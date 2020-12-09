China is detaining Uighur Muslims simply for being under 40 years old, leaked documents show

Bill Bostock
This photo taken on June 4, 2019 shows a man walking past a screen showing images of China&#39;s President Xi Jinping in Kashgar in China&#39;s northwest Xinjiang region. - China has enforced a massive security crackdown in Xinjiang, where more than one million ethnic Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities are believed to be held in a network of internment camps that Beijing describes as &#34;vocational education centres&#34; aimed at steering people away from religious extremism. (Photo by Greg Baker / AFP) (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
A man walking past a screen showing images of China's President Xi Jinping in Kashgar, Xinjiang region, in June 2019. GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

China is detaining its Uighur Muslim citizens for reasons including being younger than 40 years old or appearing untrustworthy, leaked documents show.

On Wednesday, Human Rights Watch published details of a dataset showing the reasons why approximately 2,000 people were detained in Aksu prefecture, Xinjiang, between mid-2016 and late 2018.

Human Rights Watch said that the list appears to come from a part of Aksu that is mostly Uighur, and the group said it is confident that all the people on the list are Uighurs.

Justifications used by officials on the Aksu list to detain the Uighurs included "switching off their phone repeatedly," "generally acting suspiciously," and being "born after the 1980s."

One person on the list, identified as Ms. T, was detained for "links to sensitive countries" after she received four calls from a foreign number in March 2017, Human Rights Watch said.

Officials in Xinjiang have previously used obscure and ridiculous justifications to detain and imprison Uighurs, including setting clocks to a different time zone than Beijing's, which China deems an act of rebellion.

The Aksu list, which was passed to Human Rights Watch by Radio Free Asia's Uyghur Service in August 2020, "provides further insights into how China's brutal repression of Xinjiang's Turkic Muslims is being turbocharged by technology," said Maya Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.

"The Chinese government owes answers to the families of those on the list: why were they detained, and where are they now?"

uighur muslims xinjian detainment camp
A view of a new suspected tier-four detainment camp in Kashgar, Xinjiang, China Google Earth

The people on the list comprise a small segment of some millions of Uighurs who have been detained in prison-like camps since 2016.

China euphemistically calls the camps "reeducation centers," and last year claimed without evidence that it had released all "graduates." But according to multiple reports, China has continued building and expanding those facilities since that claim.

Beijing deems the mostly-Muslim Uighur community a terror threat akin to ISIS, and has worked to erase their culture and slash their birth rate with forced sterilizations, child quotas, and forced abortions.

Xinjiang officials have also collected granular details about Uighurs in a mass data-collection effort called the Integrated Joint Operations Platform (IJOP) since August 2016. The system has information including security and facial-recognition footage, license plate numbers, personal internet history, location, and other personal details.

The program collects data on all Xinjiang residents, including non-Uighurs, but Human Rights Watch said that officials used IJOP to flag the 2,000 detainees on the Aksu list.

KASHGAR, CHINA - JUNE 30, 2020. An old Uyghur man walks in Kashgar old city on June 30, 2020 in Kashgar, China. (Photo by David Liu/Getty Images)
An old Uyghur man walks in Kashgar old city on June 30, 2020 in Kashgar, China. David Liu/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, some Uighurs detained in Xinjiang have been forced to work for little to no pay in factories and production lines, some of which produce goods for major Western retailers.

The US Congress recently voted to pass the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which would see companies banned from using factories showing evidence of forced Uighur labor.

Nike, Coca-Cola, and Apple reportedly lobbied against the bill, which will now be voted on by the US Senate.

In September, the US government also banned the import of some clothing, computer, and hair products from Xinjiang.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • Lawyers' group calls for disciplining Trump legal team over 'dangerous' fraud allegations

    More than a thousand current and former attorneys, retired judges and justices, law professors, former bar association presidents and concerned citizens have signed an open letter calling on bar associations to disavow the Trump campaign attorneys’ conduct, and on disciplinary authorities to investigate.

  • White House interns don't get paid. A group of more than 200 former interns is calling on Joe Biden to fix that.

