China, deportation policy set to challenge Australia-New Zealand talks

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Morrison hold a joint press conference at Admiralty House in Sydney
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lidia Kelly
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Lidia Kelly

(Reuters) - Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrived in New Zealand on Sunday for annual talks with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern amid differences between the two neighbours on China and Australia's deportation policy.

Quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand began last month after both nations controlled the spread of COVID-19, allowing the two leaders meet face to face for the first time in 15 months.

"Quarantine-free travel not only means the prime minister and I can hold our annual talks in person, it highlights that our travel bubble is seeing friends and family reunite across the ditch," Morrison said upon arrival, according to the Australian Associated Press.

Both leaders have touted the their bilateral bond, with Ardern saying earlier this month that the relationship with Australia was New Zealand's "closest and most important". But there are multiple areas of friction.

Chief among them are differences on how to manage relations with China, the biggest trading partner of both.

Australia's ties with China have sunk to their lowest point in decades in the past 18 months after Morrison led calls for a global enquiry into the origins of COVID-19 and Australia barred Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co from its 5G network.

China has in recent months moved to restrict imports of Australian products such as barley, wine and beef, with the World Trade Organisation saying on Friday it would a dispute settlement panel on the barley row.

New Zealand has taken a more accommodating approach toward China, with the two countries this year upgrading their free trade agreement.

New Zealand also said last month it was "uncomfortable" with expanding the role of the Five Eyes, a post-war intelligence grouping that also includes the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada. This raised speculation that Wellington did not back the group's recent criticisms of Beijing.

China has accused the Five Eyes of ganging up on it with statements on Hong Kong and the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

New Zealand has also criticised Australia's policy of deporting thousands of foreigners convicted of crimes as part of an immigration crackdown that can strip dual-nationals of their Australian citizenship, calling it "corrosive".

Formal talks between Ardern and Morrison are to take place on Monday.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • Rise in UK coronavirus cases stoke concerns over 3rd wave

    The number of new coronavirus infections in the U.K. hit a near two-month high Friday as British regulators authorized the use of the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. The latest authorization, which takes the number of vaccines in the U.K.'s armory to four, comes amid growing speculation that the new variant of the virus first identified in India may prompt the British government to delay its next planned easing of lockdown restrictions in England. Government figures showed that another 4,182 new confirmed cases were reported across the U.K., the highest daily figure since April 1.

  • Yuan’s Rally Draws Subtle Signal From PBOC Over Pace of Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- China is signaling that the yuan’s recent appreciation is too rapid, with steps that are likely to slow -- but not reverse -- its gains after the currency soared to multi-year highs against that of trading partners.The People’s Bank of China set the daily dollar-yuan fixing at 6.3858, compared with the average estimate of 6.3837 in a Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts. The reference rate is weakest relative to the average forecast since May 11, although estimates on Friday were in a wide range from 6.3778 to 6.3949.The central bank is indicating it wants to rein in the yuan’s gains after an advance of almost 3% against the dollar this quarter but traders are interpreting the push back as relatively mild. Analysts from Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc see the currency’s ascent continuing, albeit at a slower pace, as attractive yields and an improving Chinese economy draw inflows.“It is clear that the authorities are trying to prevent a one-way move mentality in the market,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “With the authorities refraining from foreign-exchange intervention, it will be left to jawboning and setting weaker fixes to rein in the yuan’s appreciation pressure.”The yuan rose 0.3% to 6.3659 against the dollar in onshore markets, while trading 0.2% higher at 6.3624 offshore. The PBOC had set its daily reference rate in line with market consensus in the previous two trading sessions.The fixing on Friday follows a statement the previous day where the central bank had warned against one-way bets and predictions. The foreign exchange market is in balance currently, and the rate could go either way in the future as many market elements and policies could affect it, the central bank said in the statement.It can’t be used as a tool to spur exports or offset higher commodity costs, authorities emphasized. The central bank also urged corporates to refrain from making speculative bets on the yuan, adding that such practices will “definitely lead to failures” in the long term.Read: China’s Warnings Come in Thick and Fast to Curb Inflation, YuanWith a gauge of the dollar’s strength near a three-year low, the yuan’s appreciation may have broader implications for the global currency market. The greenback has lost momentum as gains in Treasury yields stalled, with analysts debating if the dollar will decline further.Market Fundamentals“The authorities want to strip out the speculative forces in the yuan, but meanwhile it won’t alter the broader trend driven by fundamentals, market demand and supply factors,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered.“The yuan will stay strong in the near near-term, but we could also expect counter-cyclical measures to slow down the pace of appreciation by the PBOC,” Liu said, adding that the currency could test 6.3.The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts is for the yuan to depreciate to 6.45 by end-December.With China’s economy rebounding from the pandemic and foreign funds piling into its equity and bond markets, the yuan has surged to the strongest level since May 2018 versus the dollar. It has risen this year against all but six of the 31 major currencies tracked by Bloomberg, and is Asia’s best performer.“USD-RMB will be more two-way this year, as China’s cyclical advantage narrows while the rest of the world catches up, with greater availability of vaccinations and economic re-openings,” Ju Wang, senior FX strategist at HSBC in Hong Kong, wrote in a report. For now, there is still room for further gains in the yuan, she said.(Updates prices throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • No. 1 Oklahoma opens up Super Regionals with 4-2 win over No. 16 Washington

