China’s Didi Crackdown Isn’t All That Different From U.S. Moves Against Big Tech

Zachary Karabell
·8 min read
China Blocks Didi From App Stores Days After Mega U.S. IPO
China Blocks Didi From App Stores Days After Mega U.S. IPO

The Didi ride-hailing app on a smartphone arranged in Beijing, China, on Monday, July 5, 2021. China expanded its latest crackdown on the technology industry beyond Didi to include two other companies that recently listed in New York, dealing a blow to global investors while tightening the governments grip on sensitive online data. Credit - Yan Cong/Bloomberg

It was supposed to be one of the hottest IPOs of the year, the listing of the most dominant ride-hailing service in China, Didi Global. More dominant than Uber, Didi commands almost 90% of the Chinese market, and with its attendant services like bicycle rentals and a growing business in autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence. And then it all went terribly wrong.

Barely two days after the stock made its U.S. debut, raising more than $4 billion with a market cap well approaching $100 billion after its debut, Chinese government regulators announced a sweeping enforcement against the company for how it has been using—or potentially misusing—customer data. Like Uber, Didi collects vast troves of information that can be used to market other products to its users, and months before the IPO, the company had been the target of regulatory scrutiny in Beijing. The scrutiny intensified when Didi elected to list its shares in the U.S. In the eyes of the Chinese government, that raised the possibility that Didi would then share its precious domestic data with U.S. counterparties. The risk was simply too great for Chinese regulators.

The timing of the enforcement action, followed by an order that Chinese app stores remove Didi until the issues are resolved, not only sent the stock price plunging but also added to a growing chorus that the Chinese government has embarked on an aggressive attempt to curtail its mega-technology companies after years of cheering and cultivating their success.

It’s been tempting for American and foreign commentators to cast these moves as proof that the Chinese government and its ruling Communist Party are determined to take control of the widely successful but mostly private tech sector as part of the overall strategy to centralize power and remove any possible competitors, and, ultimately, to force its domestic companies to detach from American markets. Voicing sentiments that have been widely shared, Anthony Scaramucci called Beijing’s action “a direct assault on global capitalism.”

Yet, as tempting as it is to see these steps as part of a concerted effort by the Chinese government to wage a tech cold war against the U.S., that may be the wrong lens. Over the past decade, the pendulum has swung heavily towards private tech companies. In many ways, Beijing has been a regulatory laggard and its attempts to reign in the power of its big tech companies is not dissimilar to moves now being contemplated both in Washington and at the state level against U.S. tech companies.

It isn’t just Didi. In fact, the crackdown on Didi is just the latest in a flurry of major actions taken against China’s tech champions, following the government’s order that Ant Financial, a spin-off of Alibaba (which itself has been the Amazon and JP Morgan of China rolled into one), halt its plans to go public. Jack Ma, the most high-profile of China’s tech leaders, was essentially told to shut up or be shut up. And the actions against Didi weren’t limited to that company; the government also announced sweeping reviews of multiple other companies, ranging from data security to market dominance.

It’s undoubtedly true that after years of lax regulation, Beijing is sending a signal to its tech champions: no matter how big you are, how successful you are, how much your founders are lauded and how much money you rake in, the government, not the private sector, is the ultimate authority and retains ultimate control. But that is after years of benign neglect during which multiple companies evolved into powerful fiefdoms. It is widely believed that what initially led to the government backlash against the seemingly untouchable Jack Ma was a speech he gave just before Ant was supposed to go public in which he lambasted government regulators as inept and behind the times. He therefore broke the cardinal rule that he had long honored: you can get rich and famous and powerful as a private entrepreneur in China but you can never publicly second guess the Party, and certainly not with Xi in charge.

And yet, until then, Chinese regulators had been largely content to let domestic tech companies do their thing. Yes, the government made it almost impossible for foreign competitors such as Google and Facebook to function in China. And yes, in the realms of artificial intelligence and telecommunications, it had also erected high barriers to entry of non-Chinese companies. The U.S. and the EU, for their part, also made it extremely difficult for Chinese telecom companies to function in their markets, with the U.S. escalation case against Chinese company Huawei—one of the world most significant manufacturers of equipment for next generation (5G) equipment—being the prime example.

What’s more, the recent moves by Beijing regulators are not, in substance, radically different from equally aggressive measures contemplated by the E.U.’s antitrust commission or by a newly empowered Federal Trade Commission now headed by the passionate antitrust, anti-Big Tech Lina Khan or by nearly every state attorney general in the U.S. who have joined several different suits against Google, Facebook and Amazon designed to curtail or even break them up. President Biden will sign a new executive order promising to further crackdown on American tech companies.

