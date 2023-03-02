China’s digital yuan initiative gets cold reception from Hong Kong visitors

Tom Zuo
·2 min read

Shenzhen city, China’s southeastern metropolis that connects the mainland to Hong Kong, has started to issue digital yuan hard wallets to Hong Kong tourists but demand has so far failed to meet expectations.

See related article: China’s e-CNY pilot to boost Hong Kong as offshore yuan trading center

Fast facts

  • Local authorities in Luohu, a district of Shenzhen on the crossing between Hong Kong and the mainland, installed China’s first digital yuan hard wallet dispenser machines on Feb. 18, which are open only to Hong Kong residents, according to the local government’s social media.

  • Luohu launched the project in collaboration with the Bank of China and Octopus Cards, a smart card for payments in Hong Kong. The goal was to issue 50,000 digital yuan hard wallets from Feb. 22 to Mar. 31, but as of Feb. 26, only 625 visitors had taken up the offer, local media reported on Tuesday.

  • Visitors from Hong Kong can obtain digital yuan hard wallets from the machines through real-name registration and top them up with Octopus cards. The wallets can then be used for shopping in over 1,400 merchants in Luohu district, where the users get a 20% consumption subsidy from the government.

  • Digital yuan, or e-CNY, is China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) being piloted in at least 26 provinces and cities across the country.

  • To help economic recovery after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, Shenzhen gave out 100 million yuan (US$14.5 million) in digital yuan during the Lunar New Year earlier this year, which could be used in the city’s restaurants and food businesses.

  • Despite China’s effort to promote its CBDC, the project faces adoption obstacles, ranging from limited use cases to competition with other established payment services such as Alipay and Wechat.

See related article: Digital yuan sales during Lunar New Year up from last year, online retailers say

Recommended Stories

  • Xi and Lukashenko call for 'soonest' peace in Ukraine at China-Belarus summit

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China President Xi Jinping and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko called for the "soonest possible" peace deal for Ukraine at talks in Beijing on Wednesday, the Belarusian state news agency Belta reported. Their summit brought together two of the foreign leaders on whom Russian President Vladimir Putin is most reliant for support as his army struggles to achieve the goals of its year-old invasion. Belta said they issued a joint statement in which they expressed "deep concern about the development of the armed conflict in the European region and extreme interest in the soonest possible establishment of peace in Ukraine".

  • Footage shows Volodymyr Zelensky's bodyguard, not body double

    Social media posts claim a man pictured trailing Volodymyr Zelensky during US President Joe Biden's surprise trip to Kyiv was the Ukrainian leader's secret body double or clone. This is false; other footage of the same moments shows the man is Maksym Donets, Zelensky's bodyguard since 2019."Polish TV accidentally showed not one double of Zelenskiy, but two at once," says one February 25, 2023 tweet shared thousands of times. Screenshot from Twitter taken February 28, 2023The narrative reverberat

  • Bakhmut battle intensity is increasing: Zelenskiy

    STORY: Russian forces on Tuesday pressed forward their weeks-long drive to encircle and capture Bakhmut, where the Ukrainian military described the attacks as constant.Taking Bakhmut, the scene of some of the year-long war's bloodiest battles, would be Russia's first major prize in more than six months. It would open the way to seizing the last remaining urban centers in the Donetsk region, one of four Moscow claims to have annexed.

  • United Airlines Is Trying to Break Through This One Key Price Barrier

    United Airlines shares have been trading higher since September. The stock is up to the $52 area which has been a barrier to advances in the past. Let's check and see if UAL has the right stuff now for an upside breakout.

  • Chinese manufacturing hub Suzhou pushes expansion of local semiconductor sector in 2023 as US escalates chip tech restrictions

    Chinese manufacturing hub Suzhou, the most populous city in eastern Jiangsu province, is targeting a 20 per cent increase in the output of its semiconductor industry, as it joins other local governments in doubling down on the country's tech self-sufficiency drive amid Washington's efforts to expand chip production in the United States. The municipal government of Suzhou, home to more than 300 companies that are part of China's semiconductor supply chain as of 2022, expects revenue from this sec

  • China holds up chipmaker Arm's plan to offload joint venture - FT

    Chinese officials have declined to process the paperwork confirming Arm China's transfer to a new Vision Fund entity since the documents were submitted to business regulators around May last year, FT said, citing three people close to the matter. Arm and Softbank did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. The report comes after the United States passed a sweeping set of regulations last year aimed at kneecapping China's semiconductor industry.