    Congressman Tim Ryan told Business Insider he "hopes the White House follows our lead in the House" and makes internships paid positions.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

    Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation ... There will be no autonomous zone in Portland." “It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said in a statement that also acknowledged the issues the protesters want to fix, such as housing and health care.

  • 2060 pledge: How the world’s largest CO2 emitter vows to go greener

    China’s pledge to go carbon neutral by 2060 marks a step ahead in global efforts against climate change, though the ambitious aim faces obstacles.

  • Arizona Republican leaders are now openly sniping at each other

    "The Arizona Republican Party has asked its followers if they are willing to die for the cause of overturning the presidential election results, eliciting alarm and criticism from within and outside the GOP," The Arizona Republic reports. The negative responses from Arizona Republicans to Tuesday's tweet from the state GOP was just the latest open squabbling in the party as it grapples with President Trump's loss, his losing legal battle to overturn that defeat, the better-than-expected election results for state Republicans, and the challenges that are emerging as Arizona slides from GOP control to swing state."There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years," Marcus Dell'Artino, a Republican strategist in Phoenix, tells The New York Times. "Now we're seeing the public part of it."A sizable chunk of the Arizona Republican Party is siding with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani as they try to retroactively win an election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. But Gov. Doug Ducey (R), a Trump supporter, is not among them. After he signed the certification of Biden's victory — while ignoring a call from Trump on camera — Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward told him to "STHU," or shut the hell up. He responded, "I think what I would say is the feeling's mutual to her, and practice what you preach."Ward also called Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) "cowardly" for shutting down the House for a week following Giuliani's close visit with a dozen GOP lawmakers just days before testing positive for COVID-19. And when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a Trump loyalist, suggested Ducey would "coerce vaccinations" for COVID-19, Ducey's chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato called Biggs "nuts" and suggested he "enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown."It isn't clear if Ward, a divisive figure representing the party's far-right faction, will seek another term when the Arizona GOP picks its next chair in January.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

  • Cuomo says he thinks the FDA might authorize Pfizer's vaccine on Thursday, with New Yorkers getting shots 'as soon as this weekend'

    Cuomo said that if the FDA authorizes the Pfizer vaccine on Thursday, New York could get as many as 170,000 doses by the weekend.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Exclusive: Former U.S. homeland chief Johnson says he will not join Biden administration

    Former U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, who was widely viewed as a strong contender for several Cabinet positions under incoming President Joe Biden, told Reuters on Tuesday he will not join the Biden administration. Johnson had been under consideration to become Biden's secretary of defense, but Biden nominated retired General Lloyd Austin for that role. "I will not be in the Biden administration," Johnson said in an email.

  • Family: Black man shot by deputy held a sandwich, not a gun

    Civil rights and FBI investigators will help look into the police shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., whose family says was shot in front of two toddlers and his grandmother while inside his Ohio home.

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • Rudy Giuliani, hospitalized with the coronavirus, says he has 'exactly the same view' on COVID-19

    Speaking from his hospital room, Rudy Giuliani said Tuesday he hasn't changed his mind regarding the coronavirus or mask use, despite his recent COVID-19 diagnosis.Giuliani, President Trump's personal lawyer and a former mayor of New York City, was admitted to a Washington, D.C., hospital on Sunday, after traveling across the country in his futile attempt to overturn the election results. Giuliani did not wear a mask during meetings last week in Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia, exposing lawmakers and others to the virus.During an interview with New York radio station 77 WABC, the hosts asked Giuliani if his views on the virus have changed, now that he is sick and in the hospital. They mentioned former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who contracted the virus after attending a super-spreader event at the White House; Christie later said it was "wrong" to be there without a mask."No," Giuliani responded. "I have exactly the same view. You know, I've also been through cancer, a couple of other things — very serious, very serious, emergency knee operation. Things happen in life, and you have to go with them. You can't overreact to them. Otherwise, you let the fear of illness drive your entire life." Regarding face coverings, which provide protection to the wearer and those around them, Giuliani said he thinks "you can overdo the masks."Giuliani revealed that he has received two of the same medications Trump took during his hospitalization for COVID-19: remdesivir and dexamethasone. One of the radio hosts told Giuliani the drugs are "not something that the normal American is going to be able to get, because it's quite expensive." Giuliani deflected, saying he "didn't know that. I mean, they give it to us here at the hospital."Giuliani did admit that his high profile is why he's receiving treatment that the average American can't get, saying: "I think if it wasn't me, I wouldn't have been put in the hospital. Sometimes, when you're — you know, when you're a celebrity — they're worried if something happens to you, they're going to examine it more carefully, and they do everything right." He said his advice to people is "get early treatment," falsely claiming that "the earlier you get treated for this, No. 1, you totally eliminate the chance of dying."More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