The difference is largely one of speed. In the United States, Lina Khan may, as her many articles and her work for various congressional committees demonstrate, want to expand and redefine anti-trust laws for the 21st century tech companies and wish to significantly limit how these companies use consumer data. State AGs may wish to do the same. But all are constrained by a clunky and complicated legal and legislative system that makes any such enforcement a multi-year affair with uncertain outcomes. Senators such as Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley can endlessly call for Big Tech but they cannot then actually do much in real time to break up those companies. Lina Khan as head of the FTC or the Justice Department antitrust division can initiate action against Facebook, but unlike their Chinese counterparts, they cannot detain Mark Zuckerberg for vague, sweeping and largely unspecified violations.

Chinese regulators are bound by far less. They do not, as U.S. regulators must, have to go through webs of procedures, liable to be checked at all turns by judicial appeals and intensive lobbying. They do not, as U.S. legislators must, have to go through labyrinthine processes and committees that will report new bills and proposed regulations that even if passed will then be challenged in the courts, a process that is measured in years.

Make no mistake: governments do not like it when companies become too big not just to fail but big enough to challenge the authority of the state. Google and Amazon and Apple and Facebook cannot exercise force to exert market dominance, but they have a role in shaping the commons every bit as substantial as most governments, and their unaccountable power—except to the marketplace and shareholders—is not easily acceptable to governments. State and federal authorities in the U.S. are no less determined than Beijing (or Brussels) to establish predominance, in part in the name of protecting American citizens from corporate overreach but in part to maintain government as the arbiter of last resort that determines the rules of commercial engagement. Barry Lynn of Open Markets that brought Khan to prominence, says that unless government does something radical and soon, “Our democracy is over, it’s done with.”

To see the moves against Chinese tech companies through the lens of the increasing animosity between the U.S. and China or as a peculiar manifestation of a power hungry XI Jinping and his Communist Party is to miss the more prosaic power struggle that is embroiling most societies, between powerful tech companies and established governments that are not prepared to cede control to private actors that often arrogantly claim they serve a higher calling and are beyond the reach of the state.

This contest is by no means settled. Chinese tech companies are already too powerful for the state to simply quash. The government can force Jack Ma and his cohort to recede from the spotlight; it can tell app stores not to list Didi for a while. But it can’t destroy Alibaba and Ant and Didi without massive societal disruptions that will erode the legitimacy of the party. American regulators and legislatures similarly face considerable hurdles in how they tame Big Tech or even make those companies more publicly accountable.

It would be best, of course, if both tech companies there and here and government everywhere recognize that they have to work together for the common good rather than fighting interminable turf wars. That would mean less turf war over who has the last word and more collaboration about data rights, consumer rights, and who benefits financially. There’s little sign that will happen anytime soon, which means that we are entering a time when the real Cold War will not be between the U.S. and China, but between governments and Big Tech, one with no clear winners and years of tension. And in the meantime, Chinese consumers will keep using Didi to hail rides and Alibaba to buy stuff, while Americans complain about Facebook while messaging each other from their Ubers.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fundamentals of Didi are not affected by China Crackdown: Analyst

    Brendan Ahern, KraneShares ETFs Chief Investment Officer joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss China cracking down on privacy data and the impact it has on some of China’s biggest tech companies.

  • Critical race theory undermines military effectiveness

    Sowing distrust with false, pseudo-Marxist race agitation is a dangerous path.

  • Taiwan receives another 1.1M doses of vaccine from Japan

    Taiwan on Thursday received 1.13 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from Japan in the second such donation this year. Once desperately lacking jabs, Taiwan has benefited from vaccine diplomacy, receiving near 5 million doses from the United States and Japan following its worst outbreak starting in May that was being driven by a more contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Taiwan has also accused China, which claims the self-ruled island as its renegade territory, of intervening to block the delivery of vaccines.

  • Harris jabs GOP voting laws, saying they make it 'harder for Americans to vote'

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee’s campaign to expand voting rights, urging a full-court press by her party to challenge tighter voting laws passed by Republican legislatures across the country.

  • U.K. Probes Chinese Takeover of Country’s Biggest Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s national security advisor will examine the takeover of the country’s biggest semiconductor plant by a Chinese-owned company after lawmakers said it could threaten the country’s high-tech future.Nexperia NV acquired Welsh-based Newport Wafer Fab, which makes semiconductors mainly for the car industry, on Monday.“We are looking into it. I have asked the National Security Adviser to review,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday.The U.K.’s Enterprise Act g

  • Soccer-England told to stop lecturing on diving after 'cheap' penalty

    While England exulted at reaching a first major final since 1966, there was increasing outcry abroad over the penalty awarded for a foul on Raheem Sterling in extra time to give them a 2-1 win over Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final. An array of media and football figures joined Danish fans in condemning the penalty as too cheap for such a big game, some saying England's haughty views on diving looked hypocritical in view of Sterling's tumble at the lightest of touches. In pure English football, this does not happen.

