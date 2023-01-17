China’s digital yuan used in securities trade for the first time

Tom Zuo
·1 min read

See related article: China digital currency transaction volume soars to nearly US$14B

Soochow Securities, a Chinese securities firm, enabled e-CNY payments on its mobile application on Monday, marking the first use case of the central bank digital currency in securities market trade, according to state-backed finance outlet China Securities Journal.

Fast facts

  • Soochow Securities’ e-CNY payment function, which was launched in cooperation with the Bank of China, allows investors to purchase wealth management products with the digital yuan.

  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, included the e-CNY in its M0 calculations — the total currency in circulation including bank reserves — from the end of 2022.

  • There were about 13.61 billion yuan (US$2 billion) of e-CNY in circulation across pilot cities at the end of last year, which represented around 0.13% of the M0 supply at the time, the PBOC said on Jan. 11.

See related article: China’s digital yuan needs WeChat, Alipay to boost adoption, experts say

Recommended Stories

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Greenbrier Companies recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Chinese Chip Giant Weighs IPOs, Land Sales to Slash Debt Burden

    (Bloomberg) -- Tsinghua Unigroup Co.’s new owners are exploring ways to stave off creditors after completing a $9 billion takeover, including industrial property sales and floating fast-growing business units such as a local rival to Qualcomm Inc. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss

  • California rainstorm death toll reaches 20, Biden plans visit

    The parade of atmospheric rivers that pounded California for three weeks finally faded on Monday, enabling the state to begin lengthy repairs to roads and levees as the White House announced President Joe Biden planned to survey the damage. The nine consecutive rainstorms that inundated California in succession since Dec. 26 killed at least 20 people while tens of thousands remained under evacuation orders as of Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom said in an executive order that reinforced the state's response to storm damage.

  • Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in 2023: 2 Picks and 1 to Avoid

    The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.

  • 1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

    If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM -- as the company likes to be called now -- could be one of the best dividend stocks to own for the long haul. The company's recently announced 7.7% dividend boost brings the payout to $2.80 per share annually.

  • 4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023

    These dividend growers offer a blend of stability and simple operations that are perfect for a beginning investor.

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • The S&P 500 Just Had One of Its Worst Years in History. Here's What Usually Happens Next

    The S&P 500 declined sharply last year, but historical data says the stock market could rebound in 2023.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Tech Stocks on the Planet Are Screaming Buys in a Bear Market

    The sell-off in the broader technology sector has presented investors with some unique buying opportunities.

  • 'Act of God': The price of eggs is soaring due to an 'unprecedented' crisis, trade strategist says — here's 2 surging food stocks to help buck the slumping market

    Don’t just consume food, invest in it.

  • Buy Shares of This Supercharged Growth Stock Today to Beat the Market in 2023

    For thousands of years, people have sought to improve their physical appearances with all sorts of aesthetic interventions ranging from the banal to the bizarre. For a much shorter period of time, canny investors have been able to profit by placing their bets on the companies developing the most sophisticated tools and products in the beauty field. Enter InMode (NASDAQ: INMD), a rapidly growing Israeli business that develops fat-liquefying and skin-tightening devices for use by plastic surgeons and medical aestheticians.

  • 17 Things People Spent Big Money On That They're Kicking Themselves Over Looking Back

    "We spent thousands over a few years, only used it once, and paid a lawyer to get us out of the contract."View Entire Post ›

  • 13 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 cash-rich penny stocks hedge funds are buying. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Cash-Rich Penny Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying. Amid the widespread stock market bloodbath we saw in 2022, investors are avoiding risky investment vehicles like micro-cap companies or penny […]

  • Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks: Here’s What They’re Investing In Instead

    Investing in stocks has traditionally been seen as a key part of building long-term wealth, but that may no longer be the case. A recent Bank of America Private Bank study of high-net-worth...

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Stocks Could Blast Higher by 60% (or More)

    It’s mid-January now, and 2023 is into full swing. The holidays are behind us, and the future ahead of us has yet to be written – and what better time than now to start setting up a stock portfolio to carry into that future. The key to success remains the same as always, finding the right stocks that are primed for gains and solid returns. Recognizing them is the trick. That’s where the Smart Score comes in. Based on TipRanks’ advanced AI algorithms, the Smart Score collects data on all of Wall

  • 2 Stocks That Could Double in 2023

    Many growth stocks, in particular, look well priced considering their long-term potential. Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), the leading streaming distribution platform, crashed last year, falling 82% as ad growth ground to a halt and the company posted wide losses after ramping up investments in the business. Roku also saw a substantial increase in usage on its platform, with hours streamed up 19% to 87.4 billion in 2022.

  • History Says the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 5 Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought if It Does

    Historically, in the first positive year following a loss, the Nasdaq-100 returned between 37% and 64%, or an average of 51% across the four instances in 1991, 2003, 2009, and 2019. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is one of the safest bets on Wall Street and gets praise from analysts and retail investors alike. Microsoft has billions of customers using its legacy software products like the Windows operating system and the Office 365 document suite, but its business is now more diverse than ever.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Devon Energy (DVN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • 3 Alphabet (Google) Stock Predictions for 2023

    It would have been nearly impossible to predict the events of last year. Let's see if 2023 will be any easier.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: Here's a Genius Move in 2023

    A market boosted by loose monetary policy changed direction when the Federal Reserve started tightening it in response to soaring inflation. With this in mind, here's a genius move to make as we look at 2023. With inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, showing signs of cooling down, many market spectators are wondering when the central bank will pause its rate hikes and even reverse course.