  • San Francisco Puts Another Nail in Its Own Coffin

    Media coverage of San Francisco’s recent passage of a citywide “wealth tax” has been hard to come by, to say the least. One can be forgiven for wondering if leftist media outlets even see the writing on the city’s wall. It is not just that this bill will do little to provide additional net revenue to a city facing financial ruin; it is that this bill will surely do the exact opposite. Even critics of modern income inequality see policy prescriptions such as this as counterproductive. Indeed, in the present COVID-19 moment, San Francisco needs all the help it can get to attract businesses and well-paid taxpayers. This couldn’t come at a worse time.So, what is this new tax? Supporters call it the “overpaid executive tax.” (Kudos to them for framing so bluntly.) Technically, the citywide tax will operate as a levy of at least 0.1 percent on companies that pay their CEO more than 100 times the median pay of their workforce. That 0.1 percent tax can reach as high as 0.6 percent depending on how far above the company’s median pay the CEO’s total compensation is. Embedded in the name attached to this new legislation is the belief that disinterested third parties should determine fair and appropriate pay. Whether that be city bureaucrats or voters unconnected to the company in question, the notion that such actors should serve as the arbiters of proper pay levels is nothing more than a form of price-and-wage control. An easy retort to my concern here may be, “Why care about a mere 0.1 percent hit?”Well, if what we are seeking to address is really egregious, unfair, socially contemptible income inequality -- robber-baron stuff -- why should we stop at 0.1 percent? In other words, if the rationale for this 0.1 percent is what its proponents say it is, why are we only talking about 0.1 percent? If a Silicon Valley tech billionaire makes an amount considered to be unfair relative to the money paid to, in all probability, administrative support staff, shouldn’t voters and bureaucrats up the ante here, seeking far more than a 0.1 percent surtax?The fatal flaw of this bill and others like it lies in the idea that fair compensation should be defined by people other than those who have skin in the game -- namely, a company’s principals, board of directors, and ultimately the shareholders to whom it reports. Once one concedes the principle that legislative intervention is required to force those within a company to change the way it pays people, the door is opened to an arbitrary exercise of power. Make no mistake: There is no magic behind the 0.1 percent figure. Setting the tax at that level was arbitrary, and arbitrary judgments are easy to change. Sure, it remains there today, but perhaps 1 percent or 5 percent will be the “right” number next year. And perhaps even higher the year after that. The lack of limiting principle here is frightening, and the slippery slope is easy enough to see.Making it all the more dangerous is that San Francisco is already on the slide. The wealthy are leaving the city in record numbers and at a record pace. And unlike many of the wealthy in New York City still waiting out the pandemic from their beach houses, the San Francisco defectors are not coming back. The very nature of the largest businesses in San Francisco makes them tech-forward, not just able to take advantage of different work environments, but rewarded for doing so. Throw in the recent increase in the transfer tax on expensive real estate in the city, and the slew of recent business tax increases embedded in Proposition F, and there is almost no confusing the message the city is sending to wealthy businesses and their proprietors: Your kind is not wanted here.This brings us back to the key practical problem faced by those who want to soak the rich in a city or a state. In a country that allows mobility, there is no reason for a wealthy employer to stay in inhospitable business environments. San Francisco’s new wealth tax seeks to address that by saying businesses must pay the 0.1 percent tax if they have any office presence in the city, even if they are not headquartered in San Francisco. Why quit while you’re behind? Force company headquarters out, and their satellite offices too.Every day brings a new headline of high-profile companies and executives leaving the Golden State. The 13.3 percent top state tax rate is punitive enough. The regulatory environment is infamous. And while tech company CEOs may not mind the stratospheric price of real estate, their employees certainly do. What a COVID-damaged city such as San Francisco needs is to plead with Sacramento to decrease taxes and regulations, so that its city can retain major revenue contributors. Instead, it has chosen to add insult to injury by adding to incentives to leave the state, and even more inexplicably, by encouraging those who stay in the state to do so just outside the city. That’s right -- San Francisco may not just push successful tech companies to Denver and Austin -- they may even push them to Palo Alto!And while we’re discussing this sort of approach to taxation, it’s worth adding that a true wealth tax on the balance sheets of ultra-high net-worth people does not work. As I wrote back when Elizabeth Warren raised the issue during her presidential campaign, the rationale is misguided, the legal propriety is dubious, the amount of money it raises is over-stated, and the misallocations of capital that it creates are significant. San Francisco’s modified version of a wealth tax is equally misguided. It will lead to diminished revenue as more businesses leave the city, and even more on top of that as new businesses seek a more friendly neighborhood in which to start. Income inequality is not solved by making poor people poorer, or by making them unemployed.San Francisco would be wiser to pursue what it is chartered to do as a city -- addressing high crime and homelessness -- rather than what it is inherently incapable of doing -- serving as the arbiter of what wages should be. So far, it is not doing either very well.