    No. 1 Oklahoma softball held on late to knock off No. 16 Washington 4-2 in the first game of the Super Regionals on Friday afternoon.

  • Republicans could easily win fair-and-square. They're choosing Trump instead.

    The party has many very popular governors in blue states. Republicans hate them.

  • Ministers fear revival of Islamist extremism could be fuelling rise in anti-Semitism

    A resurgence of Islamist extremism could be fuelling the increase in anti-Semitism on Britain's streets, ministers fear. In an interview with The Telegraph, Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, said recent incidents of anti-Jewish hate showed "signs of something more pernicious" than "casual anti-Semitism" and warned of "extremist groups operating in our midst". He pledged that the Government will "redouble its efforts" to deal with extremism, which will include ensuring that bodies such as police forces must "fully understand their responsibilities and [do] everything they can to tackle it". Mr Jenrick's intervention came after Boris Johnson condemned the "shameful racism" of anti-Jewish abuse shouted from a car travelling through north London earlier this month. Separately, some protestors at pro-Palestine marches held placards displaying Nazi symbols and other anti-Jewish material. On Saturday, a synagogue in Luton advised its members to stay away from a pro-Palestine rally taking place in the town. Amid growing government concern about a possible resurgence of Islamist extremism, The Telegraph understands that William Shawcross, the official reviewer of Prevent, the Government's anti-extremism programme, is examining links between Islamist activity and anti-Semitic incidents across the country.

  • French police kill 'radicalised' man who stabbed officer

    A 40-year-old man stabbed a police officer at her station on Friday morning in western France, launching a manhunt that mobilised 250 officers and helicopters, before being killed in a shootout with police, authorities said. "This morning at 9.45 am, an individual presented himself to the town hall and savagely attacked a policewoman, who fortunately survived her injuries," said Gerald Darmanin, France's interior minister, from the small town of La Chapelle-sur-Erdre, in the suburbs of Nantes, where the attack occurred. The attacker, who has not been named but has been described as French and roughly 40 years old, then escaped with his victim's service weapon, prompting a manhunt around the town which was put on lockdown for hours.

  • 117 staff sue Houston Methodist, claiming COVID vaccine requirement makes them "guinea pigs"

    Houston Methodist Hospital is being sued by 117 employees who allege its policy requiring all staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is unlawful, the Washington Post reported Saturday.Why it matters: The lawsuit and similar legal challenges "could test whether employers can require employee vaccinations as the country navigates out of a pandemic that has killed nearly 600,000 Americans," WashPost notes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The hospital has said it will fire workers who decline to get vaccinated before a June 7 deadline, the Houston Chronicle reports.Of note: The federal government said Friday it is legal for companies to require workers to get coronavirus vaccines. Details: The employees allege in the suit, filed Friday, that the hospital is "forcing its employees to be human 'guinea pigs’ as a condition for continued employment," per Bloomberg."It is a severe and blatant violation of the Nuremberg Code and the public policy of the state of Texas," the suit alleges, in reference to a code created to protect people from undergoing cruel treatment like that experienced by Nazi prisoners during World War II.What they're saying: The Houston Methodist Hospital said in a statement to news outlets it is "legal for health care institutions to mandate vaccines, as we have done with the flu vaccine since 2009.""The COVID-19 vaccines have proven through rigorous trials to be very safe and very effective and are not experimental. More than 165 million people in the U.S. alone have received vaccines against COVID-19, and this has resulted in the lowest numbers of infections in our country and in the Houston region in more than a year."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Myanmar COVID-19 outbreak hits health system shattered after coup