  • Biden lost faith in the U.S. mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden's frustrations with Afghanistan boiled over more than a decade ago, and they never again eased. On a trip to Kabul in January 2009, shortly before he was sworn in as vice president, Biden warned Afghanistan's then-President Hamid Karzai at a dinner that he could lose Washington's support unless he started governing for all Afghans, hinting at corruption allegations targeting Karzai's brother. Karzai shot back that the United States was indifferent to the deaths of Afghan civilians.

  • Europe’s Push for G-20 Net Zero Pledge Is Thwarted in Venice

    (Bloomberg) -- Finance ministers of the Group of 20 major economies meeting in Italy have failed to agree on a climate pledge to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, according to people familiar with the matter.A push by European nations to include the language in the G-20’s communique, which is due to be finalized on Saturday, was thwarted by several countries that are more reliant on fossil fuels, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.The

  • Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi sued in US as shares slide

    The lawsuits come after a crackdown by Beijing triggered a slump in its share price of more than 20%.

  • Former Cavs G Dellavedova signs 3-year deal with Melbourne

    Matthew Dellavedova is taking his game back Down Under. The former Cavaliers point guard signed a three-year contract Friday with Melbourne United, the defending champion in Australia’s National Basketball League. Dellavedova, affectionately known as “Delly” to his teammates and fans, had two stints over six seasons with Cleveland, which signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

  • N.Korea rejected AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over side effects, says think-tank

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea has rejected planned shipments of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that were being organised under the global COVAX distribution scheme due to concerns over side effects, a South Korean think-tank said on Friday. COVAX has said it would provide nearly 2 million doses of AstraZeneca's shots to North Korea. The first batch had been expected in late May but was delayed amid protracted consultations, South Korea said last month.

  • Tesla's lead in China's red-hot electric vehicle market is shrinking, says rival XPeng

    Tesla is feeling the heat in China from several rivals.

  • While poor countries struggle to find vaccines, places that bought too many are scrambling to get rid of doses about to expire

    Israel, Bulgaria, Romania, and some states in the US have more doses than they can use - a problem that would make much of the world envious.

  • Asia at Epicenter of Market Fears as China Easing Stokes Concern

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia is emerging as the epicenter for investor worries over global growth and the spread of coronavirus variants.While their peers in the U.S. and Europe remain near record highs, Asian stocks have fallen back in recent months amid slowing Chinese economic growth and a glacial rollout of vaccines. The trend accelerated Friday with the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific Index briefly erasing year-to-date gains for the second time in as many months, while Chinese authorities moved to boost

  • Megan Fox Slams Critics Who Question Her & Machine Gun Kelly's Age Difference | Billboard News

    In a new interview with 'InStyle,' Fox slams those critics, saying they wouldn't bat an eye if a man were dating a woman four years younger than him but act like she's robbing the cradle.

  • ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Co-Writer Adele Lim to Make Directorial Debut With Untitled Comedy Starring Ashley Park

    Adele Lim will make her directorial debut with an untitled comedy starring “Emily in Paris” actress Ashley Park. The R-rating intended comedy will follow four Asian American women as they set off on a journey to Asia to find their birth mothers. Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures will produce the film together, with Point Grey’s Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen producing the film. Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude will oversee the project for Lionsgate. Lim previously co-wrote

  • U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters. The U.S. Commerce Department action will follow its announcement last month adding five other companies and other Chinese entities to the blacklist over allegations of forced labor in the far western region of China. The additions to Commerce Department's Entity List are part of the Biden administration's efforts to hold China accountable for human rights violations, the sources said.

  • Biden's White House is pushing to undo the crack cocaine sentencing disparity. But will enough Republicans support it?

    The bill, backed by Biden and a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, would allow crack cocaine offenders to ask for a reduced sentence.

  • Analysis: For Russia, U.S. Afghan exit creates security threat on southern flank

    The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is a headache for Moscow which fears spiralling fighting may push refugees into its Central Asian backyard, create a jihadist threat and even stir civil war in one ex-Soviet state, a former Russian diplomat and two analysts said. The turmoil is a worry for Russia because it regards the region, part of the former Soviet Union once ruled from Moscow, as its southern defensive flank and as a sphere of influence from which radical Islamist threats could emanate. Moscow, still haunted by its own 1979-89 Afghan war, is unlikely to engage militarily in Afghanistan, Sergei Lavrov, Russia's top diplomat, has made clear.

  • White House officials arrange confidential sales of Hunter Biden's art

    A New York gallery owner will facilitate sales of Hunter Biden's original artwork, an arrangement meant to diffuse concerns over buyers paying top dollar to win influence with the president's son, according to a source familiar with the situation. The gallerist, Georges Berges, will independently set prices on the artwork of President Joe Biden's son and keep the identities of buyers confidential, including from the president and administration officials. Berges will be the sole person authorized to collect, reject and agree on offers.