bring Chinese investment and research to Hungary, and provide courses for thousands of students. But instead the proposed Budapest campus of Shanghai’s Fudan University has become the latest battle over the apparent malign effects of Chinese investment in Central Europe. Protests in the Hungarian capital earlier this week against the £1.2-billion campus, forced the Right-wing government of Viktor Orban into a rare retreat on Thursday by promising t

  • China’s New Data Law Gives Xi the Power to Shut Down Tech Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s new data security regime gives President Xi Jinping the power to shut down or fine tech companies as part of his drive to wrest control of vast reams of data held by giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd.Firms found mishandling “core state data” can be forced to cease operations, have their operating licenses revoked or fined up to 10 million yuan ($1.6 million) under a law passed Thursday by the Asian nation’s top legislative body.Companies that

  • Boeing Reportedly Finds Success Moving Inventory in Hot Travel Market

    A quicker-than-expected recovery in air traffic is helping to solve a thorny problem for Boeing (NYSE: BA), allowing the aerospace giant to clear out much of its inventory of planes that were manufactured without a buyer. A one-two punch of the Boeing 737 MAX being grounded in March 2019 following a pair of accidents and then the pandemic, which caused airlines to scale back flying, left Boeing with a glut of inventory. Boeing today has about 10 stored MAX aircraft in search of buyers, according to The Wall Street Journal, down from about 100 last July.

  • Air raids in rebel-held Syria said to kill at least 10

    Footage shot on Thursday (June 10) by White Helmets emergency response group, known officially as Syria Civil Defence, showed a car burning and blurred images of bodies being collected from the scene of an attack in the mountainous Jabal al-Zawya region in southern Idlib.Two civil defence workers told Reuters that at least four rebels were killed when their convoy was hit by a Russian jet when they approached the village to rescue survivors.They said seven civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed when their home in the village of Ibleen came under fire from Syrian army outposts.The footage showed two children being rescued from their home in the village and taken to another location by White Helmets.

  • Is Sushi Healthy? Here's What a Dietitian Says

    Sushi dinners are delicious but are they healthy? Here, we break down the health benefits, plus what to look for and keep an eye on when it comes to eating sushi.

  • Which team in the NFC will be the biggest threat to the Buccaneers?

    The trade that sent receiver Julio Jones from Atlanta to Tennessee makes the Titans better. It also makes the top of the AFC more competitive. In turn, the Buccaneers won’t have to deal with Jones twice this year as a member of the Falcons. It underscores the reality that the AFC — with the Chiefs, [more]

  • Biden allocates additional $46 million to "unexpected urgent" migration needs

    President Biden will devote $46 million in additional funding to meet "unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs," the White House announced Friday.Why it matters: The surge of migrants at the southern border is one of the most prominent crises facing the administration. Migrant apprehensions at the border remain near 20-year highs, Axios' Stef Kight writes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The funding will be pulled from the Emergency Refugee and Mig

  • Biden, G-7 leaders to focus on China in second day of summit

    Senior administration officials said that Biden hoped to provide a "positive alternative vision for the world" to contrast with China's growing influence.

  • China invites Taiwanese to come to get vaccinated against COVID-19

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's government said on Friday that it welcomed Taiwanese to come and get vaccinated against COVID-19 and called on Taiwan to remove obstacles and allow its people to receive the "highly effective" Chinese shots. China claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly offered to send vaccines to the island, which is battling a spike in domestic infections but has expressed concern about the safety of Chinese shots and has not cleared them for use. China's Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement two Chinese-made vaccines had been granted emergency use authorisation by the World Health Organization and its shots were in use or approved by more than 90 countries, showing their safety and efficacy.

  • Philippines to give vaccinated elderly more freedom to encourage inoculation

    The Philippines will exempt elderly people who have been fully vaccinated from stay-at-home orders to encourage more to get inoculated and help authorities meet COVID-19 immunisation targets, officials said on Friday. Seniors living in areas under looser quarantine restrictions will be allowed to go out from Wednesday, but will still need to wear masks, face shields and practice social distancing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. "Get vaccinated to enjoy the incentive of going out to exercise and chat with your fellow senior citizen," health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a news conference.

  • G7 leaders gathered for a 'family photo' on an English beach, and Biden joked they should jump in the water

    Trump had a tendency to confront US allies on a variety of issues, and his leadership style placed strains on relations.

  • Exclusive: Biden considers giving refiners relief from U.S. biofuel laws, sources say

    President Joe Biden's administration, under pressure from labor unions and U.S. senators including from his home state of Delaware, is considering ways to provide relief to U.S. oil refiners from biofuel blending mandates, three sources familiar with the matter said. The issue pits two of the administration's important political constituencies against each other: blue-collar refinery workers and farmers who depend on biofuel mandates to prop up a massive market for corn. It could prompt an about-face for the administration, which had been rolling back former President Donald Trump's dramatic expansion of waivers for U.S. refiners from the Renewable Fuel Standard.

  • Houston Hospital Suspends 178 Workers for Refusing to Comply with Its COVID Vaccine Mandate

    "I wish the number could be zero, but unfortunately, a small number of individuals have decided not to put their patients first," said Houston Methodist CEO Marc Boom