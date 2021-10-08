China digs in on coal, oil gains as energy crisis deepens

FILE PHOTO: A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region
Chen Aizhu and Sonali Paul
·4 min read

By Chen Aizhu and Sonali Paul

(Reuters) - China ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production and oil prices jumped on Friday as a record surge in the cost of gas revived demand for the most polluting fossil fuels to keep factories open and homes heated.

The rebound in economic activity from coronavirus restrictions has exposed alarmingly low supplies of natural gas leaving traders, industry executives and governments scrambling as the northern hemisphere heads into winter.

The energy crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/global-energy-shortage-or-coincidence-regional-crises-2021-09-29, which has led to fuel shortages and blackouts in some countries, has highlighted the difficulty in cutting the global economy's dependency on fossil fuels as world leaders seek to revive efforts to tackle climate change at talks next month in Glasgow.

In China, where coal production had been curtailed to meet climate goals, officials have ordered https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/chinas-top-coal-region-tells-mines-boost-output-immediately-sources-2021-10-08 more than 70 coal mines in Inner Mongolia to ramp up production by nearly 100 million tonnes or 10%, as the world's largest exporter battles its worst power shortages in years.

India, the second largest coal consumer after China, is also suffering electricity outages https://www.reuters.com/world/india/exclusive-indian-states-suffer-power-cuts-coal-stocks-shrink-2021-10-08 because of a lack of coal with over half of its coal-fired power plants with less than three days worth of fuel stocks, data from the federal grid operator showed.

Oil prices rose on Friday, on track for gains of nearly 5% this week, as industries switch fuel.

"A lot of catalysts are out there to keep the oil market tight," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA.

Reflecting the gravity of the situation, the United States has not ruled out tapping into its strategic petroleum reserves, which it typically only does after major supply disruptions such as hurricanes, or pursuing a ban on oil exports to bring down the cost of crude oil, though there are doubts it is ready to take such action yet.

"DOE is actively monitoring global energy market supply and will work with our agency partners to determine if and when actions are needed," a spokesperson for the Department of Energy said.

STOKING TENSIONS

Global fuel shortages are another blow to a world economy just getting back on its feet after the coronavirus pandemic and threaten an expensive winter for consumers.

China is going to allow coal-fired power prices to fluctuate by up to 20% from base levels, instead of 10-15% previously, in order to prevent high energy consumption, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday, citing a meeting of the State Council, or cabinet.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, bought two cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for delivery in October at record prices, two industry sources said on Friday, as low stocks in Europe boosts competition with Asia for supplies ahead of winter.

"It is really tough to cope with such abnormal prices. At the moment, we have no other option but to buy to keep economic activities going," an official of state-run Petrobangla, which oversees LNG supplies, said.

Bangladesh is reviewing leases of five oil-fired power plants which are nearing expiry, despite its plan to move from oil towards natural gas for power generation.

Even before the current energy crisis erupted, the world was far behind on efforts to avert catastrophic climate change with a United Nations analysis estimating that global emissions would be 16% higher in 2030 than they were in 2010 based on countries' current pledges.

Surging energy prices are stoking tensions in Europe over the green transition, with European Union countries fractured in their views on climate change policies. Wealthier nations want to keep up the pressure to quit fossil fuels while poorer ones, worried about the cost to the consumer, are wary.

Britain's energy regulator warned that energy bills are likely to rise significantly in April.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban blamed European Union action to combat climate change for the current crisis and said Poland and Hungary would present a united front at the next EU summit.

Analysts have said rising gas prices are the main driver of European electricity costs, while the soaring cost of permits on the EU carbon market has contributed around a fifth of the power price increase.

(Writing by Elaine Hardcastle; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Afghans reportedly escaped Kabul through a CIA gate so secret not even the Taliban knew it existed

    Afghans reportedly escaped Kabul through a CIA gate so secret not even the Taliban knew it existed

  • Congo's $6 billion China mining deal 'unconscionable', says draft report

    Democratic Republic of Congo should renegotiate its $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors, according to the draft of a report commissioned by a global anti-corruption body of governments, companies and activists. The draft, seen by Reuters, describes the deal that was first signed in 2008 as "unconscionable" and urges Congo's government to cancel an amendment signed secretly in 2017 that sped up payments to Chinese mining investors and slowed reimbursements of investment in infrastructure. The final report is expected to be released this month by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which tracks revenue flows in the oil and mining sectors and counts more than 50 countries, including Congo, as members.

