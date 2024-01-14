China did not participate in "peace formula" meeting in Davos

There was no Chinese representative among the participants of the fourth meeting of national security concerning the Ukrainian peace formula in Davos on 14 January.

Source: European Pravda

Details: The Office of the President of Ukraine reported earlier that 81 countries and international organisations participated in the meeting but China was not among them despite Beijing being invited. Two sources confirmed China’s absence to European Pravda.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated in response to a question about the participants of the meeting that Western countries and the countries of the Global South actively participated.

Quote: "The number of participants is increasing – over 80 countries and international organisations [participated this time] while 66 of them participated in the previous meeting in Malta."

Yermak added that "a lot of countries express their opinion, especially the countries of the Global South".

According to the information from a source of European Pravda, Davos was chosen as the location of the peace formula meeting on purpose so that Chinese representatives did not have to travel – they are already in Davos as the World Economic Forum is held there at the moment.

Among the four meetings dedicated to the Ukrainian peace formula, a Chinese representative only participated in one which was held last year at the beginning of August in Jeddah. Then Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba called China’s participation a "major breakthrough".

China was not present at the following meeting in Malta. The Office of the President of Ukraine explained it with "schedule mismatch".

Support UP or become our patron!