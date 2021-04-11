  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

China 'didn't do what it needed to do' to halt pandemic, US official says; 40% of Marines decline vaccine: Latest COVID-19 updates

Jordan Culver and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

China's failure to share information and provide access to international public health experts in the early stages of the pandemic fueled the global crisis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday.

"I think China knows that in the early stages of COVID, it didn't do what it needed to do," Blinken said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "And one result of that failure is that the (virus) got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise."

Blinken said the pandemic revealed the need for a "stronger global health security system to make sure that this doesn't happen again" to ensure that the world can mitigate public health crises. Blinken said the World Health Organization must be strengthened and reformed, and that "China has to play a part in that."

Also in the news:

►Ashley Allen, of Brooklyn, turned some heads when she recently became ill with COVID-19 — three weeks after receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Allen, 31, told the New York Post she suffered a persistent dry cough and relentless fatigue. Experts say vaccines are not completely effective but should ease symptoms for those who get infected.

►A mask mandate for the public in Tulsa is expected to end April 30, according to Mayor G.T. Bynum. Bynum said private businesses are allowed to require masks and restaurant and bar employees must also continue wearing a mask.

►New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu received his COVID-19 vaccine Saturday at the state's mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon. The Republican, driving an orange convertible, got the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine in his left arm. He never got out of the vehicle, and he gave a thumbs-up afterward.

►The Supreme Court on Friday shot down a California regulation limiting religious worship in a 5-4 vote. This is the latest in a series of rulings in which the justices have found pandemic regulations violate the First Amendment's protections of religion.

►Iran began a 10-day lockdown Saturday amid a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. Shops are closed and offices are restricted to one-third capacity in its capital, Tehran, and 250 other cities and towns with the highest positivity rates.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 31 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 561,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 135 million cases and more than 2.9 million deaths. More than 230 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 183 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: Women report more side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine than men. Health experts explain why.

USA TODAY is tracking COVID-19 news. Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates. Want more? Sign up for our Coronavirus Watch newsletter for updates to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

Deliveries of Johnson & Johnson vaccine to drop sharply this week

States will see a sharp decline in deliveries of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week as the company struggles to meet its manufacturing timeline. The federal government is planning to deliver less than 800,000 doses this week, down from 5 million that had been planned. California said it expects to see a 90% decrease in the vaccine. The company has struggled to win federal certification for a contract manufacture in Baltimore after 15 million doses of J&J's vaccine were ruined at the plant last month.

Double-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer continue to flow, and White House pandemic advisers say they hope J&J's issues could be resolved by month's end.

Nearly 40% of Marines decline COVID vaccine

Nearly 40% of United States Marines who have been offered the COVID-19 vaccine have declined it, according to the Pentagon. Of the 123,500 Marines that have had access to the vaccine, 75,500 Marines are either fully vaccinated or have only received one dose while about 48,000 have declined it, Communication Strategy and Operations Officer Capt. Andrew Woods told USA TODAY.

"We fully understand that widespread acceptance of the COVID-19 vaccine provides us with the best means to defeat this pandemic. The key to addressing this pandemic is building vaccine confidence," he said, confirming a statistic first reported by CNN.

Woods said the Navy and Marine Corp were working to ensure that soldiers have accurate information about the safety of the vaccine and want to encourage people to get it.

Sarah Elbeshbishi

FEMA's funeral assistance program launches Monday

Starting Monday, the the Federal Emergency Management Agency will accept applications for its funeral assistance program. The agency will offer a maximum of $9,000 per funeral and a maximum of $35,500 per application. To be eligible for assistance, the death must have occurred in the U.S. and happened as a result of COVID-19. , The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, national or qualified resident.

– Ben Yoder, Des Moines Register

More colleges, universities say they will require COVID-19 vaccinations

First it was Rutgers and Cornell. Then Notre Dame. Now Duke. The list of colleges and universities that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for new and returning students to attend in-person classes continues to grow as Duke announced a policy that will cover all undergraduate, graduate and professional students.

