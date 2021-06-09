China denounces US bill aimed at boosting competitiveness

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters after the Democrats' policy luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing has denounced a U.S. bill aimed at boosting U.S. technology to improve American competitiveness, calling it a thinly veiled attack on China’s political system and an attempt to hinder its development.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of China’s ceremonial legislature, the National People’s Congress, issued a scathing statement on Wednesday expressing its “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” to the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act.” The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the Senate on Tuesday.

“This bill seeks to exaggerate and spread the so-called ‘China threat' to maintain global American hegemony, using human rights and religion as excuses to interfere in China's domestic politics, and deprive China of its legitimate development rights," the statement said.

“No force should expect that China will swallow any bitter fruit that harms China's sovereignty, security or development interests," it said. It echoed language used by President Xi Jinping, who has adopted an aggressive foreign policy that responds harshly to any perceived attacks on China's reputation.

The statement also attacked provisions of the bill expressing support for Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its own territory; references to Hong Kong, where Beijing is accused of rolling back democracy; and criticism of Chinese policy in the northwestern territory of Xinjiang, the site of mass detentions of minority Muslim groups.

Those and related issues are “purely China's internal affairs and absolutely no foreign interference will be tolerated," the statement said.

At a daily briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China-related content in the bill was “full of Cold War zero-sum thinking “ which “distorts the facts (and) smears China’s development path and domestic and foreign policies."

“It is a matter for the U.S. itself as to how to develop and enhance its competitiveness. But we firmly oppose the U.S. making an issue of China and treating China as an imaginary enemy," Wang said.

China has enacted various policy blueprints intended to enhance its own competitiveness and build its prowess in advanced technologies. Such plans tend to be focused entirely on the economy and business, areas where the ruling Communist Party and government play a huge role.

The 68-32 Senate vote demonstrated how confronting China is a rate issue that can unite both parties in Congress at a time of intense partisan division.

But Senators have sought to call attention to China’s growing influence without stoking anti-Asian rhetoric at a time of rising hate crimes against Asian Americans.

The centerpiece of the bill is a $50 billion emergency allotment to the Commerce Department to support semiconductor development and manufacturing through research and incentive programs previously authorized by Congress. The bill’s overall cost would increase spending by about $250 billion, with most of the outlays in the first five years.

Other parts of the bill spell out national security concerns and target money-laundering schemes or cyberattacks by entities on behalf of the Chinese government. There are also “buy America” provisions for infrastructure projects in the U.S.

Some provisions reflect concerns over China's handling of the pandemic. One would prevent providing federal money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology as investigations proceed into the origins of the virus and suspected connections to the lab’s research. Cases of the virus were first recorded in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, but China has rejected any links between the outbreak and the institute.

It’s unclear whether the measure will find support in the Democratic-led House, where the Science Committee is expected to soon consider that chamber’s version.

The bill's passage comes days after President Joe Biden expanded a list of Chinese companies whose shares are off-limits to American investors because of their purported links to the Chinese military and surveillance.

That updated an order signed last year by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, that added to antagonisms over trade and technology.

China demanded Washington withdraw the order and said it was prepared to take “necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.”

The executive order, which takes effect Aug. 2, is the latest indication that Biden has not softened the U.S. stance on alleged security risks from companies American officials say are linked to the Chinese “military and industrial complex.”

Tariffs on Chinese products that were imposed under Trump, triggering similar actions from Beijing, mostly remain in place.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate passes bipartisan bill to boost tech competitiveness with China

    The bill would commit nearly $250 billion to promote emerging technologies in the U.S. that China's government is working to promote, as well.

  • Letters to the Editor: Chinese official responds to a Times editorial on cotton from Xinjiang

    China's consul general in Los Angeles questions the motives of people and organizations alleging genocide and forced labor in Xinjiang.

  • Chinese tech companies are using 'Third Eye' surveillance software to make sure their tech workers are pulling punishing '9-9-6' shifts

    The software monitors employee activity and generates weekly efficiency reports on each worker, listing the time they spent watching videos or visiting non-work websites.

  • Japan, Australia share China concerns, raise defense ties

    Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and Australia agreed on Wednesday to strengthen their security ties as China becomes more assertive in pressing its claims to contested areas in the Asia-Pacific region. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters after the online talks that the officials shared their concerns about China's activity in the East and South China Seas as a challenge to the international community. Japan regularly protests to China over its coast guard presence near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, which China also claims and calls Diaoyu.

  • Malaysia, Taiwan say deliveries of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed

    Malaysia and Taiwan are expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Thailand to be delayed, officials said this week, the latest countries to report a holdup with orders from the Thai plant. The delay comes amid concerns over AstraZeneca's distribution plans in Southeast Asia, which depends on 200 million doses made by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by Thailand's king that is making vaccines for the first time.