    To help her tend the seven COVID-19 patients at Cikha hospital, day and night, chief nurse Lun Za En has a lab technician and a pharmacist's assistant. "We don't have enough oxygen, enough medical equipment, enough electricity, enough doctors or enough ambulances," Lun Za En, 45, told Reuters from the town of just over 10,000. Myanmar's anti-COVID campaign foundered along with the rest of the health system after the military seized power on Feb. 1 and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government had stepped up testing, quarantine and treatment.

  • 'It’s a Cautionary Tale of What Happens if You Don’t Get Free': The Root Presents: It’s Lit! Talks The Secret Lives of Church Ladies With Deesha Philyaw

    Amid a year with very few things to celebrate, one of its most celebrated books was Deesha Philyaw’s The Secret Lives of Church Ladies. To date, the short story collection has been a 2020 National Book Award finalist, won the 2020 Story Prize, a 2020 L.A. Times Book Prize for first fiction, and the 2021 Pen Faulkner Award, which Philyaw received just ahead of her appearance on this week’s episode of The Root Presents: It’s Lit! The book has also been optioned by Tessa Thompson’s production company for a limited series for which Philyaw will be a writer and executive producer.

  • China launches cargo rocket with supplies for space station

    A Long March 7 rocket carrying the automated Tianzhou-2 spacecraft took off at 8:55 p.m. (1255 GMT) from the Wenchang launch center on Hainan Island, the Chinese space agency announced. The Chinese space agency says 11 launches are planned through the end of next year to deliver two more modules for the 70-ton station, supplies and a three-member crew. China was criticized for allowing part of the rocket that launched the Tianhe to fall back to Earth uncontrolled.