"We know that widespread vaccination will be the only way to facilitate a return to normal and robust campus life," Duke President Vincent Price said in a statement on the university's website.

Brown in Rhode Island, Northeastern in Boston, Nova Southeastern University in Florida and Fort Lewis College in Colorado have also followed the precedent set by Rutgers in New Jersey and Cornell in New York.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID-19 news: China's missteps fueled pandemic, Blinken says

Recommended Stories

  • Blinken: China's early 'failure' on Covid cooperation helped speed pandemic

    “One result,” the secretary of state told Meet the Press, is that the virus "got out of hand faster and with, I think, much more egregious results than it might otherwise.”

  • U.K.'s Boris Johnson will not attend Prince Philip's funeral due to Covid restrictions

    Prince Harry, Prince Philip's grandson, is expected to travel from the U.S for the ceremony.

  • Buckingham Palace Says Prince Harry Will Attend Prince Philip's Funeral, Meghan Markle Will Not

    Prince Philip has died at age 99. On April 9, Buckingham Palace confirmed his passing in a statement, saying, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

  • Thailand hits new daily record with nearly 1,000 virus cases

    Thailand’s Health Ministry warned Sunday that restrictions may need to be tightened to slow the spread of a fresh coronavirus wave, as the country hit a daily record for new cases. The ministry confirmed 967 new infections, the highest ever in a 24-hour period, bringing Thailand’s total to 32,625 cases since January last year — including 97 deaths. If the number of cases is still rising in two weeks, measures beyond the current restrictions on nightlife and longstanding social distancing rules will need to be put in place, said Dr. Sophon Iamsirithaworn, deputy director general of the Department of Disease Control.

  • Blinken warns of China's 'increasingly aggressive actions' against Taiwan

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is concerned about China's aggressive actions against Taiwan and warned it would be a "serious mistake" for anyone to try to change the status quo in the Western Pacific by force. "What we've seen, and what is of real concern to us, is increasingly aggressive actions by the government in Beijing directed at Taiwan, raising tensions in the Straits," Blinken said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press."

  • Presidents have been promising to fix this bridge for years. Now it's Biden's turn.

    The Brent Spence Bridge's much-needed makeover has bedeviled politicians from John Boehner and Mitch McConnell to Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

  • Saturday Night Live recap: Carey Mulligan brings her dramatic chops to Studio 8H

    Carey Mulligan brings her dramatic chops to 'Saturday Night Live' in her hosting debut, with Kid Cudi as musical guest. Read EW's recap.

  • Pfizer and BioNTech have asked US regulators to make their COVID-19 vaccine available to adolescents ages 12 to 15

    The vaccine showed "100 percent efficacy" and triggered a "robust antibody response" in trials with adolescents, the companies announced last month.

  • The rate of US suicides dropped sharply during the pandemic - the largest decline in 4 years

    Experts believe the early days of COVID-19 brought out a sense of solidarity akin to what we see during war or hurricanes, impacting the suicide rate.

  • Warning for travellers: Avoid Canada due to 'very high' risk of COVID-19, CDC urges

    COVID-19 cases continue to rise domestically and now the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning people in the U.S. about international travel to Canada.

  • Average Brit doubled value of savings pot since COVID hit

    Over the course of the year Brits spent 16% more overall with online shopping transactions soared by 80%.

  • EU and COVID-19: When a vaccine only adds to the trouble

    European Union leaders no longer meet around a common oval summit table to broker their famed compromises. Lofty hopes that the crisis would encourage a new and tighter bloc to face a common challenge have given way to the reality of division: The pandemic has set member nation against member nation, and many capitals against the EU itself, as symbolized by the disjointed, virtual meetings the leaders now hold. Perhaps worse, some attack the very structures the EU built to deal with the pandemic.

  • Madonna's daughter Lourdes embraces armpit hair as the pair pose for a selfie

    "Two beautiful, strong women!"

