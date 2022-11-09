China Developers Soar as State Help Fuels Bets on Market Bottom

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer stocks jumped the most in eight months after a key regulator expanded a financing support program designed for private firms including the country’s cash-strapped builders.

A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge climbed as much as 8.8% Wednesday morning. Country Garden Holdings Co., Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. and CIFI Holdings Group Co. all surged at least 21%. Property firms’ dollar bonds rose as much as 5 cents, according to credit traders, with some Country Garden notes on track for their biggest gains in nearly three months.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors said Tuesday it widened a program launched in 2018 to support about 250 billion yuan ($34.5 billion) in debt sales by private companies including developers.

The latest help would include bond guarantees, an effort that emerged in August for select builders to sell such debt onshore backed by state-owned China Bond Insurance Co. in light of the sector’s liquidity crunch. While the sector’s stocks and bonds initially rallied on that plan, the gains reversed as fresh worries surfaced about developers’ debt-repayment capabilities as new-home sales continued to slump.

“All efforts by the government should be appreciated -- as least they want to do something,” said Ting Meng, senior credit analyst at ANZ Bank China Co. “If the money is to support the developers with tight liquidity only, it could help.” But she said the money would be “far from enough” if builders which have defaulted or extended debt also participate.

China’s property sector has been embroiled in a debt crisis for over a year, with offshore debt defaults mounting to unprecedented levels this year and dollar bonds plummeting last week to a record-low 49 cents, according to a Bloomberg index. The rout has its roots in a crackdown that started in 2020 on excessive leverage at developers and speculation among homebuyers. It’s been worsened by Covid restrictions that’s exacerbated falling home sales.