  • Hyundai was poised to become Tesla's top contender. Then the U.S. government blindsided it

    Hyundai's and Kia's popular new EVs are turning heads and sales were skyrocketing — until the Inflation Reduction Act took their customer rebates away.

  • Just How Big, Really, Is the "Biggest Airplane Sale in History"?

    It was, according to The Wall Street Journal, "the largest deal for commercial aircraft in aviation history." On Feb. 14, 2023, Air India Ltd. announced an agreement to purchase 190 single-aisle 737 MAX airliners, 20 twin-aisle 787 Dreamliners, and 10 larger 777X widebodies from Boeing (NYSE: BA) -- 220 airplanes in all, and with an option to buy 70 more.

  • Tesla to build new plant in Mexico worth over $5 billion, government says

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Tesla Inc will build a new assembly plant in northern Mexico, the country's president announced on Tuesday, marking a push by the electric vehicle maker to broaden operations outside the U.S. in a deal an official said was worth over $5 billion. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said "the whole Tesla company" was coming to Mexico to build a "very big" automotive plant, noting that potential investment in batteries was still pending. One Mexican official said the plant would be a Tesla "gigafactory" that could produce the Semi truck, Roadster sports car, and potentially other vehicles.

  • Apple's iPhone supplier Foxconn leases new site in Zhengzhou in sign of commitment to China's supply chain

    Apple's leading electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group is expanding its presence in Zhengzhou, the central Chinese city that is home to the world's largest iPhone plant, after efforts by government officials to convince the Taiwanese assembler to keep its local operations. Taiwan-listed Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, has leased a 293-acre plot in the Zhengzhou Comprehensive Bonded Zone for around 197 million yuan (US$28 million), according to an exchan

  • Australia Knocks Back China-Linked Investment in Rare Earths

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia has quietly blocked a bid by a Chinese-linked company to increase its ownership in rare earths supplier Northern Minerals Ltd., one of the first tests of warmer diplomatic ties between Canberra and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Lightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market Cr

  • Indian buyers for Russia's oil are drowning in price-cap paperwork and that could hit Moscow's sales, report says

    Indian buyers of Russian crude oil are drowning in paperwork demanded under the G7 price cap, and that could dent Moscow's sales, Bloomberg reported.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • S&P 500 Price Forecast – Stock Markets Continue to Be Noisy

    The S&P 500 has been very noisy during the trading session on Tuesday, as we continue to dance around below a couple of major moving averages.

  • Goldman Warns Carmakers Against Buying Miners: ‘It Always End in Tears’

    (Bloomberg) -- Car manufacturers acquiring mining companies to secure raw materials needed for electric vehicle batteries will end badly if history is any guide, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of commodities.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsMusk

  • U.S. goods trade deficit widens in January; wholesale inventories decline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. trade deficit in goods increased moderately in January, with both imports and exports rising solidly, leaving trade on track to have little or no impact on gross domestic product growth early in the first quarter. The goods trade deficit widened 2.0% to $91.5 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. This left the goods trade deficit slightly above the fourth-quarter average.

  • Tesla to invest about $5 billion in Mexico plant: government

    American electric car maker Tesla will invest about $5 billion in a massive new factory in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, a senior government official said Tuesday.Earlier Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that Tesla was going to open a plant in Monterrey, northern Mexico, about 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the US border.

  • This Energy Company Thinks Its Stock Is Extremely Cheap

    The oil company is putting money behind that view by repurchasing a meaningful amount of stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has become a big-time dividend stock over the past year. Thanks to the company's fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, it paid out $26 per share in dividends last year, driven by higher oil prices.

  • Middle East Producers Cannot Afford To Significantly Hike Oil Prices

    Several Middle East producers hiked their OSPs for March delivery, and as producers remain cautious, so does OPEC

  • Saudi Firms Outline $51 Billion of Projects Under ‘Shareek’ Diversification Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia outlined plans for 192 billion riyals ($51 billion) of investments by local companies including Saudi Aramco and mining giant Maaden under a government incentive program as it seeks to accelerate a plan to diversify its economy away from oil.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right Abou