  • Texas Shuns Radical Changes to Power Grid After Deadly Freeze

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of debate, Texas lawmakers are poised to pass a series of measures in response to February’s deadly blackouts. Yet those bills, critics say, do little to fix the fundamental issues that made the state’s power grid so vulnerable.While the pending legislation will take steps including forcing electric plants and some pipelines to prepare better for the cold, the bills will do nothing to guarantee the state has enough generating capacity on hand at all times. Nor would they force Texas’s grid to connect to neighboring states so they could provide backup.The result is that Texas will continue to have the most isolated and least regulated power grid in the U.S., relying largely on market forces to keep the lights on for its 29 million residents. Analysts and others warn that makes the state exposed to another catastrophe.“They are leaving a potential for another disaster in the future by not putting in a clear set of reliability requirements,” Toby Shea, vice president and senior credit officer at Moody’s Investors Service, said in an interview. “It’s not clear that the market on its own would bother with ensuring that resources will be there.”Lawmakers in the Republican-controlled legislature defend their approach.Aside from forcing power plants and other infrastructure to weatherize, the bills they’re sending to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, also a Republican, include measures that will require the grid operator’s board members to reside in the state, increase the number of seats on the state’s utility commission and mandate better coordination among agencies during emergencies. Abbott has already signed a bill to protect consumers from being expose to sky-high wholesale power prices.There was no need overhaul the entire electricity market, said Kelly Hancock, a Republican state senator who worked on much of the legislation.“We recognize we have a unique market,” Hancock said during a phone interview. “We have very affordable, low-cost energy. We just have to make sure we address the issues that occurred when every single county was freezing. I think we can do that in our current market structure.”The freeze cast millions of Texans into darkness for the better part of a week, shutting off water supplies and household furnaces. Texas authorities pegged the death toll at 151, but an analysis of excess-fatality data by Buzzfeed concluded it was more than four times higher.The Texas legislative session ends on Monday, and the state’s Senate and House of Representatives meets every other year. That means Texans will be exposed to two winter seasons before another chance arises to enact changes.Reserve PowerIn much of the U.S., grid operators ensure they have enough backup capacity by paying a certain number of power plants to sit idle, standing by to provide electricity in case it’s ever needed. That lowers the odds of blackouts. But it drives up costs for consumers.Texas has no such system. The idea there is that the market provides all the incentive needed for power plants to be at ready so they can capitalize on surging prices if supply runs tight. That typically happens in summer.The deep freeze, however, caught generators by surprise, hitting at a time when many were down for maintenance. As cold set in, people cranked up their heat. Electricity demand skyrocketed, and there weren’t enough generators to meet the need. Many of the power plants that were online froze up. So did natural gas wells and pipelines, leaving generators short of fuel.Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. offered an $8.3 billion proposal to lawmakers that called for building 10 gigawatts of gas plants and emergency gas storage as a way to ensure Texas had ample backups. Starwood Energy, a power plant developer, offered a similar plan.Read More: Buffett’s Berkshire Floats $8.3 Billion Fix for Texas GridLawmakers rejected both ideas, saying they’d disrupt the deregulated structure of the state’s power market. The proposals also drew opposition from the state’s big manufacturers and competitive power producers.Texas has long been the only state in the continental U.S. with a power grid that’s almost entirely separated from its neighbors. Adding connections to Louisiana, Oklahoma or other adjacent states would allow Texas to bring in extra power when needed -- but it would also bring increased federal oversight. Lawmakers never seriously debated the issue.In the end, none of the proposed legislation does anything to prevent another energy crisis like the one that struck Texas in February, said Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston.“These are short-term band-aids that don’t address the bigger problem of the Texas electricity market,” he said.Even the bills requiring power plants, pipelines and gas wells to weatherize didn’t go far enough, critics said. They contend the proposed fines ($5,000 a day for most violations) aren’t high enough to enforce changes and say there aren’t mandated deadlines for energy companies to comply.“This bill will lead some to invest in measures to protect against extreme temperatures,” said Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas. “But loopholes and weak fines will likely lead many gas wells and power plants to do nothing.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Faster than expected inflation ‘is actually a good sign,’ White House official says

    National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti told Yahoo Finance that the recent inflation jump is actually a positive sign

  • JD Logistics puts on a brave face as JD's delivery spin-off makes a smaller bump than expected in Hong Kong trading debut

    JD Logistics, the second unit to be spun off from JD.com for a listing, has put a brave face on its Hong Kong trading debut, as its stock changed hands with a smaller premium than the market's expectations. The company's shares began trading at HK$46.05, for a gain of 14.1 per cent from its initial public offer (IPO) price of HK$40.36, lagging behind the 20 per cent jump that brokers and analysts were expecting. Still, the company's chief executive remained unperturbed. "As an integrated supply chain logistic services player, I don't think we have direct competitors in (China)," JD Logistics' chief executive Yu Rui said in a televised press conference in Beijing marking the company's trading debut in Hong Kong. "For us, the impact of price war is relatively limited because express delivery service is a way for us to gain new customers for our supply chain solution offerings," rather than its core business focus, he said. JD Logistics is expecting its 2021 loss to widen from last year's 4 billion yuan (US$627.6 million) according to its IPO prospectus. Full-year deficit will be at a "relatively healthy level," Yu said without elaborating. Losses at the delivery unit, 64.4 per cent owned by Jingdong Technology Group, narrowed to 2.2 billion yuan in 2019 from 2.8 billion yuan in 2018. Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team. Yu Rui, the 38-year-old CEO of JD Logistics. Photo: Handout alt=Yu Rui, the 38-year-old CEO of JD Logistics. Photo: Handout "Our differentiation is in our supply chain logistics solutions," he said. "We will continue to focus on investing in data computation technology, robotics to help address our customers' supply chain needs." Still, the premium in JD Logistics trading debut has bucked the overall lacklustre first-day performance of Hong Kong debutants this year, and investors winning a piece of its new shares would hope that such strong performance seen Friday morning would persist. Of the 37 stocks that have listed in Hong Kong, 15 closed below their IPO price on their first-day trading, or 40 per cent of the total, according to Refinitiv data as of May 25. Since Kuaishou Technology rallied 161 per cent on February 5, other big IPOs in Hong Kong of more than US$2 billion in size have fumbled, giving retail investors a chill. With just five new listings on the main board this month, compared to 14 in January, bankers said a strong closing price by JD Logistics today could inject renewed momentum to new stock sales over the summer months. Drivers move parcels from a delivery truck to their own vehicles at a JD Logistics distribution station in Chaoyang district, Beijing. Photo: SCMP, Minghe Hu alt=Drivers move parcels from a delivery truck to their own vehicles at a JD Logistics distribution station in Chaoyang district, Beijing. Photo: SCMP, Minghe Hu JD Logistics raised HK$24.1 billion (US$3.1 billion) in total net proceeds, with strong demand from retail investors who overbought its retail tranche by 715.6 times, the Beijing-based firm said in a stock exchange announcement Thursday. China is the world's largest logistics market based on total logistics spending of 14.9 trillion yuan in 2020. The market is forecast to reach 19.3 trillion yuan by 2025, the company said, citing industry researcher China Insights Consultancy. Yu on Friday gave his vote of support to Hong Kong's capital market, saying that the decision to list in the city was due to the support and guidance that the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)) has given to its group companies, including parent JD.com and JD Health, both of which were listed in Hong Kong last year. "Hong Kong is one of the most important capital markets globally, naturally it is a listing destination we must consider," said Yu. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Philippines halts deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia

