China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (HKG:1606): Will The Growth Last?

China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.'s (HKG:1606) released its most recent earnings update in April 2019, which confirmed that the company benefited from a strong tailwind, leading to a double-digit earnings growth of 18%. Below, I've laid out key growth figures on how market analysts view China Development Bank Financial Leasing's earnings growth outlook over the next few years and whether the future looks even brighter than the past. I will be looking at earnings excluding extraordinary items to exclude one-off activities to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

Analysts' expectations for the coming year seems rather subdued, with earnings increasing by a single digit 7.7%. The growth outlook in the following year seems much more buoyant with rates generating double digit 24% compared to today’s earnings, and finally hitting CN¥3.3b by 2022.

Although it’s useful to be aware of the rate of growth year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more insightful determining the rate at which the company is growing on average every year. The pro of this technique is that it removes the impact of near term flucuations and accounts for the overarching direction of China Development Bank Financial Leasing's earnings trajectory over time, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 9.4%. This means that, we can presume China Development Bank Financial Leasing will grow its earnings by 9.4% every year for the next couple of years.