  • Most Mideast Stocks Rise With Earnings in Spotlight: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Most equities markets in the Middle East advanced on Sunday, with investors focusing on first-quarter earnings as reporting season picks up.Kuwait’s Premier Market Index led gains in the region, climbing more than 1%, while Egypt’s EGX 30 Index added 0.9% and Dubai’s DFM gauge rose 0.4%. Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dropped 0.7%.Investors are gearing up for a recovery in company earnings across the region as economies rebound from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Banks may lead the way. About two-thirds of lenders covered in the Middle East and North Africa are expected to show profit gains, according to CI Capital, with aggregate net income up about 11% from a year earlier and 21% from the previous quarter, analysts Sara Boutros in Cairo and Maryam Saleh wrote in a note.Qatar National Bank, the Middle East’s biggest listed lender, said after the close of trade Sunday that net income dropped a less-than-forecast 7% in the first quarter. The shares gained 0.2% during the day.Almarai Co., the Saudi food and beverage producer, slipped 0.4% even after reporting profit for the first three months of the year that met estimates.Banks in the UAE are likely to outperform on earnings, while Saudi lenders should still stand out in terms of balance-sheet growth, according to Boutros and Saleh.“We see loan growth in Saudi Arabia continuing to be fueled by mortgage lending, with corporate lending recovery becoming a 2022 story,” they said.MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:In Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share Index trimmed gain this year to 14%MORE: Advanced Petrochemical Resumes Operations of Two PlantsREAD: Almarai 1Q Profit Meets EstimatesDubai’s DFM General Index rose 0.4%, and Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index advanced 0.2%Business conditions in Dubai remained flat last month even as the Middle East’s business hub showed signs of recovery from the pandemicMORE: UAE Names Jassem Al Zaabi as Central Bank Vice ChairmanQatar’s QE Index gained 0.2%Qatari stocks are expected to exhibit a “sequential recovery in earnings” on a normalized basis in the first quarter, with a 28% increase from the previous quarter, mostly due to a recovery in non-financial stocks and commodity prices, according to QNB Financial ServicesQatar National Cement slid 1.4% following a gain of 2.1% Thursday, when it posted a 29% increase in quarterly net incomeMORE: Will the Wisdom of Steepening Yield Curves Profit Saudi Banks?For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: China's antitrust regulator bulking up as crackdown on behemoths widens

    China's competition watchdog is adding staff and other resources as it ramps up efforts to crack down on anti-competitive behaviour, especially among the country's powerful companies, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Beijing's plan to bulk up the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) comes as China revamps its competition law with proposed amendments including a sharp increase in fines and expanded criteria for judging a company's control of a market. On Saturday, the watchdog slapped a record $2.75 billion fine on Alibaba after an antimonopoly probe found the e-commerce giant had abused its dominant market position for several years.

  • Photos show people flocking to Buckingham Palace to mourn Prince Philip's death with flowers and flags

    Despite the palace's discouragement, crowds mourned with flowers and tributes outside Buckingham Palace following Prince Philip's death on Friday.

  • How a growing fight against a little-known ISIS affiliate pulled in US Green Berets and foreign mercenaries

    Dozens of US Green Berets are in Mozambique to help counter a growing insurgency that Russian and South African mercenaries haven't been able to stop.

  • Canada's Telesat takes on Musk and Bezos in space race to provide fast broadband

    Canada's Telesat is racing to launch a low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to provide high-speed global broadband from space, pitting the satellite communications firm founded in 1969 against two trailblazing billionaires, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Musk, the Tesla Inc CEO who was only a year old when Telesat launched its first satellite, is putting the so-called Starlink LEO into orbit with his company SpaceX, and Amazon.com Inc, which Bezos founded, is planning a LEO called Project Kuiper.

  • Biden administration won't surge vaccines to virus hotspots; Alabama, Utah lift mask mandates. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Alabama and Utah end statewide mask mandates. CDC reports 3,400 new variant cases. Global deaths top 2.9 million. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • Convicted ISIS supporter tells Chicago judge he's 'just a normal guy'

    A north suburban man, who was once pictured holding the ISIS flag at a popular state park and who fantasized about seeing the terrorist flag on display at the White House, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison for terrorism-related offenses.