    The Philippines has suspended the deployment of workers to Saudi Arabia after it received reports that their employers and recruiters were making them pay for COVID-19 testing, quarantine and insurance upon arrival in the kingdom. Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said in a May 27 order that his department will issue an official statement on resumption of deployment "after this matter has been clarified accordingly". It was not immediately clear how many Filipinos bound for Saudi Arabia would be directly affected.

  • North Korea says orphan children volunteering on mines and farms

    State news reports the children want "to repay even just a millionth of the love the party showed".

  • Partisan disputes delay sweeping China tech bill in U.S. Senate

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday the Senate would resume consideration of a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology on June 8. The Senate had sought to pass the $250 billion measure on Thursday but the legislation was delayed by Republicans who said Schumer and his fellow Democrats had not allowed enough time to consider amendments. The U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, or USICA, authorizes about $190 billion for provisions to strengthen U.S. technology in general, plus $54 billion specifically to increase production of semiconductors, microchips and telecommunication equipment.

  • Lithuanian President Says Belarus Nuclear Plant Could Be Blackmail Instrument

    May.28 -- After the events of last weekend, Belarus' nuclear power plant should also be seen as a geopolitical weapon in the hands of the country's President, Alexander Lukashenko, said Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. He also mentioned Russia is in a very good position to 'swallow' Belarus at this point and that NATO should be ready to take action at the Summit coming up in June. He spoke to Bloomberg's Francine Lacqua and Maria Tadeo on "Bloomberg Surveillance: Early Edition."

  • UK PM Johnson marries in secret ceremony

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancée Carrie Symonds in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, according to media reports.A spokeswoman for Johnson’s Downing Street office declined to comment.The Sun and Mail on Sunday newspapers said guests were invited at the last minute to the central London ceremony, and said even senior members of Johnson’s office were unaware of the wedding plans.Weddings in England are currently limited to 30 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.Johnson, who is 56, and Symonds, who is 33, have been living together in Downing Street since he became prime minister in 2019.They announced their engagement - and had a son together - last year.Johnson was previously married to lawyer Marina Wheeler for 25 years, with whom he has four children.Before Wheeler, Johnson was married to socialite Allegra Mostyn-Owen. Symonds will be his third wife.

  • Australia's Victoria state reports 5 COVID-19 cases on day 3 of lockdown

    Australia's Victoria state reported five new local COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including in a worker at a Melbourne aged care facility where not all of the residents have been vaccinated. Victoria's acting premier, James Merlino, said at a briefing that 70% of the traveller's close contacts have so far tested negative for the coronavirus. "But it is true to say that this remains a day-by-day proposition," Merlino said.

  • NASA says a 'potentially hazardous' asteroid, which could be bigger than the Eiffel Tower, will shoot past Earth next week

    A huge asteroid, known as 2021 KT1, will make a "close approach" to Earth on June 1 at about 10:24 am EDT, according to NASA.