  • Does driving an electric car really save you money? A cheapskate runs the numbers

    For a cheapskate like me, it was a welcome surprise that recharging could be so cheap — or even free. But charging can be expensive if you don't plan ahead.

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Adam Schiff claims Robert Mueller suffering 'heartbreaking' cognitive decline

    Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, opened up about Robert Mueller's "heartbreaking" lack of acuity in a forthcoming book, which includes revelations about the special counsel appointed during the Trump-Russia probe.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • Woman Left in Coma with Severe Burns After Jumping into Yellowstone Hot Spring to Save Dog

    According to Yellowstone National Park rangers, the temperature at Maiden's Grave Spring is around 200 degrees Fahrenheit

  • QAnon circles are spreading a conspiracy theory about photos of Biden's White House staging area, claiming it's proof that he's a fake president

    The conspiracy theory that the White House created a fake set for President Joe Biden to get his booster shot has been debunked by Politifact.

  • State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

    Iran’s state TV reported Thursday that speedboats belonging to the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted U.S. vessels in the Persian Gulf. A U.S. Navy spokesman said he was not aware of any such encounter at sea over the past days. Thursday’s Iranian report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats.

  • That Time Trump Whined About Not Winning the Nobel Prize

    The Washington Post via Getty ImagesMost of Trump’s meetings with foreign business leaders that I attended were, like the episode in Kensington Palace, more about holding court than holding forth on issues of concern for American workers. Sometimes the president took bizarre turns into rambling monologues completely lacking in substance. It was becoming clear that this was how the man who had ridden into the White House on the grievances of ordinary Americans was going to fritter away his time i

  • Large Methane Clouds Spotted Near Gas Pipelines in Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- Satellites spotted several large clouds of methane near fossil fuel infrastructure in Iran, which is one of the largest producers of natural gas and responsible for the world’s third-most emissions of the superpotent greenhouse gas from oil and gas activities. The methane plumes were identified by geoanalytics firm Kayrros SAS using European Space Agency data. The largest leak occurred on Sept. 5, in the southwest of the country near the border with Iraq. The rate of release was a

  • Melania Trump Reportedly Had a Bizarre Suggestion For How to Fix Her 'I Really Don't Care' Blunder

    We wonder if Melania Trump has any regrets about wearing the “I really don’t care, do u?” jacket back on June 21, 2018, because people are still talking about it three years later. Author Stephanie Grisham is offering a new perspective on the wardrobe incident in her recently published memoir, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What […]

  • Tourist Captures Shark Biting Alligator's Foot in South Carolina

    A sneaky shark circled an alligator and nibbled on its foot while it was minding its own business near a dock in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.Cory Conlon filmed a video that shows a shark and an alligator appear near the surface of the ocean. Onlookers throw pieces of fish into the water to feed the two before the shark decides to get close to the alligator to bite its foot. The alligator reacts and charges in the shark’s direction, while the shark continues to swim beneath the gator.“I was surprised to see this so I filmed it with my phone to show family and friends,” Conlon told Storyful. Credit: Cory Conlon via Storyful

  • A Nervous Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Deny Freeloading Off Trump

    NewsmaxA noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from G

  • India sells struggling Air India back to Tata conglomerate

    Tea-to-software Indian giant Tata is buying back Air India, 89 years after founding it as Tata Air and half a century following its nationalisation, the government said Friday.

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.The gap between putting in a semiconductor order and taking delivery, known as the lead time in the industry, rose another five days in September to an average of 21.7 weeks, according to research by Susquehanna Financial Group. That wait

  • 8 Common Bird Feeder Mistakes You Might Be Making (And How to Fix Them)

    Keep feathered friends flocking to your yard with these tips.

  • Stephanie Grisham says when Trump 'needed someone to tell him how awesome he was' he'd call Matt Gaetz, who would 'sing for his supper'

    "The staff would get Gaetz on the line and he'd sing for his supper," the former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham wrote in her memoir.

  • Pelosi's office slammed Stephanie Grisham's claim she had a meltdown at a White House meeting with Trump as 'desperate trash'

    Stephanie Grisham, a White House press secretary under Trump, wrote in her book about an October 2019 meeting between Pelosi, Trump, and Schumer.

  • Now that the public comment is out, we know what Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was hiding

    It seems McGeachin wasn’t worried about privacy, but about how unpopular her task force was. | Opinion