  • Pope makes grim seasonal visit to statue

    Pope Francis made an unannounced, pre-dawn visit to a Rome landmark on Tuesday (December 8) after he was forced to cancel the annual public ceremony because of the coronavirus. The event, which is usually attended by thousands of people and is considered the start of the capital's Christmas season, was cancelled. Francis went unannounced at 7 a.m. and placed a basket of white roses at the base of the statue in the rain. During the 15-minute visit he prayed for the city and for all people around the world affected by COVID-19, a Vatican statement said. He then went to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he said Mass before returning to the Vatican.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for coronavirus

  • China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, vows retaliation

    China summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing on Tuesday to protest U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" retaliation. The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

  • A jail officer in Spokane, Washington, shot and killed a 70-year-old woman in the building's lobby

    Nancy King's nephew told local news he didn't understand why the officer couldn't handle the elderly, 110-pound woman in a less lethal way.

  • Israel's Netanyahu: Vaccination campaign to begin Dec. 27

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Wednesday that Israel will begin vaccinating the public against the coronavirus on Dec. 27, making it one of the first countries in the world to innoculate its citizens. Earlier Wednesday, Netanyahu welcomed the first shipment of doses of the Pfizer vaccine, calling it a “big day of celebration” for the country.

  • CNN overtakes Fox News in post-election average viewing figures after Donald Trump's defeat

    CNN overtook Fox News in its average viewership in the month after the US election in the latest sign that Donald Trump’s once favourite cable news outfit has taken a hit. CNN, the cable news channel which has been a persistent target of the US president’s ire, averaged 1.73 million viewers between November 4 and last Sunday. That figure, released by the company Nielsen, beat the Fox News Channel which had an average viewership of 1.56 million. MSNBC, a left-leaning cable news channel, got 1.53 million. It is the first time CNN has outperformed Fox News on the metric for a month since the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack in 2001, according to the Associated Press. CNN this weekend took out adverts championing its boost in viewership in the aftermath of the US election, which took place on November 3. “Since the day after the election, there has been a clear winner,” the adverts said, jokingly referencing Mr Trump’s refusal to concede the election to Democrat Joe Biden, the victor. On other metrics Fox did better, such as during prime time when last week Fox led all cable networks with an average of 2.65 million viewers, according to the AP, higher than CNN's 1.92 million. The drop in popularity of Fox News in part reflects the recent phenomenon that channels aligned with one particular political ‘side’ in America see a fall in viewers after a perceived 'defeat', in this instance Mr Trump’s election loss. However it also could reflect the US president’s outright criticism of Fox over its election night coverage and refusal to back-up his baseless claims that victory was “stolen” from him by mass voter fraud.