  • China: Professor killed party official at Fudan University

    A professor killed the Communist Party secretary at the school of mathematics at China's prestigious Fudan University, police and school authorities said. Police identified the suspect in custody as a 39-year-old professor whose surname is Jiang, saying he used a knife in committing the crime on the school campus in Shanghai. The school said in a brief statement that Wang Yongzhen, 49, was killed on Monday afternoon and the department had established a working group to fully cooperate with the police investigation.

  • Putin officially pulls Russia out of the Open Skies arms-control treaty. Trump quit the pact last year.

    President Joe Biden said in May that he would not re-enter the treaty, which which allows unarmed surveillance between countries in the agreement.

  • Lin Chiling and Akira celebrate wedding anniversary with new photos

    In a beautiful insight into their blissful marriage life, Taiwanese model and actress Lin Chiling, 46, recently posted a series of black-and-white photos to commemorate their second wedding anniversary.

  • Australia says WTO should punish Chinese economic coercion

    The World Trade Organization should penalize “bad behavior when it occurs,” Australia's prime minister said Wednesday ahead of a Group of Seven leaders’ meeting in Britain where he hopes to garner support in a trade dispute with China. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia would be “working with others to buttress the role of the World Trade Organization and to modernize its rulebook where necessary.” “In my discussions with many leaders, I’ve taken great encouragement from the support shown for Australia’s preparedness to withstand economic coercion in recent times,” Morrison said in a speech in the Australian west coast city of Perth before leaving for the G-7 meeting in Cornwall.

  • China students hold principal hostage in rare protest

    The protests were over plans to merge colleges with "less prestigious" vocational institutes.

  • Netanyahu's Trump-style campaign to stop Israel's transfer of power

    On the verge of being replaced after 12 years in power, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is waging a desperate, Trump-style campaign to de-legitimize the incoming government and accuse its leaders of perpetrating “the fraud of the century."Why it matters: The situation has become so tense — with members of the Israeli Knesset facing death threats and demonstrations from angry Netanyahu supporters outside their homes — that the director of Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency issue

  • Some Apple suppliers in China are reportedly saying they won't hire minorities like Uyghur Muslims in job postings

    Job postings viewed by The Information show Apple suppliers explicitly saying Uyghurs and other minorities should not apply.

  • More and more Chinese 20-somethings are rejecting the rat race and 'lying flat' after watching their friends work themselves to death

    By going prone both literally and metaphorically, China's young people are protesting against 9-9-6 work culture.

  • China's Huawei to be excluded from influential JPMorgan bond indices

    U.S. bank JPMorgan said it will exclude Huawei's dollar bonds from some its most influential investment indices from the end of next month, following the latest ratcheting up of U.S. sanctions on Chinese technology firms. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration issued a new executive order https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2021/06/07/2021-12019/addressing-the-threat-from-securities-investments-that-finance-certain-companies-of-the-peoples last week banning U.S. entities from buying or selling the publicly-traded securities of 59 Chinese companies with alleged ties to defense or surveillance. "Huawei USD-denominated bonds will be excluded from J.P. Morgan fixed income indices (including the CEMBI and JACI families) since the issuing entities for these securities (Proven Glory Capital Ltd. and Proven Honour Capital Ltd.) are explicitly named and in scope of the Amended Order," JPMorgan said in a note to index users late on Tuesday.

  • Salmon face extinction throughout the US west. Blame these four dams

    Salmon are headed to a point of no return throughout the US west. And the impact on Native American communities could be devastating Mike Tuell dip net fishes with Nat’aani McCaskey, 12. Photograph: Mason Trinca/The Guardian Knee-deep in the rumbling waters of Rapid River in western Idaho, Mike Tuell guided his dip net between boulders and tree branches in search of the calm pockets where salmon rest. It was a Tuesday evening in May, and his first time out fishing this season. The spring-summer

  • After a bitter fight, Southern California's water kingpin has a new leader

    Adel Hagekhalil could bring a new direction to the Metropolitan Water District as climate change strains supplies.

  • Sinovac, Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines prove highly effective in Uruguay - government

    Uruguay on Tuesday released real-world data on the impact of Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine among its population that showed it was over 90% effective in preventing intensive care admissions and deaths. The shot reduced deaths by 95% and intensive care admissions by 92%, and also showed 61% efficacy in cutting coronavirus infections, the government said. A total of 795,684 people - health workers and members of the general population between the ages of 18 and 69 - at least 14 days after receiving their second dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac were compared to unvaccinated people to determine the real-world vaccine effectiveness, the government said in a report.

  • Letters to the Editor: The problem isn't Venice's homeless residents. It's L.A. leaders like Mike Bonin

    Readers who live in and around coastal neighborhoods hit hard by homelessness lash out at Los Angeles' leaders, especially City Councilman Mike Bonin.

  • The Navy Is Officially Building Its Next-Gen Destroyer

    The DDG(X) will be the backbone of the service's future fleet.

  • Wendy's just became the first fast-food meme stock — but there is a catch

    Beloved fast food chain Wendy's gets roped into the meme stock trade.